KAR vs MUL prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans are set to lock horns in Match No.1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Thursday, January 27. The match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, are the defending champions after they beat Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs in the final back in June 2021. The Sultans won five out of 10 matches in the league stage, but brought their A-game in the playoffs and the final.

They have a strong squad at their disposal even for the upcoming edition. Shan Masood and Sohaib Maqsood have been fulcrums in their batting unit over the last couple of seasons. Rizwan will be brimming with confidence after finishing as the leading T20 run-scorer in 2021.

Imran Tahir played for the World Giants in Legends League Cricket (LLC), and he's back to represent the Sultans in the PSL. Young right-arm fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has been a genuine wicket-taker for the Sultans and the focus will also be on him.

The likes of Khushdil Shah, Tim David and Rilee Rossouw will also add firepower to their batting unit. David Willey, Imran Khan and Blessing Muzarabani form a potent bowling attack.

The Kings, on the other hand, will be led by Babar Azam, who has replaced Imad Wasim at the helm. Back in 2020, Wasim captained the Kings to their maiden PSL title. In the previous season, the Kings qualified for the playoffs, but lost to the Zalmi in the Eliminator.

Skipper Babar and left-hander Sharjeel Khan are most likely to open the batting for the Kings in the tournament. Joe Clarke will also bring in a lot of experience at the top of the order. The Kings have quite a few potent all-rounders, including Lewis Gregory, Tom Abell, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Nabi.

Mohammad Amir is set to lead their bowling attack in the absence of Romario Shepherd and Chris Jordan, who are both taking part in the five-match T20I series between England and West Indies.

In a head-to-head count, the Kings have beaten the Sultans five times and lost twice in nine games. The remaining two matches didn't produce a result. Most importantly, the Sultans have lost both their games against the Kings at the National Stadium. Babar's men will go into the game as favorites.

Prediction: Karachi Kings to win the match.

