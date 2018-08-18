Jason Roy apologizes for "stupid" injury inflicted by him upon himself

Harigovind Thoyakkat FOLLOW ANALYST News 197 // 18 Aug 2018, 18:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jason Roy at the Vitality T20 Blast

The Vitality T20 Blast, the annual T20 competition involving the various English county sides, is going on in full swing in England.

Somerset and Kent lead the South Group while Worcestershire and Durham lead the North Group. With the last few matches around the corner, sparks are set to fly as even a few other teams have a chance to stake their claim. Surrey are one of those sides, and they did well in Wednesday's game to beat Hampshire by seven wickets, in the game where Aaron Finch's 57-ball-67 was the highlight.

Chasing Hampshire's 133, Surrey's Jason Roy became the victim of a crazy double-spectacle. The opener was bowled to a flighted delivery off young Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman off the very first ball he faced. However, what followed was the bigger spectacle, as Roy threw his bat in frustration at the silly dismissal.

The bat bounced and hit the batsman himself, right across the face on its way back up. The freak-injury eventually led to Roy being ruled out of yesterday's crucial game against Glamorgan.

“I’m extremely embarrassed and apologetic to my teammates and fans for this moment of stupidity,” Roy said.

“Following my dismissal on Wednesday evening, I threw my bat into the ground purely out of self-frustration. It bounced, hit me, and as a result, I sustained the injury. I’ve never been so motivated and so positive about my game, and I assure you I will learn from my mistake as I am my own biggest critic," he added.

However, Roy's absence did not matter much, as Surrey won the rain-affected match by 24 runs, due to the D/L method. They needed 36 runs off 5 overs, but they had scored 60 runs by then, 44 of it coming from Finch's bat in just 16 balls. Surrey are still unlikely to make it into the tournament quarters, though.

The nature and extent of Roy’s injury, and how long he will be sidelined for remains unclear, although it is understood that he is due to undergo further medical examinations.