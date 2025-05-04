KCA TCM Pink T20 Challengers 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) TCM Pink T20 Challengers 2025 is all set to take place from May 5 to 15. All 21 games of the tournament will be played at the St. Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba.

The competition will witness the participation of five teams, namely KCA Pearl, KCA Ruby, KCA Emerald, KCA Amber, and KCA Sapphire. It will follow a double round-robin format, with each team playing the other four teams twice in the league stage.

The top two teams after the completion of the league stage will contest the final, scheduled to take place on May 15.

In the last edition, KCA Emerald emerged as the champions, as they beat KCA Amber by 34 runs. I Vasudevan Drishya was the top-scorer with 222 runs, while Divya Ganesh took 11 wickets to end as the most successful bowler.

It will be interesting to see whether KCA Emerald will be able to defend their title or if a new champion emerges in the competition.

KCA TCM Pink T20 Challengers 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, May 5

Match 1 - KCA Pearl vs KCA Ruby, 8:45 AM

Match 2 - KCA Emerald vs KCA Amber, 12:45 PM

Tuesday, May 6

Match 3 - KCA Emerald vs KCA Sapphire, 8:45 AM

Match 4 - KCA Amber vs KCA Ruby, 12:45 PM

Wednesday, May 7

Match 5 - KCA Amber vs KCA Pearl, 8:45 AM

Match 6 - KCA Ruby vs KCA Sapphire, 12:45 PM

Thursday, May 8

Match 7 - KCA Ruby vs KCA Emerald, 8:45 AM

Match 8 - KCA Sapphire vs KCA Pearl, 12:45 PM

Friday, May 9

Match 9 - KCA Sapphire vs KCA Amber, 8:45 AM

Match 10 - KCA Pearl vs KCA Emerald, 12:45 PM

Saturday, May 10

Match 11 - KCA Emerald vs KCA Sapphire, 8:45 AM

Match 12 - KCA Amber vs KCA Ruby, 12:45 PM

Sunday, May 11

Match 13 - KCA Pearl vs KCA Ruby, 8:45 AM

Match 14 - KCA Emerald vs KCA Amber, 12:45 PM

Monday, May 12

Match 15 - KCA Ruby vs KCA Emerald, 8:45 AM

Match 16 - KCA Sapphire vs KCA Pearl, 12:45 PM

Tuesday, May 13

Match 17 - KCA Amber vs KCA Pearl, 8:45 AM

Match 18 - KCA Ruby vs KCA Sapphire, 12:45 PM

Wednesday, May 14

Match 19 - KCA Sapphire vs KCA Amber, 8:45 AM

Match 20 - KCA Pearl vs KCA Emerald, 12:45 PM

Thursday, May 15

Final - TBC vs TBC, 8:45 AM

KCA TCM Pink T20 Challengers 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

All games will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The interested viewers can purchase a game or the tournament pass.

KCA TCM Pink T20 Challengers 2025: Full Squads

KCA Pearl

Anupriya P, Aritha P V, Divya Ganesh, Esha Jobin, Isha Faizal, Jahnvi Venkatesh, Keerthy Damodharan, Steffy Stanley, Akshaya P P, Keerthi James, Niya Nazneen, Sradha Sumesh, Thayyil Shani, Abinya U, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran, Aryananda N S, Bhavyananda I P, Mrudula V S, Urvashi S R

KCA Ruby

Akhila Ponnukuttan, Anvitha RV, Ashima Antony, Adhila A, Keren Jose, S Gowrinandana, Sourabhya P, Theertha KR, Theertha Suresh, Abina M, Ananya Nair, I Vasudevan Drishya, Ajanya TP, Badra Parameshwaran, Mayuka Vinod Nair, Nandini PT, Parvathy Kunjumon, Sreekrishna Haridas, Vinaya Surendran

KCA Sapphire

Aleena Shibu, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Souparnika B, Abhirami P Binu, Aiswarya A K, Akshaya S, Akshaya Sadanandan, Shreya Roy, Tesiya P, Ananya Pradeep, Ivana Shani, Lekshmi Sumesh, Anaswara Santosh, Anusree Anil Kumar, Manasvi Potti, Pavithra R Nair, Prithika Prayaga, Swafiya, Yadhupriya

KCA Emerald

Ishitha Shani, Reyna Rose, Sayoojya Salilan, Aleena M P, Aleena Surendran, Malavika Sabu, Niranjana S Nair, Niyati R Mahesh, Renjusha A, Sandra Suren, Reshmi C, Vyshna MP, Ameera Beegum, Anushka C V, Najla Noushad, Neha Sivi, Nithya Loordh, Nivedya Mol, Vishnu Priya P

KCA Amber

Aleena Ann Joy, Ansu Sunil, