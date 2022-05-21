Jersey tour of Guernsey 2022: Full schedule, match timings and squads

Guernsey are hosting Jersey in a three-match T20I series that got underway on Friday, May 20. Both sides have a talented bunch of players and we can expect a thrilling contest in this series. King George V Sports Ground in Castel will host all matches of the three-match series.

The Jersey cricket team played a total of 23 T20Is so far, winning 15 and losing seven. One contest ended in a tie.

Jonty Jenner is the leading run-scorer of Jersey in T20Is with 540 runs. Charles Perchard, the skipper of the side, is their leading wicket-taker in this format with 30 scalps.

Guernsey, on the other hand, will be led by Josh Butler. They have played a total of 14 T20Is so far, with five wins and seven losses. One encounter ended in a tie and the other without a result.

Skipper of the side Josh Butler is the leading run-scorer in T20Is with 331 runs and William Peatfield has picked up 15 wickets with the ball and he's the leading wicket-taker in this format for his national side.

Jersey tour of Guernsey, 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 20, Friday

1st T20I: Guernsey vs Jersey at 8:30 PM

May 21, Saturday

2nd T20I: Guernsey vs Jersey at 3:15 PM

3rd T20I: Guernsey vs Jersey at 7:00 PM

Jersey tour of Guernsey, 2022: Squads

Guernsey

Ben Ferbrache, Josh Butler (c), Ollie Nightingale, Tom Nightingale, Dec Martel, Matthew Stokes, Isaac Damarell (Wk), Oliver Newey, Anthony Stokes, Ben Johnson, David Hooper, Luke Bichard, Luke Le Tissier, William Peatfield

Jersey

Asa Tribe (Wk), Charlie Brennan, Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood, Charles Perchard (c), Dominic Blampied, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (Wk), Daniel Birrell, Elliot Miles, Julius Sumerauer, Rhys Palmer

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee