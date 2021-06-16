Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Prediction: Who will win today's PSL 2021 match?

A lot will be on the line when the Karachi Kings take on the Lahore Qalandars in Match 27 of the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, June 17.

The Karachi Kings are placed fifth in the PSL 2021 points table, with three wins from five games at a net run rate of -0.288. With the Multan Sultans engaged in a heated battle with them for the final playoff spot, a win over the Lahore Qalandars is essential for the Kings.

The Lahore Qalandars aren't out of the woods yet. Currently third with five wins from eight games, Sohail Akhtar's men need to arrest a concerning form slump that has seen them lose games to Islamabad United and last-placed Quetta Gladiators.

The Qalandars will take heart from the fact that they beat the Kings by six wickets during their earlier PSL 2021 meeting, which took place in Karachi on February 28. But a lot has changed since then, and a competitive clash beckons in Abu Dhabi.

PSL 2021: KAR vs LAH Match Prediction

The Karachi Kings have been heavily reliant on Babar Azam to produce the goods at the top of the order. In the previous game, the Pakistan captain was dismissed for a blob as the Kings managed only 108 in their 10 overs. But concerningly, even when Azam has notched up big fifties, the team has failed to give him the right support.

The Kings have lost all three of their PSL 2021 games in Abu Dhabi, with Azam having scored two 80s in their first two matches. The rest of the batting lineup, including high-profile acquisition Martin Guptill, hasn't really delivered. Najibullah Zadran was superb in the second game of the resumption, before laboring to 17 off 27 balls in the previous game.

The Kings' bowling attack has been a let-down as well. Mohammad Amir hasn't picked up a wicket in Abu Dhabi and has leaked runs at an alarming rate, while others have occasionally chipped in with a wicket or two but failed to contribute on a consistent basis.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Qalandars took to life in Abu Dhabi quite easily, winning their first two games against Islamabad United and the Peshawar Zalmi respectively. But with two losses since then, both while chasing, there are several issues to address.

Concerningly, the Qalandars have lost wickets in clumps. Tim David has probably been the only batsman to show some consistency, with others like Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, captain Akhtar and Ben Dunk turning up in one game and then going missing in the next. Akhtar's men must build partnerships in the middle if they are to turn their form around.

James Faulkner has been an inspired signing, with the left-armer using his bag of variations to outwit the best of batsmen. Rashid Khan returned to his economical best after an expensive outing, while Shaheen Afridi has had his moments in PSL 2021. Haris Rauf hasn't bowled as well as he'd have liked, but he still has time to turn his PSL 2021 season around.

This PSL 2021 contest will be hotly contested, since both teams have a lot on the line. And while the Karachi Kings will be more desperate for a result than the Lahore Qalandars, they might not have the bowling firepower to cause another batting collapse. The Qalandars can be backed to break their losing streak in Match 27 of PSL 2021.

Prediction: Lahore Qalandars to win

Edited by Atharva Papnoi