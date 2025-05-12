Japan vs Cook Islands 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Japan Cricket Association (JCA) is all set to host a thrilling T20 series between the host nation and the Cook Islands at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The three-match T20 Series will commence on May 13 (Tuesday) and conclude on May 15 (Thursday).

Ad

Both teams, along with Thailand, recently featured in a tri-series. Hosts Japan registered a comfortable 34-run victory over the Cook Islands in their first encounter. However, the next fixture between the teams was abandoned due to rain.

Japan finished as runners-up in the series after losing to Thailand in the final. Sabaorish Ravichandran emerged as the top performer for Japan with both bat and ball, finishing the series with 64 runs and taking five wickets.

Ad

Trending

Cook Islands, on the other hand, finished third in the points table after losing two of their three games in the group stage. Thomas Parima top-scored for the team with the bat, scoring 49 runs in three games at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 90.

Oscar Taylor led the bowling attack and picked up four wickets in three games. The Cook Islands will look to turn things around against Japan after a disappointing show in the tri-series.

Ad

Japan vs Cook Islands 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Tuesday, May 13

1st T20: Japan vs Cook Islands, 6:00 AM

Wednesday, May 14

2nd T20: Japan vs Cook Islands, 6:00 AM

Thursday, May 15

3rd T20: Japan vs Cook Islands, 7:30 AM

Japan vs Cook Islands 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of Japan vs Cook Islands 2025 will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Ad

Japan vs Cook Islands 2025: Full Squads

Cook Islands

Benjamin Vakatini, Hayden Dickson, James Pickering, Jared Tutty, Milton Kavana, Pita Ravarua, Thomas Parima, Aue Parima, Maara Ave, Oscar Taylor, Paani Vaialo, Tiaki Wuatai, Tomakanute Ritawa, Cameron Thorp, Cory Dickson, Liam Denny

Japan

Kendel Kadowaki Fleming, Koji Hardgrave Abe, Lachlan Lake, Shoma Slater, Wataru Miyauchi, Charles Hinze, Kiefer Lake, Makoto Taniyama, Ryan Drake, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Anand, Benjamin Ito, Declan Mccomb, Ibrahim Takahashi, Kazuma Stafford, Kazumasa Takahashi, Sabaorish Ravichandran

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️