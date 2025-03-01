Kanpur Premier League 2025: Where to watch KPL 2025 and live-streaming details

The Kanpur Premier League (KPL) 2025, organized by the Kanpur Cricket Association, is scheduled to take place from February 28 to March 11. The tournament will feature 18 matches at the renowned Green Park Stadium, with the victorious team set to receive a prize of Rs 11 lakh.

KPL 2025 will showcase six teams, each representing one of Kanpur’s legislative assemblies. Each team will consist of 24 members, including players and support staff, ensuring a high level of competition throughout the league. This format is designed to provide thrilling cricketing action for players and spectators alike.

The six teams participating in this year’s edition are: Cantt Spartans, Sisamau Super Kings, TSH Blasters Aryan Nagar, Mayur Miracles Kalyanpur, Kanpur Prime Indians Govind Nagar, and Ganga Bithoor. During the league stage, every team will compete against each other once. The top four teams at the conclusion of the league will progress to the playoffs, which are set to begin on March 10, heightening the excitement as the tournament nears its conclusion.

KPL 2025 is not just a cricket tournament; it is a celebration of the game’s spirit, uniting the people of Kanpur in their love for cricket. The league offers an excellent platform for local talent to showcase their skills while providing thrilling entertainment for cricket enthusiasts. Whether you're an aspiring cricketer or a devoted fan of the sport, KPL 2025 promises to deliver exhilarating, high-quality cricket action.

To further elevate the tournament's appeal, two prominent figures from Indian cricket have been named as brand ambassadors: Kuldeep Yadav, a key player for the Indian team, and Ankit Rajpoot, a former IPL star, who will serve as Co-Brand Ambassador. Their involvement is set to increase the excitement around the tournament, making KPL 2025 a highly anticipated and must-watch event.

Kanpur Premier League 2025 telecast channel list

The matches of the Kanpur Premier League shall have the live streaming telecast on DD Sports.

Kanpur Premier League 2025: Live Streaming Details

The live streaming for the indian viewers shall be through the ABPLive YouTube channel.

