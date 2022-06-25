Journalist Boria Majumdar’s latest book “Maverick Commissioner: The IPL-Lalit Modi Saga” launched

Journalist Boria Majumdar’s latest book “Maverick Commissioner: The IPL-Lalit Modi Saga” was launched at the ITC Sonar in Kolkata recently. The book traces the stunning rise and equally shocking fall of Modi.

Modi was the chairman and commissioner of the IPL during the first three editions of the league between 2008 and 2010. However, the BCCI banned Modi for life in 2013 on charges of misconduct, indiscipline and financial irregularities.

Among the noted personalities present at the launch event were actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, film producer Boney Kapoor, singers Anupam Roy and Anindya Chattopadhyay, film producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri, and author Nalin Mehta.

The event featured two panel discussions - “What Makes a Good Sports Film” and “The Business of the IPL”. The Bengali translation of the book was also released with the English edition itself.

During the discussion, the panelists shared their views about the much-hyped IPL media rights auction. Some opined that while the valuation was on the expected lines, it remains to be seen how the buyers will make the cost viable.

Boria Majumdar’s book to me made into a movie soon

The book “Maverick Commissioner” is also set to be turned into a motion picture. The film will be made by Vibri Motion Pictures. Speaking about the same, Majumdar said at the event:

"This is my first book which is being turned into a feature film. So all I will say is I am delighted and hope the readers enjoy reading this untold story."

Speaking on the occasion, Prosenjit Chatterjee said that he is pleased that more and more sports books are being made into movies. He described movies and books as “very close partners” and explained that both domains will benefit from frequent collaborations. Chatterjee, himself, is planning a sports film on swimming in the near future.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor pointed out that he is presently working on a sports film on football with Ajay Devgn called “Maidan”, which is due for release shortly. Kapoor is hopeful of the movie becoming one of the most loved sports films.

On making the film, Vibri Media's Managing Director Vishnu Induri commented:

“The book by Boria Majumdar is a fascinating account of the creation of the world's biggest cricketing mela IPL and insights about the man behind the show, Lalit Modi. So we are elated to announce the adaptation of this amazing book into a feature film."

Majumdar has previously authored/ co-authored books like Eleven Gods and a Billion Indians, Olympics: The India Story (with Nalin Mehta) and Playing It My Way - Sachin Tendulkar’s autobiography.

