Japan vs Indonesia T20I Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Japan Cricket Association is all set to host the Indonesia Cricket team for a three-match T20I series starting on Sunday, October 9. The bilateral series will be perfect practice for both sides going into the T20 World Cup EAP sub-regional qualifier.

This will be the first-ever official T20 international series for the two sides since the ICC announced that all matches between its member nations will be eligible for international status.

Speaking about the series, the Head of Cricket Operations at the JCA, Alan Curr said:

“We are really pleased that Indonesia agreed to come over early to play this series. It should be a great contest and perfect preparation for the World Cup Qualifier.”

A lot of players from both sides have been plying their trades with domestic teams and would be keen to do well in this series and make a case for their spot in the international teams. The two sides last met against each other in the Men's T20 World Cup EAP sub-regional qualifier 2018.

Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano will host all three matches of the series.

Japan vs Indonesia, T20I Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, October 9

Japan vs Indonesia, 1st T20I, 1.30 pm

Monday, October 10

Japan vs Indonesia, 2nd T20I, 1.30 pm

Tuesday, October 11

Japan vs Indonesia, 3rd T20I, 9.30 am

Japan vs Indonesia, T20I Series 2022: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Japan vs Indonesia, T20I Series 2022: Full Squads

Japan

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Reo Sakurano-Thomas (vc), Kento Dobell, Ryan Drake, Shogo Kimura, Kohei Kubota, Piyush Kumbhare, Supun Navaratne (wk), Alexander Patmore (wk), Sabaorish Ravichandran, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, and Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake.

Indonesia

Muhammad Afis, Gede Arta, Ediguna Artawan, Ferdinando Banunaek, Wayan Budiarta, Kadek Darmawan, Kadek Gamantika, Danilson Hawoe, Maxi Koda, Muhaddis Muhaddis, Arya Pastika (wk), Agus Priandana, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Rizky Rubbi, Padmakar Rajaram Surve, and Anjar Tadarus.

