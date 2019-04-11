×
Karthik should be in World Cup squad, says Nayar

IANS
NEWS
News
17   //    11 Apr 2019, 22:07 IST
IANS Image
Mumbai: Cricketer Abhishek Nayar at the venue of the T20 Blind World Cup match between India and South Africa in Mumbai on Feb 3, 2017. (Photo: IANS)

Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) Dinesh Karthik's versatility should get him a berth in the World Cup squad, feels Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) mentor Abhishek Nayar just four days ahead of the India's team selection.

Nayar is credited with helping Karthik get out of a rut. "In the past two years he has showed us how versatile he is. He is not only a finisher, but could bat well up the order. He gives you that versatility also being a wicketkeeper and a good fielder," Nayar said.

Nayar put Karthik through a rigorous training programme that helped the stumper-batsman make a statement in the Nidahas Trophy final when he struck a last ball six last year.

"He is not only a keeper backup, but also a batsman backup who can come and field. We've seen how well he fields and the kind of catches he has taken. He is also ideal to bat at number four. The kind batsman he's you can use him anywhere in the batting order. He is someone who should be definitely in the World Cup squad," said the KKR mentor.

KKR lost their last round match to Chennai Super Kings where they were restricted to a paltry 108 for nine.

"I think one game doesn't define this team. Even in the last game, we fought till the end defending a small total and showed character," Nayar said hoping for a turnaround against Delhi Capitals.

In their return leg clash the spotlight is on Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly who will be seen as a 'visitor' in the opponents' dugout as their team advisor.

"We are fine as long as he's not playing. Having someone like Sourav is a great USP. But it's about cricketers on that particular day," an unfazed Nayar said.

NEWS
NEWS
