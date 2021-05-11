Javed Miandad slams PCB plans to resume PSL

Javed Miandad has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for planning to resume the Pakistan Super League (PSL) amid the COVID-19 situation in the country. The T20 tournament was suspended in March due to an outbreak of the virus inside the teams' bio-bubbles.

The PCB are reportedly looking to resume the PSL in June. However, Pakistan legend Javed Miandad is strongly opposed to the idea and urged the board to scrap such plans.

"This is not the time to play cricket, it's time to save lives. In these times of crisis, we should be more focused on saving lives rather than playing cricket. The whole world has been affected by the coronavirus. India, where the World Cup was supposed to take place, is also severely affected by the epidemic," Miandad told CricketPakistan.com.

The former Pakistan skipper believes the PCB are threatening players' lives for financial gains by planning to resume the PSL.

"They are risking the lives of several individuals for their own financial gains. If it was in my hands, I would not take the big risk of organizing the remaining PSL matches. If they hold this event and face problems, then who will be responsible?” Miandad added.

Recently, the IPL was also suspended due to several bio-bubble breaches. Much like the PSL, the IPL is also looking at a possible future window to play out the remainder of the tournament.

Karachi Kings leading the PSL points table

The PSL was halted after every team played around four to five games. Defending champions Karachi Kings led the points table based on their superior net run rate before the tournament was suspended. As many as four teams were locked on six points and it was tough to pick a standout side in the competition.

Following the conclusion of the Zimbabwe tour, Pakistan don't have any international assignments up until July, when they will travel to England to play three T20Is and three ODIs. The PCB are looking to resume the PSL within now and July. However, it has already attracted some naysayers, with Javed Miandad firmly against the resumption of the tournament.