Javed Miandad lashes out at Imran Khan for the 'sad state of cricketing affairs' in Pakistan

Legendary Pakistani batsman Javed Miandad has lashed out at the current Pakistani Prime Minister and his former teammate Imran Khan for the sad state of cricket in the country by appointing oblivious office-bearers in important positions of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Javed Miandad, who played 124 Test matches, was baffled by the appointment of foreigners for key positions in the PCB and said that he will speak to Imran Khan regarding this. Furthermore, he said that the new appointees know nothing about the sport and PCB could have had found many better candidates in the country.

“All officials in the PCB do not know the ABC of the sport. I will talk to Imran Khan personally about the sad state of affairs. You have brought a person [Wasim Khan] from abroad, if he steals from us how will you even catch him? Has everyone in Pakistan passed away that you needed someone from the outside? If you don’t have a better person in the entire country than you should look beyond, but that is not the case,” Miandad said.

The former captain and coach also condemned the decision to bring an abrupt end to departmental cricket in country which has left quite a few cricketers unemployed.

“I don’t want these players to end as laborers in the future. Instead, they should have a bright future. They have left players unemployed after dumping the departments. I was saying this before as well but they didn’t understand,” Javed Miandad stated.

I was your captain, not the other way around: Javed Miandad to Imran Khan

Javed Miandad and Imran Khan

Javed Miandad also criticised Imran Khan for being unmindful of how cricket is being run in the country. The veteran, who played international cricket for 17 years, added that Imran Khan is his junior and should pay heed to his advice:

“I was your [Imran Khan’s] captain, not the other way around. I was the one who pulled your strings. You think no one other than you knows about cricket. You should start thinking about yourself and your surroundings. You should start thinking about the people you have kept in the PCB before it’s too late,” he concluded.

The current PCB regime and the CEO Wasim Khan, in particular, have had to face a lot of stick from ex-cricketers and media in recent times. Only time will tell whether this criticism is fair or not. But one thing is for sure - most former cricketers don't back the current PCB management.