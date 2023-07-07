Jersey vs Guernsey T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Jersey and Guernsey are set to face off in a thrilling three-match T20I series as part of the 2023 Men's T20I Inter-Insular Series. The matches will take place at the picturesque Farmers Cricket Club Ground in St Martin.

Jersey's recent performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 saw them finish fifth, with one victory and four losses. They faced defeat at the hands of the United Arab Emirates in their latest encounter, losing by 66 runs. However, in their last T20I game against Singapore in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, Jersey managed to secure the third position in Group A.

Meanwhile, Guernsey has not played T20 cricket in nearly a year. Their last T20 tournament was the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2022, where they finished third with three wins.

Jersey will be led by Charles Perchard, who will be supported by talented players like Asa Tribe, Josh Lawrenson, and Julius Sumerauer. On the other hand, Guernsey will have notable players namely Issac Damarell and William Peatfield, with Josh Butler leading the side.

It's worth noting that Jersey has maintained an impeccable record against Guernsey in T20 Internationals over the past four years, never losing a single match. However, Guernsey will be determined to break this unwanted streak and secure their first series victory over Jersey in this contest. The stage is set for an exciting battle between these rival teams.

Jersey vs Guernsey T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (all times in IST)

Friday, July 7

1st T20I - Jersey vs Guernsey, Farmers Cricket Club Ground, St Martin, 9:30 PM

Saturday, July 8

2nd T20I - Jersey vs Guernsey, Farmers Cricket Club Ground, St Martin, 3:30 PM

Saturday, July 8

3rd T20I - Jersey vs Guernsey, Farmers Cricket Club Ground, St Martin, 7:30 PM

Jersey vs Guernsey T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Jersey vs Guernsey T20I series will not be live-streamed for fans in India.

Jersey vs Guernsey T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

Jersey

Charles Perchard (c), Dominic Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Toby Britton, Harrison Carlyon, Patrick Gouge, Jonty Jenner, Josh Lawrenson, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, William Perchard, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Benjamin Ward

Guernsey

Josh Butler (c), Luke Bichard, Martin-Dale Bradley, Isaac Damarell (wk), Ben Ferbrache, Ben Fitchet, David Hooper, Thomas Kirk, Luke Le Tissier, Adam Martel, Dane Mullen, Oliver Nightingale, Tom Nightingale, Matthew Stokes

