Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) has announced the inaugural edition of the Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy, which will commence on February 14.

The opening game of the Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy will see Ranchi Roses Women locking horns with Dhanbad Daffodils Women. The five teams taking part in this event are Bokaro Blossoms Women, Dhanbad Daffodils Women, Dumka Daisies Women, Jamshedpur Jasmines Women, and Ranchi Roses Women.

A total of 20 group stage matches will take place, followed by the third-place play-off and the final. All matches of the Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Each team will play the other twice in the league phase with the top two sides meeting each other in the summit clash on February 25.

With a step to curb the spread of COVID-19, the honorary secretary of JSCA, Mr. Sanjay Sahay said that all the Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy matches will be played behind closed doors.

Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy 2021 Schedule and Match Timings (All timings in IST)

14th February, Sunday

Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women at 10:00 AM

Dumka Daisies Women vs Bokaro Blossoms Women at 2:00 PM

15th February, Monday

Ranchi Roses Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women at 10:00 AM

Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Dumka Daisies Women at 2:00 PM

16th February, Tuesday

Bokara Blossoms Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women at 10:00 AM

Ranchi Roses Women vs Dumka Daisies Women at 2:00 PM

17th February, Wednesday

Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Bokara Blossoms Women at 10:00 AM

Dumka Daisies Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women at 2:00 PM

18th February, Thursday

Ranchi Roses Women vs Bokara Blossoms Women at 10:00 AM

Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women at 2:00 PM

19th February, Friday

Dumka Daisies Women vs Bokara Blossoms Women at 10:00 AM

Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women at 2:00 PM

20th February, Saturday

Ranchi Roses Women vs. Jamshedpur Jasmines Women at 10:00 AM

Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Dumka Daisies Women at 2:00 PM

21st February, Sunday

Bokara Blossoms Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women at 10:00 AM

Ranchi Roses Women vs Dumka Daisies Women at 2:00 PM

23rd February, Tuesday

Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Bokara Blossoms Women at 10:00 AM

Dumka Daisies Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women at 2:00 PM

24th February, Wednesday

Ranchi Roses Women vs Bokara Blossoms Women at 10:00 AM

Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women at 2:00 PM

25th February, Thursday

TBD vs TBD (Third Place play-off) at 10:00 AM

TBD vs TBD (Final) at 2:00 PM

Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy 2021 Live Streaming Details

All games of the Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy 2021 will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website for Indian fans.

Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy 2021 Squads

The following are the full squads of the teams competing at the Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy this season.

Ranchi Roses Women

Anamika Kumari, Durga Murmu, Israni Soren, Monika Murmu, Heena Anis, Mousami Pal, Chandmuni Purty, Sifan Hasnain, Simran Kaur, Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana, Simran Mansoori, Kumari Abha, and Nidhi Buley.

Dhanbad Daffodils Women

Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Priya Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Faarah, Sonia, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Pratima Kumari, Supriya Saloni, Ginni Geeta, Shanti Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Seema Hembrom.

Dumka Daisies Women

Kumari Sabita, Pratiksha Gautam, Priya Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Sabita Kumari, Jaya Kumari, Anita Tigga, Anjali Das, Anjum Bano, Muskan Kumari, Shampi Kumari.

Bokaro Blossoms Women

Arti Kumari, Komal Kumari, Pinky Tirkey, Ritu Kumari, Anita Manjhi, Indrani Roy, Isha Keshri, Meera Mahto, Ishaa Gupta, Katyayani Madeti, Riya Raj, Ashwani Kumari, Neha Kumari Shaw, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Ragini Kumari.

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women

Garima Singh, Manisha Tigga, Pushpa Mahato, Ragini Yadav, Sunita Kumari, Shreyanshi, Priyanka Kumari, Pavika Rathore, Rashmi Gudiya, Niharika Prasad, Priti Kumari, Priti Tiwary, Reena Khalkho, Sandhya Kumari.