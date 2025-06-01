Japan Women's Sano International Trophy 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Japan Cricket Association is set to host the inaugural edition of the Women's Sano International Trophy from June 3 to 8. A total of 12 T20I games will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The tournament replaces the Women's East Asia Cup, which was played from 2021 to 2024.

Five teams - Japan, Hong Kong-China, China, Mongolia, and the Philippines will participate in the competition. All teams will play four games each in the league stage. The top two teams will lock horns in the final, while the third and fourth-placed teams will contest the 3rd/4th place playoff game on June 8.

Notably, Japan's women's team last played in the Women's East Asia Cup in October 2024. They played well to secure three wins in four league games, but eventually ended as the runner-up, losing to Hong Kong Women.

Hong Kong-China Women last participated in the T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier in May, where they secured a solitary win and three ended as no result in four appearances.

The China Women's team's last tournament witnessed them taking part in the Women's T20 Quadrangular Series in December last year. They finished fourth in the tournament, with losses in all four games.

On the other hand, the Philippines women's team took part in the Kartini Cup 2025, losing both their games. The Mongolian side last played in the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series (in China), where they lost all three games.

Japan Women's Sano International Trophy 2025:

Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, June 3

Match 1 - Japan vs Mongolia, 6:00 AM

Match 2 - China vs Hong Kong-China, 11:00 AM

Wednesday, June 4

Match 3 - Hong Kong-China vs Japan, 6:00 AM

Match 4 - Philippines vs China, 11:00 AM

Thursday, June 5

Match 5 - Philippines vs Hong Kong-China, 6:00 AM

Match 6 - China vs Mongolia, 11:00 AM

Friday, June 6

Match 7 - Japan vs China, 6:00 AM

Match 8 - Mongolia vs Philippines, 11:00 AM

Saturday, June 7

Match 9 - Philippines vs Japan, 6:00 AM

Match 10 - Hong Kong-China vs Mongolia, C

Sunday, June 8

3rd/4th Play-off - TBC vs TBC, 6:00 AM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 6:00 AM

Japan Women's Sano International Trophy 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

The tournament will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Japan Women's Sano International Trophy 2025: Full Squads

Japan

Ahilya Chandel, Ayumi Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Haruna Iwasaki, Ayaka Kato-Stafford, Elena Kusuda-Nairn, Rino Morita, Akari Nishimura, Erika Oda, Meg Ogawa, Kurumi Ota, Seika Sumi, Erika Toguchi-Quinn, Mai Yanagida, Nonoha Yasumoto

Philippines

Katie Medios Donovan (c), JK Andreano, Maria Luz Barcelona, Angela Busa, Reyven Castillo, Karri Gullem Keen, Jomae Masaya, Jessica Medianesta, Ashley Miranda, Simranjeet Figuerra Sirah, AlexBobbi Yerro Smith, Marica Taira and Amelia

Mongolia Women

Batjargal Ichinkhorloo, Ganbold Urjindulam, Javzandulam Tugsjargal, Myagmarzaya Batnasan, Jargalsaikhan Erdenesuvd, Odzaya Erdenebaatar, Uugansuvd Bayarjavkhlan, Enkhbold Khaliunaa, Gansuk Anujin, Battsetseg Namuunzul, Oyunsuvd Amarjargal, Unench Batur

China Women

Gong Yuting, Jiaping Li, Mingyue Zhu, Wei Haiting, Yan Zuying, Cai Yuzhi, Mengting Liu, Xie Wenyan, Xu Qian, Peng Liangyu, Zi Mei, Ma Ruike, Wang Huiying, Wen Sinan

Hong Kong-China

Natasha Miles, Shing Chan, Yasmin Daswani, Alishba Kanwal, Emma Lai, Kary Chan, Hiu Ying Cheung, Alison Siu, Betty Chan, Kaur Mahekdeep, Maira Saleem, Maryam Bibi, Zara Haider

