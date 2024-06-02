Kabul Premier League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Kabul Premier League 2024 is the second season of the Kabul Premier League and will start on Tuesday, June 4. Kabul Knight Riders will take on Band-e-Amir Stars in the opening match at the Ayobi Cricket Stadium in Kabul.

A total of six teams will participate in the tournament and will face the other five teams once. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. The winners will lock horns in the final, while the remaining two teams will play the third-place playoff match.

The six teams are Kabul Knight Riders, Band-e Amir Stars, Speen Ghar Warriors, Shamshad Eagles, Kabul Zalmi, and Shaheen Hunters.

A total of 19 matches are scheduled to take place in this edition of the Kabul Premier League at the Ayobi Cricket Stadium in Kabul.

Shaheen Hunters are the defending champions. They defeated Kabul Zalmi in the final of the Kabul Premier League 2023 by 14 runs after posting a total of 212 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Sediqullah Atal, the skipper of Shaheen Hunters hit seven sixes in an over against Abasin Defenders. He finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 276 runs in seven innings at an average of 46.

Kabul Premier League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Tuesday, June 4

Match 1 - Kabul Knight Riders vs Band-e Amir Stars, 03:00 PM

Wednesday, June 5

Match 2 - Speen Ghar Warriors vs Shamshad Eagles, 10:00 AM

Match 3 - Band-e Amir Stars vs Shaheen Hunters, 03:00 PM

Thursday, June 6

Match 4 - Kabul Zalmi vs Speen Ghar Warriors, 10:00 AM

Match 5 - Kabul Knight Riders vs Shamshad Eagles, 03:00 PM

Friday, June 7

Match 6 - Band-e Amir Stars vs Shamshad Eagles, 10:00 AM

Match 7 - Shaheen Hunters vs Kabul Zalmi, 03:00 PM

Saturday, June 8

Match 8 - Speen Ghar Warriors vs Band-e Amir Stars, 10:00 AM

Match 9 - Shamshad Eagles vs Kabul Zalmi, 03:00 PM

Sunday, June 9

Match 10 - Kabul Zalmi vs Kabul Knight Riders, 10:00 AM

Match 11 - Speen Ghar Warriors vs Shaheen Hunters, 03:00 PM

Monday, June 10

Match 12 - Shaheen Hunters vs Kabul Knight Riders, 10:00 AM

Match 13 - Band-e Amir Stars vs Kabul Zalmi, 03:00 PM

Tuesday, June 11

Match 14 - Shamshad Eagles vs Shaheen Hunters, 10:00 AM

Match 15 - Kabul Knight Riders vs Speen Ghar Warriors, 03:00 PM

Wednesday, June 12

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:00 AM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 03:00 PM

Thursday, June 13

3rd Place Play-off - TBC vs TBC, 03:00 PM

Friday, June 14

Final - TBC vs TBC, 03:00 PM

Kabul Premier League 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Kabul Premier League 2024: Full Squads

Kabul Knight Riders

Riaz Hassan (c), Nasir Jamal, Nazif Asad, Sabawoon Banori, Noorullhadi Muslimyar, Rahman Shah, Amjad Khan, Salam Kakar, Mohammad Riaz, Qudratullah Himat, Zubaid Akrari, Mohibullah Zurmati, Yousef Shah (wk), Azam Khan (wk), Zahir Khan, Waheed Zadran, Arab Momand, Yama Arab, Ishaq Saqi, and Shaiq Asad.

Band-e Amir Stars

Hazrat Zazai (c), Sharafudin Ashraf, Nijat Masood, Ikram Alikhil, Farmanullah Safi, Irfan Safai, Naveed Obaid, Naseer Khan, Faridoon Khan, Emal Shaheen, Haroon Khan, Qamar Shams, Ab Salam, Baryal Afghan, and Iqdam Khan.

Speen Ghar Warriors

Sami Shinwarai (c), Hamza Hotak, Wafadar Momand, Waqr Ishaqzai, Hassan Eisakhil, Lal Baz, Usman Noori, Jalat Musazai, Mahboob Taskeen, Jalal Stanikzai, Akbar Ali, Salman Shinwarai, Noorullah Ayobi, Rahman Zurmutai, and Khalid Neazai.

Shamshad Eagles

Ihsanullah Janat (c), Ali Ahmad Nasar (wk & vc), Dastagir Khan, Shahidullah Kamal, Guma Gul, Murad Ali, Yahya Khan, Waheed Shafaq, Tariq Stanikzai, Abdullah Tarakhil, Khial Mohammad, Baqi Popal, Rahim Mangal, Kamil Kakar, Bashir Ahmad, Haseeb Lakanwal, Izhar Sadat, Shafiullah Alokozay, Aziz Ah Salihi, Farhad Usmani, and Qasid Rahmani.

Kabul Zalmi

Qais Ahmad (c), Allah M Ghazanfar, Zia Sharifi, Masood Gurbaz, Sohail Khan, Sami Bilal, Wasim Akram, Ibrahim Ab Rahimzai, Darwish Rasooli, Sabir Hanif, Ramanullah Zadran, Shams Karokhil, Rozadin Afghan, Juma Sultani, and Zafar Alozai.

Shaheen Hunters

Abdul Malik (c), Ijaz Ahamdzai, Sediq Pacha, Uzair Khan, Javed Ahmadzai, Sayed Rahman Kochi, Imran Mir, Asif Musazai, Izhar Ul Haq Naveed, Atta Zarmal (wk), Said Khan, Wasim Mangal, Mohammad Ullah Hamkar, Esmat Habibi, Rahmat Bidar, Mobin Bakhtyar, Aman Kunari, Rohullah Arab, Zahid Afghan, and Mashooq Totakhil.

