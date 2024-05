JCL T20 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

JCL T20 2024 is the domestic T20 competition organized by the Japan Cricket Association (JCA). This tournament edition is scheduled to start on Saturday, May 25, and conclude on Saturday, September 21.

A total of 14 teams are a part of this edition of the tournament. These teams are divided in two groups containing seven teams each. Every team in their group will play a total of four matches each. A total of 35 matches are scheduled to take place in this edition of the JCL T20. These matches will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground 1.

Here is how the teams are divided into two groups:

Group A - Chiba Sharks, Kawasaki Knight Riders, Max Club, Serendib Club, Tokyo Falcons, Tokyo Titans, and Tokyo Wombats

Group B - Alpha Quashers Yokohama, Men In Blue Tokyo, Rising Stars, Sano, Tigers, Tokyo Star Kings, and Wyverns

The top four teams from both groups will qualify for the quarter-finals. The four winners will make it to the semi-finals and the last two teams will lock horns in the final of the tournament.

Tokyo Falcons won the last edition of the JCL T20. They had defeated Tokyo Titans by seven wickets after chasing down the target of 89 runs in 14.2 overs.

JCL T20 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings in IST)

Saturday, May 25

Match 1 - Sano CC vs Tokyo Star Kings, 06:30 AM

Match 2 - Max Club vs Tokyo Falcons, 10:30 AM

Sunday, May 26

Match 3 - Men In Blue Tokyo vs Wyverns Cricket Club, 06:30 AM

Match 4 - Alpha Quashers Yokohama vs Tigers Cricket Club, 10:30 AM

Saturday, June 22

Match 5 - Kawasaki Knight Riders CC vs Serendib Club, 06:30 AM

Match 6 - Tokyo Star Kings vs Rising Stars, 10:30 AM

Saturday, June 29

Match 7 - Rising Stars vs Wyverns Cricket Club, 06:30 AM

Match 8 - Chiba Sharks vs Tokyo Titans, 10:30 AM

Saturday, July 6

Match 9 - Tokyo Wombats vs Kawasaki Knight Riders CC, 06:30 AM

Match 10 - Tokyo Titans vs Serendib Club, 10:30 AM

Saturday, July 13

Match 11 - Tokyo Titans vs Max Club, 06:30 AM

Match 12 - Kawasaki Knight Riders CC vs Tokyo Titans, 10:30 AM

Saturday, July 20

Match 13 - Alpha Quashers Yokohama vs Sano CC, 06:30 AM

Match 14 - Tokyo Wombats vs Tokyo Falcons, 10:30 AM

Sunday, July 21

Match 15 - Sano CC vs Men In Blue Tokyo, 06:30 AM

Match 16 - Wyverns Cricket Club vs Tigers Cricket Club, 10:30 AM

Saturday, July 27

Match 17 - Men In Blue Tokyo vs Tokyo Star Kings, 06:30 AM

Match 18 - Tokyo Falcons vs Chiba Sharks, 10:30 AM

Sunday, July 28

Match 19 - Chiba Sharks vs Max Club, 06:30 AM

Match 20 - Wyverns Cricket Club vs Alpha Quashers Yokohama, 10:30 AM

Saturday, August 3

Match 21 - Tigers Cricket Club vs Rising Stars, 06:30 AM

Match 22 - Serendib Club vs Tokyo Wombats, 10:30 AM

Saturday, August 10

Match 23 - Tigers Cricket Club vs Sano CC, 06:30 AM

Match 24 - Tokyo Falcons vs Kawasaki Knight Riders CC, 10:30 AM

Saturday, August 17

Match 25 - Tokyo Star Kings vs Alpha Quashers Yokohama, 06:30 AM

Match 26 - Rising Stars vs Men In Blue Tokyo, 10:30 AM

Saturday, August 24

Match 27 - Max Club vs Tokyo Wombats, 06:30 AM

Match 28 - Serendib Club vs Chiba Sharks, 10:30 AM

Saturday, August 31

1st Quarter Final - TBC vs TBC, 06:30 AM

2nd Quarter Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 AM

Sunday, September 1

3rd Quarter Final - TBC vs TBC, 06:30 AM

4th Quarter Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 AM

Saturday, September 14

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 06:30 AM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 AM

Saturday, September 21

Final - TBC vs TBC, 06:30 AM

JCL T20 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

JCL T20 2024: Full Squads

Chiba Sharks

Arjun Gautam, Asala Wickrama Arachchige, Asanka Edirimanna, Ashley Thurgate, Atiq Ahmed, David Lollback, Debashish Sahoo, Dhanachandran Sudharsan (wk), Dhugal Bedingfield, Hafis Mohamed, Hamid Zeb Bacha, Hiroshige Murakawa, Ibrahim Takahashi, Marcus Thurgate (wk), Mian Hamdan Siddique, Mian Muneeb Siddique, Muhammad Hammad Khan, Rui Matsumura, Shahid Shamim, Tanmoy Mookherjee, Tsuyoshi Takada (c), Umar Gul, Vinamra Sethi, and Yugandhar Retharekar.

