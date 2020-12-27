Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Karun Nair named captain of 20-man Karnataka squad for 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Karun Nair will captain the Karnataka team in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy [PC: Cricket Lounge]
Karun Nair will captain the Karnataka team in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy [PC: Cricket Lounge]
Prasen Moudgal
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Modified 27 Dec 2020, 15:41 IST
News
Advertisement

Defending champions Karnataka on Sunday named Karun Nair as the captain of their 20-member squad for the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali season.

Pavan Deshpande, who earlier today led the Vultures CC to the title win in the KSCA T20 League Tournament 2020 has been named as Nair's deputy. Big names such as KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are notable absentees owing to national duty, while Manish Pandey has been ruled out of the tournament due to a tennis elbow injury.

However, in their absence, IPL stars Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Krishnappa Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal have been included in the 20-man squad which is certain to see Karnataka walk into the tournament as favourites.

Youngsters KL Shrijith, Shubhang Hegde earn call-ups to Karnataka squad for SMAT 2021

Budding wicket-keeper batsman KL Shrijith, who top-scored in the recently concluded T20 League has earned a maiden call-up to the senior state side. Shrijith scored 203 runs from five matches at a strike rate of 133.55 and played a massive hand in Vultures CC's campaign.

Apart from Shrijith, left-arm spinner Shubhang Hegde, who represented India at the 2020 Under-19 World Cup has also been named in the Karnataka team.

Karnataka have been placed in Group A alongside Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Railways, Jammu & Kashmir and Tripura, and the Nair-led side will play their group stage matches at Alur Grounds.

Karnataka squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021 season

Karun Nair (C), Pavan Deshpande (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Roham Kadam, KV Siddharth, KL Shrijith, BR Sharath, Anirudha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pravin Dubey, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Prateek Jain, V Koushik, Ronit More, Darshan MB, Manoj Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde.

Published 27 Dec 2020, 15:41 IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 Karnataka Cricket Karun Nair Devdutt Padikkal
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी