KCA President Cup T20 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

Kerala Cricket Association is all set to host the second edition of the KCA President Cup T20 starting on Wednesday, September 21.

A total of six teams will participate in the KCA President Cup T20 - KCA Lions, KCA Eagles, KCA Tigers, KCA Royals, KCA Panthers, and KCA Tuskers.

The KCA Royals are the defending champions, having defeated the KCA Eagles by six wickets in the final last year.

The Santana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha will host all matches of the KCA President Cup T20.

KCA President Cup T20 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, September 21

KCA Lions vs KCA Tigers, 9.00 am

KCA Royals vs KCA Panthers, 1.30 pm

Thursday, September 22

KCA Eagles vs KCA Tuskers, 9.00 am

KCA Royals vs KCA Lions, 1.30 pm

Friday, September 23

KCA Panthers vs KCA Tuskers, 9.00 am

KCA Tigers vs KCA Eagles, 1.30 pm

Saturday, September 24

KCA Tigers vs KCA Royals, 9.00 am

KCA Lions vs KCA Panthers, 1.30 pm

Sunday, September 25

KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles, 9.00 am

KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers, 1.30 pm

Monday, September 26

KCA Eagles vs KCA Panthers, 9.00 am

KCA Tuskers vs KCA Tigers, 1.30 pm

Tuesday, September 27

KCA Tigers vs KCA Panthers, 9.00 am

KCA Eagles vs KCA Royals, 1.30 pm

Wednesday, September 28

KCA Lions vs KCA Tuskers, 9.00 am

KCA Tigers vs KCA Royals, 1.30 pm

Thursday, September 29

KCA Lions vs KCA Panthers, 9.00 am

KCA Eagles vs KCA Tuskers, 1.30 pm

Friday, September 30

KCA Royals vs KCA Panthers, 9.00 am

KCA Lions vs KCA Tigers, 1.30 pm

Saturday, October 1

KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers, 9.00 am

KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles, 1.30 pm

Sunday, October 2

KCA Tigers vs KCA Eagles, 9.00 am

KCA Panthers vs KCA Tuskers, 1.30 pm

Monday, October 3

KCA Royals vs KCA Lions, 9.00 am

KCAA Tigers vs KCA Panthers, 1.30 pm

Tuesday, October 4

KCA Eagles vs KCA Royals, 9.00 am

KCA Lions vs KCA Tuskers, 1.30 pm

Wednesday, October 5

KCA Tuskers vs KCA Tigers, 9.00 am

KCA Eagles vs KCA Panthers, 1.30 pm

Thursday, October 6

Final, 9.00 am

KCA President Cup 2022: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream all the KCA President Cup T20 matches for fans in India.

KCA President Cup T20 2022: Squads

KCA Eagles

Mohammed Azharuddeen(c & wk), Basil Mathew, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Ashwin Anand, J. Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek R Nair, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Aditya Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, N.P. Basil, Rabin Krishnan.

KCA Lions

Ponnam Rahul(c), Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan(wk), Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Salman Nizar, Vinu Kumar Gopalakrishnan, Alfrin Francis, Midhun PK, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Abhishek Mohan, Riyas PA.

KCA Panthers

Akshay Chandran(c), Adhidev TJ, Subin Suresh(wk), Sachin Mohan, Sanju Sajeev, Shaun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Vinoop Manoharan, M.Kiran Sagar, Anand Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Suresh(wk), Jose S Perayil, Basil Thampi, AK Sanjeev.

KCA Royals

Sijomon Joseph(c), M. Ajnas, KG Rojith, Abhishek J Nair, Albin Alias, Krishnaprasad, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Harikrishnan KN, Shahanshah, KM Asif, N. Vishnu Raj(wk), M Arun, Atul Diamond, Abi Biju, N Jubin.

KCA Tigers

Sachin Baby(c), Varun Nayanar(wk), Bharath Surya, Ajith KA, Aquib Fazal, Akash C Pillai, Muhammad Kaif (wk), Aditya Mohan, Akhil Acaria, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Akhil Anil, Sreesanth, Gautham Mohan.

KCA Tuskers

Vathsal Govind(c), Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Vishnu Vinod(wk), Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Sreeroop MP, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen.

