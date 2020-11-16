Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Prediction: Who will win the PSL 2020 Final?

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will battle it out in the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) final on Tuesday, and we could be in for a thrilling match-up between two of the country's best T20 franchises.

The fifth edition of the PSL has had its fair share of drama, action and quality cricket as the sport made its full return to Pakistan with packed crowds in February. But it all comes down to the final between the Karachi Kings and the Lahore Qalandars, which takes place some nine months after the tournament began.

Lahore Qalandars finally ended their struggles in the PSL by making the playoffs for the first time in the competition's history. While they have lost Chris Lynn, Lahore still have a balanced squad with quality T20 performers in all positions.

From Fakhar Zaman and Tamim Iqbal opening the innings, to Mohammad Hafeez providing the team with middle-order security, and David Wiese applying the finishing explosions, Lahore's batting order remains as strong as ever. In Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, they have two of Pakistan's best T20 bowlers as well.

The Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings also have a very strong squad, which also features the big-hitting Alex Hales and the ever-dependable Babar Azam. Their bowling attacking is just as potent, with Wayne Parnell and Mohammad Amir leading the line.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan could also return to the lineup after missing their Super Over win over the Multan Sultans in the Qualifier. West Indian all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford is one of the tournament's biggest hitters, and played a crucial role in their Super Over win in the qualifier.

PSL 2020: KK v LQ Match Prediction

Babar Azam could be crucial to KK's PSL hopes.

Expect the final to be another closely fought contest between two sides who have a great mix of youth and experience. There will be a lot of quality on show at the National Stadium in Karachi.

While Karachi will be missing the death bowling expertise of Chris Jordan, who is away on international duty, they will certainly fancy their chances, especially if their batting line-up lives up to its big-hitting potential. If Babar Azam continues his excellent run of form, Lahore's chances of victory will diminish fairly quickly.

Advertisement

Lahore have a fairly talented squad, but Karachi's experience and overall quality with both bat and ball should give them the edge as they look to win PSL 2020.

Prediction: Karachi Kings to win