Kawasaki Knight Riders

Aarav Tiwari, Abhijeet Jha, Ajitesh Koushal, Akshay Dilip Kumar, Ashokkumar Arivalagan, Avinash Ramakrishnan (wk), Lav Singh, Mani Ratnam, Manish Kumar, Naveen Gaur, Nikunj Pandya, Nipun Chandimal Haggalla (wk), Raman Tanwar (vc), Shubham Shukla, Sourav Debnath, Tej Rudani, Updesh Bhadoriya, Vinay Iyer (c), and Vishuddha Bandara.

Max Club

Aravinda Ranagana, Bhanuka Ranathunga, Bimsara Thimala, Chathuranga Nipun, Dilip Silva, Dilshan Nimendra, Dinesh Sandaruwan, Dissanayake Malinda, Ebisui Kakeru, Hanif Niazi, Hijiri Inagawa, Jaliya Liyanage, Lamahewage Pramod, Makoto Taniyama (c), Masaomi Kobayashi, Masato Morita, Meg Ogawa, Prabath Sankalpa, Praboda Dissanayake, Pramod Dewaka, Prasad Jayasinha, Prosad Jayasinha, Riyaj Mohomad, Roshan Mithun, Sachinthya Senerath, Sasika Jayan, Sufiyan Hussain, Supun Navarathna (wk & vc), Takurou Hagihara, Talha Tanveer, and Tharindu Rashintha.

Serendib Club

Abdul Rehman, Asala Wickrama Arachchige (c), Chitral Gayan (wk), Damith Chamara, Hashan Muditha, Hasitha Suresh, Hiran Lahiru, Indika Eranga, Isuru Lakpriya, Janaka Sanjeewa (vc), Manoj Silva, Nuwan Madusanka, Raveen Herath (wk), Sanjaya Harsha, Sanjeewa Dissanayake, Sanjeewa Rupaningalge, Shaun Nero Kiaturu, Shehan Madusanka, Thulanidu Thirimanna, and Wasantha Chandana.

Tokyo Falcons

Abhi Telang, Abhishek Anand, Ankit Chawla, Chanaka Madhushanka, Dev Mishra, Hitesh Akabari, Kasun Ganesh Charanga Gamage, Kuldeep Bisht (vc), Manish Kapil, Milinda Sanjaya, Munish Dhiman (wk), Nilesh Shahane, Samantha Sugathadasa, Sameep Dawar, Sanket Avinash Pandhari, Sarfraz Petkar (c), Shadab Mulla, Shailaj Lal, Shubham Mitthankhediwale, Siddharth Cb, and Zohail Khan.

Tokyo Titans

Aamir Yunus, Afroz Khan (wk), Ameya Keshkamat (vc), Anil Chandraiah (c & wk), Anil Jadhav, Avnish Kumar, Bhaskarrao B, Bhupendra Sharma, Birat Singh Thakuri, Hima Vamsi, Karan Khurana, Karan Kumar, Kunal Raina, Malith Ratnasena, Mandeep Singh, Milind Meher, Mohammad Riaz, Mohit Saini, Nalin Priyadarshana, Navjeet Thakur, Priscil Sebastian, Rahul Khedkar, Raj Shahi Thakuri, Rasika Chandimal, Romapathy Rp, Saddam Hussain, Samar Ttcc, Satish Ttcc, Seenivasan Shanmugam, Shah Nawaz Khan, Shammi Ps, Shikhil Khaneja, Sudip Saha, Sundaravel Murugan, Trinadh Botta, Vikul Sharma, and Vimal Yadav.

