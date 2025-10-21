Jasprit Bumrah vs Glenn McGrath - comparing their stats after 89 ODIs amid AUS vs IND 2025 series

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is not a part of the ongoing ODI series against Australia Down Under. However, he will be seen in action during the T20 series. India are playing three ODIs before heading into the five-match T20I series.

The Men in Blue felt Jasprit Bumrah's absence in the first ODI in Perth as they lost the rain-affected game by seven wickets. Bumrah has been rested for this series but will return to play in the shorter format.

He was part of the Indian team that recently won the Asia Cup 2025. Bumrah last played an ODI during the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad against Australia. Bumrah's maiden appearance in the format also came against the same opponent in 2016 at Sydney.

He has risen to be among the best fast bowlers in the world at present. In fact, he has also been compared to several former legendary pacers. That said, here is a comparison of his stats with those of Australian great Glenn McGrath after 89 ODIs.

Comparing the stats of Jasprit Bumrah and Glenn McGrath after 89 ODIs

#1 Most Wickets

Jasprit Bumrah has played 89 ODIs for the Men in Blue since his debut. In his very first appearance, he left his mark with figures of 2/40 from ten overs. Over the years, he went on to become the leader of India's pace attack. Bumrah has consistently been among the wickets.

He has picked up 149 scalps so far in the format. Against Australia, he has played 21 ODIs and has accounted for 30 wickets.

On the other hand, the legendary Glenn McGrath featured in 250 ODIs. He made his debut in 1993 against South Africa at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). McGrath finished his ODI career with 381 wickets. After 89 games in the format, he had 125 wickets to his name. Bumrah is ahead of wickets in terms of McGrath at a similar stage.

Player Matches Wickets Jasprit Bumrah 89 149 Glenn McGrath 89 125

#2 Average and Strike Rate

Jasprit Bumrah has an average of 23.55 and a strike-rate of 30.7 after 89 ODIs. In this phase, his best performance came against England at the Kennington Oval in 2022. In that game, Bumrah returned figures of 6/19.

McGrath finished his ODI career with an average of 22.02 and a strike-rate of 34. After his first 89 matches, he had an average of 25.71 and a strike-rate of 38.25. His best figures of 5/40 during this phase came in 1999 against Sri Lanka at the Adelaide Oval.

Even in these numbers, Bumrah is ahead of McGrath at a similar stage. (Except for economy rate)

Player Average Strike Rate Economy Best Figures Jasprit Bumrah 23.55 30.7 4.59 6/19 Glenn McGrath 25.71 38.25 4.03 5/40

#3 Performance in a winning cause

Out of the 89 ODIs Jasprit Bumrah has played so far, India have managed to win 63 matches. The ace pacer has bagged 119 wickets in these wins. These scalps have come at an average of 18.70, a strike-rate of 26.65, and an economy rate of 4.21.

Meanwhile, McGrath was part of 48 wins in his first 89 ODIs. In these games, he bagged 84 wickets at an average of 18.69, a strike-rate of 30.3, and an economy of 3.69.

Player Matches Wickets Strike Rate Economy Jasprit Bumrah 63 119 26.65 4.21 Glenn McGrath 48 84 30.3 3.69

