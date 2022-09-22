KCA President Cup T20 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

Kerala Cricket Association is all set to host the second edition of the KCA President Cup T20 starting on Wednesday, September 21.
A total of six teams will participate in the KCA President Cup T20 - KCA Lions, KCA Eagles, KCA Tigers, KCA Royals, KCA Panthers, and KCA Tuskers.
The KCA Royals are the defending champions, having defeated the KCA Eagles by six wickets in the final last year.
The Santana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha will host all matches of the KCA President Cup T20.
KCA President Cup T20 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)
Wednesday, September 21
KCA Lions vs KCA Tigers, 9.00 am
KCA Royals vs KCA Panthers, 1.30 pm
Thursday, September 22
KCA Eagles vs KCA Tuskers, 9.00 am
KCA Royals vs KCA Lions, 1.30 pm
Friday, September 23
KCA Panthers vs KCA Tuskers, 9.00 am
KCA Tigers vs KCA Eagles, 1.30 pm
Saturday, September 24
KCA Tigers vs KCA Royals, 9.00 am
KCA Lions vs KCA Panthers, 1.30 pm
Sunday, September 25
KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles, 9.00 am
KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers, 1.30 pm
Monday, September 26
KCA Eagles vs KCA Panthers, 9.00 am
KCA Tuskers vs KCA Tigers, 1.30 pm
Tuesday, September 27
KCA Tigers vs KCA Panthers, 9.00 am
KCA Eagles vs KCA Royals, 1.30 pm
Wednesday, September 28
KCA Lions vs KCA Tuskers, 9.00 am
KCA Tigers vs KCA Royals, 1.30 pm
Thursday, September 29
KCA Lions vs KCA Panthers, 9.00 am
KCA Eagles vs KCA Tuskers, 1.30 pm
Friday, September 30
KCA Royals vs KCA Panthers, 9.00 am
KCA Lions vs KCA Tigers, 1.30 pm
Saturday, October 1
KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers, 9.00 am
KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles, 1.30 pm
Sunday, October 2
KCA Tigers vs KCA Eagles, 9.00 am
KCA Panthers vs KCA Tuskers, 1.30 pm
Monday, October 3
KCA Royals vs KCA Lions, 9.00 am
KCAA Tigers vs KCA Panthers, 1.30 pm
Tuesday, October 4
KCA Eagles vs KCA Royals, 9.00 am
KCA Lions vs KCA Tuskers, 1.30 pm
Wednesday, October 5
KCA Tuskers vs KCA Tigers, 9.00 am
KCA Eagles vs KCA Panthers, 1.30 pm
Thursday, October 6
Final, 9.00 am
KCA President Cup 2022: Live Streaming Details
The FanCode app and website will live stream all the KCA President Cup T20 matches for fans in India.
KCA President Cup T20 2022: Squads
KCA Eagles
Mohammed Azharuddeen(c & wk), Basil Mathew, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Ashwin Anand, J. Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek R Nair, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Aditya Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, N.P. Basil, Rabin Krishnan.
KCA Lions
Ponnam Rahul(c), Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan(wk), Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Salman Nizar, Vinu Kumar Gopalakrishnan, Alfrin Francis, Midhun PK, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Abhishek Mohan, Riyas PA.
KCA Panthers
Akshay Chandran(c), Adhidev TJ, Subin Suresh(wk), Sachin Mohan, Sanju Sajeev, Shaun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Vinoop Manoharan, M.Kiran Sagar, Anand Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Suresh(wk), Jose S Perayil, Basil Thampi, AK Sanjeev.
KCA Royals
Sijomon Joseph(c), M. Ajnas, KG Rojith, Abhishek J Nair, Albin Alias, Krishnaprasad, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Harikrishnan KN, Shahanshah, KM Asif, N. Vishnu Raj(wk), M Arun, Atul Diamond, Abi Biju, N Jubin.
KCA Tigers
Sachin Baby(c), Varun Nayanar(wk), Bharath Surya, Ajith KA, Aquib Fazal, Akash C Pillai, Muhammad Kaif (wk), Aditya Mohan, Akhil Acaria, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Akhil Anil, Sreesanth, Gautham Mohan.
KCA Tuskers
Vathsal Govind(c), Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Vishnu Vinod(wk), Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Sreeroop MP, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen.