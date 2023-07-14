Japan Women's Premier League T20 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Eastern Waves and Western Eagles are set to face off in a three-match T20 series of the Japan Women's Premier League T20. The Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano will host all three T20 matches from July 15 to July 17.

The Eastern Waves will be led by Ahilya Changel, with Akari Nishimura serving as vice-captain along with some of the notable players from the Japan Women's National team.

Mai Yanagida (captain of the national team), Elena Kusuda-Nairn, Haruna Iwasaki, and Kiyo Fujikawa are the capped players in the squad. The Eastern Waves will also have Hong Kong's left-arm wrist-spinner Kary Chan and South Africa's uncapped batter Amogelang Maphangula.

The Western Eagles will be captained by Erika Oda, who is also an opener for the Japan Women's team. Other capped players in the team include Minami Yoshioka, Hinase Goto, and Ayumi Fujikawa. Hiu Ying Cheung from Hong Kong and Gandhi Jafta from South Africa, who plays in the domestic circuit, will also be part of the Western Eagles.

Japan Women's Premier League T20 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, July 15

Match 1 - Eastern Waves vs Western Eagles, Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano, 06:30 am

Sunday, July 16

Match 2 - Eastern Waves vs Western Eagles, Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano, 06:30 am

Monday, July 17

Match 3 - Eastern Waves vs Western Eagles, Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano, 06:30 am

Japan Women's Premier League T20 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The Japan Women's Premier League T20 will be streamed live exclusively on the FanCode App and website. Fans will be required to buy a match pass for Rs. 9 or subscribe monthly for Rs.199. However, no television channel in India will broadcast the league matches.

Japan Women's Premier League T20 2023: Full Squads

Eastern Waves

Amogelang Maphangulaa, Haruna Iwasaki, Jess Adams, Seika Sumi, Ahilya Chandel (c), Kary Chan, Mai Yanagida, Ruan Kanai, Akari Nishimura (Wk), Ayaka Kato Stafford, Elena Kusuda, Kiyo Fujikawa, Kurumi Ota, Meg Ogawa.

Western Eagles

Ayumi Doi, Ayumi Fujikawa, Erika Oda (c), Hinase Goto, Ayaka Kanada, Emmerson Filsell, Gandhi Jafta, Shimako Kato, Lemon Cheung (Wk), Minami Yoshioka (Wk), Erika Toguchi-Quinn, Nonoha Yasumoto, Palak Gundecha, Shrunali Ranade.

Poll : 0 votes