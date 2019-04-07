×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah suffers another scare as ball hits eye

IANS
NEWS
News
99   //    07 Apr 2019, 18:07 IST
IANS Image
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah in action during the 19th match of IPL 2019 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 6, 2019. (Photo: IANS)
By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Looks like Jasprit Bumrah and injury scares are going hand in hand in this edition of the Indian Premier League. After hurting himself in the first match of the season against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, he was seen with a black spot around his right eye during Saturday's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that the black spot was a result of a ball hitting Bumrah during practice.

"He was hit by a ball during training. Luckily, the balls used for fielding are slightly softer and it was just a bruise and there was no serious impact on the eye," the source said.

All eyes have been on the Mumbai Indians pacer as he is not just an integral part of the IPL franchise but also India skipper Virat Kohli's main weapon in the national set-up. With the World Cup round the corner, every effort has been made to ensure that he doesn't suffer any injury going into the showpiece event in England.

Even after his painful fall in the first game of the season, India physio Patrick Farhat immediately contacted MI physio Nitin Patel to check on the status of Bumrah's injury even though it was just a shoulder spasm and the pacer was already feeling better by the end of the game.

While Bumrah not coming out to bat in the Mumbai innings in that game raised further concerns, it was later said that it was just a case of the team management taking a precautionary measure as he is an integral part of the Indian team with the World Cup round the corner.

"He was fit and it was just a case of shoulder spasm, nothing serious at all. He is an integral part of both Team India and Mumbai Indians and with the World Cup round the corner, the management felt it was best to keep him away from the batting crease," the source said.

"Everyone was concerned and Patrick spoke to Nitin next morning to gauge the situation and the future course of action as Bumrah is an integral part of the Indian team going into the World Cup in May."

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

IANS
NEWS
IPL Records: 4 Best spells by Jasprit Bumrah in IPL
RELATED STORY
Looking back at the time when Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Zaheer Khan picks Jasprit Bumrah as an asset for MI
RELATED STORY
5 amazing facts about Jasprit Bumrah's career 
RELATED STORY
The Tales of a Maverick: Jasprit Bumrah
RELATED STORY
Watch: Jasprit Bumrah warns Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL News: AB de Villiers believes Jasprit Bumrah will be under pressure while playing at the Chinnaswamy
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Bumrah goes one-up on 'Cheeku bhaiya' Kohli
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Jasprit Bumrah has shown once again that he is a magician with the ball in hand
RELATED STORY
Why Jasprit Bumrah is as valuable to Indian cricket as Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 21 | Today, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 20
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 131/3 (16.0 ov)
LIVE
Delhi Capitals need 19 runs to won from 4.0 overs
RCB VS DC live score
Match 19 | Yesterday
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 18 | Yesterday
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
England in Ireland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us