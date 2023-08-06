Jos Buttler has played a handful of games in The Hundred since its inception in 2021. Due to international commitments, he has to date played in only nine matches in said tournament to date.

In 2021, the wicket-keeper batsman played two matches but did not have much impact scoring 38 runs in the said matches. However, Buttler was at his very best in 2022 when he scored 203 runs in the five matches that he played and had a strike rate of 149.26.

In two matches this season, the English limited overs skipper has scored 99 runs at an average of 99 and an astounding strike rate of almost 189. On that note, here is a look at Buttler's top three knocks in The Hundred:

#1. 62 vs London Spirit - 2023

In a rain-affected game at Old Trafford on August 5 this year, Jos Buttler was at his destructive best.

Opening the batting, the England limited-overs skipper was aggressive from the word go and smashed the bowlers all over the park. Though he kept losing wickets around him, Buttler continued to attack the bowlers.

In 36 balls that he faced, Buttler smashed 62 runs with five maximums and three boundaries. He had an astounding strike rate of 172.22 during the said innings. Riding on Buttler's blazing knock, his team Manchester Originals scored 138 from 80 balls before rain intervened. No further play was possible and the match was abandoned.

Buttler lit up the Old Trafford with his blazing knock on what was otherwise a dark gloomy day and brought a smile to the face of the supporters.

#2. 68 vs Southern Brave - 2022

Jos Buttler smashed 68 against Southern Brave

Buttler's highest score in The Hundred came again the Southern Brave on August 18, 2022.

Batting first, Jos Buttler added 64 runs for the opening wicket with Phil Salt before the latter was dismissed. Buttler blasted his way to 68 from just 42 balls and smashed five maximums and three boundaries during the said knock. His innings provided the perfect impetus for Andre Russell to provide the finishing touches to the innings and the Windies all-rounder smashed 64 from just 23 balls. Manchester Originals scored 188 runs from 100 balls.

Southern Brave fell short of the target by 68 runs and the skipper Buttler was one of the architects contributing to the victory of his team.

#3. 59 against Northern Superchargers - 2022

Jos Buttler during his maiden half-century in The Hundred

Buttler's first half-century in The Hundred was against the Northern Superchargers in a group game on August 5, 2022.

During the said innings, Buttler raced to 59 from 41 balls and smashed six boundaries and one maximum during the knock. He looked to ease against an experienced bowling lineup comprising David Willey, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Dwayne Bravo, David Weise, and Reolof Van der Merwe. He added 84 runs for the second wicket with Wayne Madsen.

However, Buttler's innings went in vain as Northern Superchargers chased the target with six balls to spare.