Jason Holder creates history despite West Indies' loss in the second Test

Jason Holder

Jason Holder has been the pick of the bowlers in the West Indies team in the ongoing second Test against India. He picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings which led India to get a lead of just 56 runs.

The West Indies captain has had an amazing year with the ball picking up 33 wickets (including this match) in just 11 matches at an average of just 11.87.

Surprisingly, this is the best average held by a pace bowler in Tests over the last 100 years considering that the bowler has taken a minimum of 30 wickets. Nowadays, with many pace bowlers finding it difficult have an average under 15, it is surprising to note that a player who is not from the top-3 cricketing nations has achieved the feat of picking 33 wickets at an average of 11.87

In this match, Jason Holder bowled beautifully and strangled the Indian batsmen with his line and length. The main reason why the West Indies team was not able to put up a fight in the first match was due to Holder's absence with an injury.

Holder is also a good batsman down the order and has been leading the West Indies team despite their turmoils. He was appointed as the captain at a young age when all the seniors in the squad were boycotting the national team. Holder has carried on without any complaints and he will be West Indies's main asset during the World Cup.

With this performance on Indian pitches, Jason Holder will also be hoping to secure an IPL contract next season. Although he has represented teams like Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad before, he has not been able to set the tournament on fire. However, with his new found form and with many teams looking for a good bowling all-rounder, Jason Holder will be an appropriate fit in most of the teams.