Tokyo Wombats

Abdul Samad, Abu Bakar Hassan, Adam Birss, Aidan Sarawan, Alexander Shirai Patmore (wk), Anthony Morcom, Aoi Kurokawa, Archit Choudhury, Arpan Choudhury, Ashfaq Muhammad, Ashish Jindal, Ashley Canning, Atiqul Haque, Ben Dean-Titterrell, Bilal Bhinder, Burhan Yunus, Conan Fujita, Corey Hunter-Park, Darcy Lear, Duncan Barker, Evan Hitchman, Jack Jermyn, James Sanderson, Jano Venter, Jarrad Shearer, Joe Lewis (vc), Kavin Jinasena, Keita Kashima, Ken Dobson, Ken Oiwa, Luke Eyes, Mark Mctamney, Masaki Kawashima, Md Belayet Ali, Michael Walker, Milinda Dharmadasa, Muhammad Ajaz, Muhammad Ali (c), Muhammad Fozan Aziz, Navin Jinasena, Nigel Mckay, Niranjan Madhavan, Owen Morris, Rasika Ethugala, Rex Kobayashi, Richard Bracefield, Robb Zloc, Sai Chandrakanth Mudunuru, Sangeeth Sankar, Satyam Singh, Shahir Ahmed, Sujan Ginihaluge Sandamal, Sunit Rajan, Tanzeem Khedekar, Tetsuro Kato, Yohan Alvis, and Zubair Bappi.

Alpha Quashers Yokohama

Arun Kumar, Bakki T, Bakkiyaraj Ramiah, Dhinakaran Thennarasu, Janardhanan Veeraraghavan, Krishnan Dharani Dharan (vc), Leo Joseph (c), Mariaselvan Joseph, Milind Dongre, Mohamed Umar (wk), Nandhakumar Rangasamy, Nirmal Prasaath, Prathick Kulothungan, Ranil Wijesinghe, Rohit Kesari, Rohit Keshri, Shanmugasundaram Kandasamy, Srinivasa Nagaraju Pedada, Vasanthan Jayakumar, Venkatesan Perumalsamy, Vijay Sundaram, Vimal Prasad, and Yash Wagh.

Men In Blue Tokyo

Amol Vaidya (wk), Ankit Panwar, Ankur Kumar, Ashish Jaiswal, Avi Singh, Bhubanendra Mishra, Gurdeep Dua, Narendra Dharajiya, Naveen Negi, Nimish Bhardwaj, Piyush Agnihotri, Pramod Singh, Prashanth Manvi (vc), Prashanth Manvi, Saurav Bhowmik (wk), Vikash Ranjan (c), and Vishal Patel.

Rising Stars

Arman Bhuiyan, Ashik Chowdhury (vc), Asif Limon (c), Bilal Hossain, Faisal Hasan, Hasnat Hossain Hridoy, Kazi Murad (wk), Md Alamgir, Md Shiful Islam, Md. Ruhul Kabir, Mohibul Hasan, Omar Faruque, R H Shimul, Rejwanur Kabir Rajin, Sheikh Robin, Sunny Rahman, and Ubaidus Sobhan Sayeed.

Sano

Ameer Hamza, Aoto Okajima, Ardene Ruhode, Chihaya Arakawa (wk), Elena Kusuda-Nairn, Hirotake Kakinuma, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Jisei Ando, Kazumasa Hiratsuka, Kohei Wakita, Koji Hardgrave-Abe, Makoto Taniyama, Munir Ahmad, Reiji Suto, Reo Sakurano-Thomas (c), Ryan Drake, Ryohei Toyoizumi, Ryuki Ozeki, Shotaro Hiratsuka, Shu Noguchi (wk), Sora Ichiki, Souta Wada (vc), Tomoki Kurihara, Yuto Yageta, and Zubair Khan.

Tigers

Abhijith Sasikumar, Ajay Kumar Thakur, Anas Mohamed, Anil Kumar, Gagan Suri, Gurman Singh, Jijo George, Kaushik Sakhiya, Nibu Thomas, Piyush Kumbhare, Puneet Kumar, Ranjith Mouli (vc), Sabaorish Ravichandran (c), Sachin Thakur, and Shrinivas Umarane (wk).

Tokyo Star Kings

NA

Wyverns

Arata Ishii, Daiki Higashikawa, Gaku Kubota, Hitalu Komatsu, Kakeru Ebisui, Koji Iwasaki, Kouhei Kubota, Morito Kimura, Noboru Asanaka, Nozomi Tomizawa, Oshantha Nanayakkara, Raheel Kano (vc), Reo Akasaka, Ryoya Masaoka, Shinya Yagura, Shogo Kimura, Souta Hashimoto, Tairiku Goka, Takahiro Aoki, Taku Inage, Takumi Kishi, Takuya Ono, Tomoki Ota, Tomonoshin Oki, Tomoya Takada, Tsubasa Aoto, Wataru Miyauchi (c & wk), and Yusuke Wakuta.

