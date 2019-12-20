×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah will undergo fitness tests at NCA, confirms Sourav Ganguly

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
ANALYST
News
Published Dec 20, 2019
Dec 20, 2019 IST

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah

Amidst speculations that the NCA is not keen to test Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness, newly-appointed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has claimed that the speedster’s fitness assessment will be done at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Bumrah has emerged as India’s spearhead in the last two years. However, he has been out of action for more than two months owing to a stress fracture.

Bumrah wasn’t keen to train at the NCA during his recovery process from the stress fracture and hired his personal doctors and trainers. As per reports, Bumrah’s denial to train at the NCA didn’t go down well with Rahul Dravid, the director of NCA. Reports in the TOI further claimed that Dravid had visited Bumrah along with physiotherapist Ashish Kaushik and asked him to consult his own set of specialist doctors and trainers.

Speaking to the reporters, Sourav Ganguly said:

I am not aware of the issue. But Indian players will have to go back to NCA and we will make sure it’s comfortable and logistically easier. The NCA has to be the first and final point for International cricketers. it’s a place for Indian cricketers. Everyone has to go through NCA.
They play cricket all over the places year long. We will also try and see whether NCA physios can come and help Jasprit in Mumbai. We will keep the monitoring under NCA. We want to make sure there’s best people with NCA.

The 26-year-old Bumrah, the No.1 ranked ODI bowler in the ICC list, has been rehabilitating with IPL franchise Delhi Capitals’ trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam in Mumbai.

The former Indian skipper and the current BCCI president held a private discussion with Dravid during his recent visit to the NCA. It was in July when Rahul was appointed as the director of the National Cricket Academy.

 There’s huge hope from Rahul. He’s been a tremendous player. You will get perfection and commitment. We will sort it out,” he said. “We have given Dravid the charge at the NCA to get it more organised. Ultimately, we will extend his role. I’ve spoken to him and the office-bearers. You will get to know the details in a week’s time.
Indian Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Jasprit Bumrah
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 10:30 AM
PAK 191/10 & 57/0 (14.0 ov)
SL 271/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Pakistan trail Sri Lanka by 23 runs with 10 wickets remaining
PAK VS SL live score
| 12:30 PM
TBA 513/10
TBA 157/6 (33.3 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Dolphins trail Warriors by 356 runs with 4 wickets remaining
TBA VS TBA live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
3rd T20I | Today
ENG-W 170/3 (20.0 ov)
PKW 144/5 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 26 runs
ENG-W VS PKW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
West Indies in India 2019
Australia in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Ireland in West Indies 2020
India A Women in Australia 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Mzansi Super League
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us