KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After successfully hosting the inaugural season of the tournament, the Kerala Cricket Association has come up with the second season of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers this year. The tournament starts on December 17 with the grand finale being staged on December 28.

Defending champions Team Sapphire will take on Team Ruby in their first encounter of the season. All matches of the tournament will be played at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha. A total of five teams will take part in the competition.

More than 50 cricketers will get a chance to showcase their skills to get promoted to senior-level cricket. Following the first season, a few cricketers got chances at the domestic level in the Kerala team.

KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

December 17, Friday

Team Ruby vs Team Sapphire, 9:00 AM

Team Amber vs Team Pearl, 1:00 PM

December 18, Saturday

Team Emerald vs Team Pearl, 9:00 AM

Team Sapphire vs Team Amber, 1:00 PM

December 19, Sunday

Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl, 9:00 AM

Team Ruby vs Team Emerald, 1:00 PM

December 20, Monday

Team Amber vs Team Emerald, 9:00 AM

Team Pearl vs Team Ruby, 1:00 PM

December 21, Tuesday

Team Ruby vs Team Amber, 9:00 AM

Team Sapphire vs Team Emerald, 1:00 PM

December 22, Wednesday

Team Amber vs Team Pearl, 9:00 AM

Team Ruby vs Team Sapphire, 1:00 PM

December 23, Thursday

Team Sapphire vs Team Amber, 9:00 AM

Team Emerald vs Team Pearl, 1:00 PM

December 24, Friday

Team Ruby vs Team Emerald, 9:00 AM

Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl, 1:00 PM

December 25, Saturday

Team Pearl vs Team Ruby, 9:00 AM

Team Amber vs Team Emerald, 1:00 PM

December 26, Sunday

Team Sapphire vs Team Emerald, 9:00 AM

Team Ruby vs Team Amber, 1:00 PM

December 27, Monday

Semi-Final 1, 9:00 AM

Semi-Final 2, 1:00 PM

December 28, Tuesday

Grand Finale, 9:00 AM

KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021: Live Streaming

FanCode will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.

KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021: Squads

Team Ruby

Abina M, Abirami Binu, Aiswarya AK, Aiswarya M, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aleena Ann Joy, Aleena MP, Anjana NR, Binisha V, Chaithanya J, Jipsa Joseph, Maneesha CK, Najla Noushad, Nandini PT, Sayoojya Salilan, Siha Santosh, Sivanai KA, Soniya Babu, Urvasi SR

Team Amber

Aksa Siju, Aneena Mathews, Aparna KK, Bhoomika Umbarje, Devisree Hari, Gayathri S, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran, Jincy George, Jisha Jaimon, Malavika Sabu, Mrudhula Suresh, Nithuna KR, Ragi Mohan, Reshmi C, Sandra Suren, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Sneha KR, Sourabhya P Balan

Team Sapphire

Aiswarya Lekshmi, Ajanya T P, Akshya GG, Anagha M Raj, Ananya K Pradeep, Ansu Sunil, Arathi Ravi, Diya Gireesh, Drisya, I Devan Drishya, Joshina PM, Manasvi Potti, Nandana CK, Noora V, Renjusha, Sajeevan Sajana, Soorya Sukumar, Sraya Roy, Vaishna MP

Team Emerald

Aleena Surendran, Alka A Suresh, Anaswara Santosh, Arya Baby, Arya R, Darsana Mohanan, Deepthi JS, Fairooz Fathima, Feba Fathum, Joshitha VJ, Mariya Benny, Minnu Mani, Sneha M, Souparnika B, Steffi Stanly, Vaishna PR, Vinaya Surendran, Yadhupriya, Yuvanthika R

Team Pearl

Akhila Ponnukuttan, Akshatha, Aleena Shibu, Anju Rajan, Anusree Anilkumar, Aswathy Babu, Aswathy CB, Athira Sanal, Bettina Babu, Bhadra Parameswaran, Divya Ganesh, Gopika Gayathri, Devi Jisna, Joseph Keerthi, James Keziah, Miriam Sabin, Maria George, Nithya Loordh, Sreekrishna Haridas Sruthi, T Pradeepkumar

