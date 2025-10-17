Jasprit Bumrah vs Josh Hazlewood - comparing their stats after 89 ODIs ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be next seen in action during the upcoming limited-overs series against Australia. India are set to play three ODIs and five T20Is Down Under. Bumrah is not a part of the one-day squad but has been included for the T20I series.

India may feel his absence in the three-match ODI series. Jasprit Bumrah has not played in the format for a while now. He last played 50-overs cricket for India against Australia during the final of the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad. The T20I series Down Under will begin on October 29.

Notably, Bumrah made his debut in the format in 2019 against Australia at Sydney. He has played 89 ODIs so far in his international career. The pacer has been an integral member of India's set-up across formats over the years.

Ahead of the upcoming white-ball series against Australia, let us compare Jasprit Bumrah's ODI stats with those of Josh Hazlewood after 89 matches.

Comparing the stats of Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood after 89 ODIs

#1 Most Wickets

Jasprit Bumrah impressed on his ODI debut against Australia in 2016. He returned figures of 2/40 from ten overs. His wickets included those of Steve Smith and James Faulkner.

Bumrah has featured in 89 ODIs for the Men in Blue to date. The ace pacer has bagged 149 wickets. Against Australia, Bumrah has played 21 ODIs and has picked up 30 wickets.

On the other hand, Josh Hazlewood has played 93 ODIs for Australia. Hazlewood made his debut in the format in 2010 against England at Southampton. He has picked up a total of 139 wickets. After 89 matches, Hazlewood had 138 wickets to his name.

Player Matches Wickets Jasprit Bumrah 89 149 Josh Hazlewood 89 138

#2 Average and Strike Rate

In 89 ODIs, Jasprit Bumrah has maintained an average of 23.55 and a strike-rate of 30.7. Bumrah has an economy rate of 4.59. His best figures of 6/19 came in 2022 against England at the Kennington Oval.

Josh Hazlewood has an average of 27.74 and a strike-rate of 34.8 with an economy rate of 4.78. In his first 89 ODIs, Hazlewood had an average of 26.76 and a strike-rate of 33.76. He maintained an economy rate of 4.76. His best figures of 6/52 came in 2017 against New Zealand at Edgbaston.

Player Average Strike Rate Economy Best Figures Jasprit Bumrah 23.55 30.7 4.59 6/19 Josh Hazlewood 26.76 33.76 4.76 6/52

#3 Performance in a winning cause

India have won 63 out of the 89 ODIs Jasprit Bumrah has been a part of so far. In these wins, he has bagged 119 wickets at an average of 18.70, a strike-rate of 26.65, and an economy rate of 4.21. His best figures of 6/19 in the format also came in a winning cause. India have lost 25 ODIs where Bumrah has played. He has picked up 30 wickets in these defeats.

Meanwhile, Australia won 54 out of the first 89 matches Josh Hazlewood played in. He picked up 93 wickets in a winning cause in these games at an average of 23.01, a strike-rate of 30.30, and an economy rate of 4.56. His best figures in a winning cause in his period were 5/50.

Player Matches Wickets Average Strike Rate Economy Jasprit Bumrah 63 119 18.70 26.65 4.21 Josh Hazlewod 54 93 23.01 30.30 4.56

