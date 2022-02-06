KAR vs ISL prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Karachi Kings and Islamabad United are set to cross swords in Match No. 14 of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday, February 6. The National Stadium in Karachi will host the contest.

The Kings, led by Babar Azam, have found themselves in all sorts of trouble in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Having lost all four of their matches, they are placed at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -0.849.

They come into the game on the back of a nine-run loss at the hands of Wahab Riaz's Peshawar Zalmi on Friday, February 4. After being put in to bat first, Zalmi racked up 173 for four on the board.

Hazratullah Zazai got them off to a flier with a 27-ball 41. Thereafter, Shoaib Malik's 28-ball 52 with five fours and two sixes helped the Zalmi to a respectable score.

Umad Asif picked up three wickets for the Kings and was their standout bowler. Aamer Yamin got the other wicket of Haider Ali.

The Kings got off to a terrible start as Sharjeel Khan and Sahibzada Farhan fetched ducks. Babar Azam and Ian Cockbain's 74-run stand brought them back into the game.

On a difficult pitch to bat on, the required rate kept climbing up. Skipper Babar stayed unbeaten on a 63-ball 90 with 12 fours and one six, but failed to take his team home.

United, led by Shadab, have looked ominous in the championship. Having won two out of four games, they are placed third in the points table. Lahore Qalandars beat them by eight runs in their previous match on Saturday.

After being sent in to bat, Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique's 83-run stand off 44 put the Qalandars in the driver's seat. But Waqas Maqsood and skipper Shadab picked up four wickets apiece to restrict the Qalandars to 174.

Colin Munro's 60 and Shadab's 52 laid the platform for United in the run chase. But with not too many runs needed off the last five overs, United couldn't get over the line.

Will the Kings (KAR) beat the United (ISL)?

Babar Azam of Karachi Kings. Courtesy: PSL Twitter

Without Mohammad Amir in their ranks, the Kings bowlers may find it tough to stop the belligerent United batting lineup.

United's bowlers aren't in the worst of form either. Islamabad United will go into the next game as favorites without much of a doubt.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Islamabad United to win the match.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will the United beat the Kings? Yes No 6 votes so far