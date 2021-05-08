PCB informs franchises that PSL 2021 will be canceled if the matches do not take place in June

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) is set to resume on June 1 in the United Arab Emirates. However, if the matches cannot be completed for any reason, the Pakistan Cricket Board will have no option but to cancel the season.

As per a report by Cricket Pakistan, the PCB has informed the franchises that if the season does not resume in June, the board will have to abandon the season. The reason behind it is that the board does not have any other window to organize the games in 2021.

‘Remaining PSL 6 matches in June or cancellation’: PCB tells franchises



Cancellation of matches would lead to significant financial losses



Read more: https://t.co/sYnIuBQC26#PSL2021 pic.twitter.com/NFr3Cefn09 — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) May 8, 2021

The PCB has reportedly got the green signal to conduct the matches in the United Arab Emirates, but they are yet to receive confirmation from the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). According to sources, all the PSL franchises are happy the matches are not taking place in Karachi because of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

However, the franchises are yet to decide whether all matches should take place in Abu Dhabi or if Dubai should host PSL 2021. There was also a suggestion to move the competition to Sri Lanka, but the authorities did not entertain this idea.

It will be interesting to see if the PCB can successfully organize the second phase of PSL 2021 in the UAE next month.

The defending champions Karachi Kings performed brilliantly in PSL 2021

Karachi Kings dominated the proceedings in Karachi.

PSL 2021 began in Karachi, with the defending champions Karachi Kings reaching the top position in the standings after recording three wins in five matches. However, there was a COVID-19 breach in the bio-bubble in Karachi, which compelled the organizers to postpone the remaining games.

PSL 2021 will resume next month and it will be interesting to see if the Kings could retain their title.

📰 PCB and franchises discuss remaining matches of #HBLPSL6 📰



Read more: https://t.co/RZ45ywUQfj — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) May 7, 2021