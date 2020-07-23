Kapil Dev is the 'torchbearer of fast bowling' in Indian cricket: Ashok Malhotra

Former Indian cricketer Ashok Malhotra believes that Kapil Dev is the man behind the rise of India's fast bowling attack. He stated that Dev is the torchbearer of fast bowling in the country and added that everyone wanted to be a spin bowler before his arrival in the Indian team.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook Page, Malhotra discussed the rise of Indian fast bowlers. Over the last few years, pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma have ensured that the Indian cricket team boasted the best fast bowling attack.

Ashok Malhotra feels Kapil Dev turned things around for Indian cricket

Jasprit Bumrah has been Virat Kohli's trump card in Test matches

India currently occupies the number one position on the ICC World Test Championship points table and the fast bowlers deserve much credit for it. The Indian cricket team always had a stellar batting order but in the last few years, their fast bowling attack has made its presence felt in red-ball cricket.

Last year, the Indian cricket team registered a historic Test series victory in Australia courtesy of a splendid performance from the quick bowlers.

Ashok Malhotra feels that Kapil Dev is the man responsible for their rise. He said:

"I think this turnaround had been started by Kapil Dev. He is the torchbearer of fast bowling. Before him, everybody wanted to be a spinner. Not many players wanted to be fast bowlers.

"So, he is the first who came into the Indian team, who tried to bounce people out, tried to bowl quick; he tried to hit the ball over the park and against fast bowlers. So, he turned things around. After he came, a lot of teams started having fast bowlers."

Malhotra added that the BCCI was also equally responsible for the massive improvement in the Indian fast bowling attack. He stated that the board prepared green wickets for domestic games, which greatly helped the fast bowlers develop their skills.