Jasprit Bumrah vs Brett Lee - comparing their stats after 89 ODIs amid AUS vs IND 2025 series

India and Australia have been competing on more level terms in ODIs since the turn of the 21st century. While the former still have ways to go before the rivalry can be labeled even, their 2011 ODI World Cup title and more recent 2025 Champions Trophy triumphs have made the contest closer than it ever has been.

Australia's dominance of ODI cricket over the years has been thanks largely to its inimitable pace battery. At the center of that is former speedster Brett Lee, who led the Men in Yellow's bowling attack in their first ICC title of this century in the 2003 ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, Team India has slowly but surely developed a world-class seam attack in the past few years. They possess arguably the most potent pacer in world cricket, Jasprit Bumrah. In the past few months, several former players have compared Bumrah and Lee to determine who is the better of the two pacers.

With the Australia-India ODIs ongoing down under, it will be worthwhile comparing how the duo performed in the 50-over format. Whether Bumrah can scale Lee's overall ODI heights of 380 wickets remains to be seen.

Yet, after 89 ODI games, it is worth analyzing if the Indian spearhead is certainly making a serious run towards such acclaim.

On that note, let us compare the numbers that matter between Jasprit Bumrah and Brett Lee after 89 ODIs.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Brett Lee - comparing their stats after 89 ODIs

#1 Overall Numbers

Jasprit Bumrah made his ODI debut almost a decade back in 2016 in the tour of Australia. However, persistent injuries have robbed him of game time, and the champion pacer has played only 89 ODIs in his career.

Meanwhile, Brett Lee made his ODI debut in January 2000 and immediately caught everyone's eye with his rip-roaring speeds. It took the Aussie pacer only four and a half years to play his 89th ODI in September 2004.

Yet, the fiery speedster had already established himself as arguably the world's best, thanks to his heroics in the 2003 ODI World Cup, where he finished as the second-leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps.

For starters, let us look at who between the two pacers had better overall numbers after 89 ODIs.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Brett Lee - Overall ODI Numbers

The contest is as close as they come between Bumrah and Lee as far as overall numbers are concerned after 89 ODIs. Yet, the table clearly shows that the Aussie speedster edges his Indian counterpart in total wickets and four-plus wicket hauls.

Edge : Brett Lee

#2 Impact Numbers

The combination of being consistent and boasting the all-too-rare x-factor has been Jasprit Bumrah and Brett Lee's calling card. The presence of both these ingredients made the duo arguably the most impactful pacers of their time.

Thus, it is only fair that we compare Bumrah and Lee's impact numbers like average, strike rate, and economy rates overall and in team wins.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Brett Lee - Impact Numbers in ODIs

Once again, there is little to choose between the two leading pacers of different generations after 89 ODIs. While Lee boasts a better average and strike rate overall, Bumrah has a better economy rate.

However, in team wins, Bumrah edges Lee out by a significantly better margin, despite both speedsters possessing incredible numbers in isolation.

Edge: Jasprit Bumrah

#3 Numbers in ICC events

The stakes rise by a considerable amount for players and teams in ICC ODI events like the World Cup and Champions Trophy. While Bumrah has unfortunately never been part of a title-winning side in any ICC ODI event, Lee was part of one in Australia's 2003 World Cup title run.

Nevertheless, both pacers delivered their best in these marquee tournaments, but who did it better?

Jasprit Bumrah vs Brett Lee - Numbers in ICC events

It is once again the case of which, between striking ability and containing runs, is valued more by the team. If the former holds more value, it is Brett Lee all the way with the Australian pacer boasting a better average and strike rate in ICC ODI events. However, if the latter is deemed more valuable for the team's cause, Bumrah holds the edge.

Given these two have predominantly been their teams' strike weapons, Lee's better wicket-taking ability should rank higher than Bumrah's more miserly bowling.

Edge: Brett Lee

Conclusion

To conclude, both Jasprit Bumrah and Brett Lee boast excellent bowling numbers across categories under all circumstances. However, the latter's striking ability is slightly better overall and in the biggest events, even as the former has produced more in team victories.

In arguably one of the most evenly-matched battles, Brett Lee wins out by the thinnest of margins.

Winner: Brett Lee

