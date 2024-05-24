KCA TCM Pink T20 Challengers 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The KCA TCM Pink T20 Challengers 2024 is the domestic T20 tournament organized by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). It will be the fourth edition of the tournament and is scheduled to start on Sunday, May 26.

A total of five teams will participate in this tournament. Each team will face the other four teams twice in the league stage. The top two teams will qualify for the final, which is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 5.

A total of 21 matches are scheduled to be played in this tournament at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba. The five teams are: KCA Emerald, KCA Amber, KCA Pearl, KCA Ruby, and KCA Sapphire.

Team Sapphire and Team Amber played the final of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers last year. Team Amber elected to bat after winning the toss. They scored 93 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Aleena Surendran was the highest scorer with 31 runs off 24 deliveries for Team Amber. Ajanya T P took three wickets for 17 runs in four overs for the Team Sapphire.

Akhila Ponnukuttan’s 55 runs off 50 deliveries helped Team Sapphire reach the target of 94 runs in 18 overs with six wickets in hand.

KCA TCM Pink T20 Challengers 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, May 26

Match 1 - Team Sapphire vs Team Amber, 9:00 AM

Match 2 - Team Emerald vs Team Ruby, 1:00 PM

Monday, May 27

Match 3 - Team Emerald vs Team Pearl, 9:00 AM

Match 4 - Team Ruby vs Team Amber, 1:00 PM

Tuesday, May 28

Match 5 - Team Ruby vs Team Sapphire, 9:00 AM

Match 6 - Team Amber vs Team Pearl, 1:00 PM

Wednesday, May 29

Match 7 - Team Amber vs Team Emerald, 9:00 AM

Match 8 - Team Pearl vs Team Sapphire, 1:00 PM

Thursday, May 30

Match 9 - Team Pearl vs Team Ruby, 9:00 AM

Match 10 - Team Sapphire vs Team Emerald, 1:00 PM

Friday, May 31

Match 11 - Team Emerald vs Team Pearl, 9:00 AM

Match 12 - Team Ruby vs Team Amber, 1:00 PM

Saturday, June 1

Match 13 - Team Sapphire vs Team Amber, 9:00 AM

Match 14 - Team Emerald vs Team Ruby, 1:00 PM

Sunday, June 2

Match 15 - Team Amber vs Team Emerald, 9:00 AM

Match 16 - Team Pearl vs Team Sapphire, 1:00 PM

Monday, June 3

Match 17 - Team Ruby vs Team Sapphire, 9:00 AM

Match 18 - Team Amber vs Team Pearl, 1:00 PM

Tuesday, June 4

Match 19 - Team Pearl vs Team Ruby, 9:00 AM

Match 20 - Team Sapphire vs Team Emerald, 1:00 PM

Wednesday, June 5

Final - TBC vs TBC, 9:00 AM

KCA TCM Pink T20 Challengers 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

KCA TCM Pink T20 Challengers 2024: Full Squads

KCA Emerald

Ansu Sunil, Jahnvi Venkatesh, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Abhirami P Binu, Aleena Surendran, Prithika Padmanabhan, Yedhupriya, Abina M (wk), Vyshna P R (wk), Ajanya T P, Ameera Beegum, Anushka C V, Anusree Anil Kumar, Bavyananda I P, Christa Manoj, Mrudula V S, Nandana C K, Pavithra R Nair, Sourabya P

KCA Amber

Anupriya P, Aritha P V, Ashima Antony, Bhadra Parameswaran, Divya Ganesh, Esha Jobin, Aiswarya M, Niya Nazneen, Ragi Mohan, S Gowrinandana, Nithuna K R (wk), Reshmi C (wk), Vaishna M P (wk), Jisha Jaimon, Manasvi Potti, Najla Noushad (c), Nandini P T, Sivakshetra C D, Vismaya Krishnamurthy

KCA Pearl

Aleena Shibu, Drisya I V, Ishitha Shani, Krrisha Raj, Souparnika B, Akshaya P P, Alsa Rose Monica, Niranjana N, Niranjana S Nair, Shreya Roy, Sradha Sumesh, Surya Sukumar, Ananya K Pradeep (wk), Ananya Nair (wk), Aryananda N S, Lakshita Jayan, Parvathy Kunjumon, Urvashi S R, Vinaya Surendran

KCA Ruby

Akhila Ponnukuttan, Athira Sanal, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Thayyil Shani, Aleena M P, Alshifna A, Isabel Joseph, Keren Jose, Renjusha, Rithika M S, Sheethal V J, Sreenandha T S, Theertha Suresh, Shreya Siju, Sneha K R (wk), Visnmaya E B (wk), Anaswara Santosh, Swafiyya, Tesiya P

KCA Sapphire

Diya Gireesh, Isha Faizal, Keerthy Damodharan, Steffy Stanley, Adhila A, Aiswarya A K, Arathi Ravi, Devananda S A, Malavika Sabu, Abinya U (wk), Devika Binoy (wk), Jayalakshmi Dev (wk), Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), Aksa A R, Darsana Mohanan, Diya Fathima K, Mayuka Vinod Nair, Nithya Loordh, Sreekrishna Haridas, Sruthi Sivadasan

