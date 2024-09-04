Jharkhand Women’s T20 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Jharkhand State Cricket Association has announced the inaugural season of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 scheduled from Friday, September 6, to Sunday, September 15, 2024. The JSCA International Stadium will host all matches, including the final.

The upcoming edition will feature five teams - Jamshedpur Titans, Dumka Dynamos, Ranchi Royals, Dhanbad Dragons, and Bokaro Warriors.

Durga Murmu will captain the Dhanbad Dragons, while Rashmi Gudia will lead the Ranchi Royals. The Jamshedpur Titans will be captained by Devyani Prasad, Monika Murmu will head the Bokaro Warriors, and Khushbu Kumari will take charge of the Dumka Dynamos.

Over the course of just 10 days, the five teams will compete in 13 T20 matches. The tournament begins with 10 league stage matches, after which the top four teams, based on their standings in the points table, will advance to the semi-finals on September 12 and 13. The winners of these semi-final matches will face off in the final on September 15.

On that note let’s take a look at the Jharkhand Women’s T20 2024 schedule & match timings:

Jharkhand Women’s T20 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

(JSCA International Stadium will host all matches)

Friday, September 06

Match 1 - Jamshedpur vs Ranchi - 09:00 AM

Match 2- Dhanbad vs Dumka - 01:00 PM

Saturday, September 07

Match 3 - Dhanbad vs Jamshedpur - 09:00 AM

Match 4 - Bokaro vs Ranchi - 01:00 PM

Sunday, September 08

Match 5 - Dhanbad vs Ranchi - 09:00 AM

Match 6 - Bokaro vs Dumka - 01:00 PM

Monday, September 09

Match 7 - Bokaro vs Dhanbad - 09:00 AM

Match 8 - Dumka vs Jamshedpur - 01:00 PM

Tuesday, September 10

Match 9 - Bokaro vs Jamshedpur - 09:00 AM

Match 10 - Dumka vs Ranchi - 01:00 PM

Thursday, September 12

Semi-Final 1 - Team (1st) vs Team (3rd) - 01:00 PM

Friday, September 13

Semi-Final 2 - Team (2nd) vs Team (4th) - 01:00 PM

Sunday, September 15

Final - T.B.C - 01:00 PM

Jharkhand Women’s T20 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live Telecast: N/A

Live-Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Jharkhand Women’s T20 2024: Full Squads

Dhanbad Dragons

Durga Murmu (C), Pratiksha Dubey, Priyanka Luthra, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Shashi Mathur, Arti Kumari, Priti Kumari, Rini Burman, Laxmi Murmu (Wk), Megha Kumari (Wk), Prachi Pal (Wk), Prachi Pradhan, Riddhi Prasad, Simran Kaur, and Urmila Kumari.

Ranchi Royals

Rashmi Gudia (C), Ishrani Soren, Neha Kumari Shaw, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Purnima Kumari, Sakshi Kumari, Shampi Kumari, Anandita Kishor, Hina Anis, Reena Khalkho, Sandhya Kumari, Manshi Singh (Wk), Sulekha Kumari (Wk), Isha Keshri, Pallavi Kumari, and Shefa Hassan.

Jamshedpur TItans

Devyani Prasad (C), Komal Kumari, Pragati Kumari, Pushpa Kumari, Sudha Kujur, Vijeeta, Kumari Sabita, Muskan Kumari, Sakshi Nagar, Simran Nisha Mansuri, Illa Khan (Wk), Jaya Kumari (Wk), Anushka Parmar, and Kumari Palak.

Bokaro Warriors

Monika Murmu ( c ), Ayesha Ali, Bhumika Kumari, Palvika Rathore, Ankita Mouriya, Archana Kumari, Pinky Tirkey (Wk), Anjum Bano, Arti Kumari, Chandmuni Purty, and Shanti Kumari.

Dumka Dynamos

Khushbu Kumari ( c ), Anamika Kumari, Nadiya Ali, Sayali A Lonkar, Sonia Shyam, Versha Kumari, Ishika Deepak, Pallavjeet Kaur, Arushi Godiyal (Wk), Riya Raj (Wk), Babli Kumari, Divya Rai, and Mamta Paswan.

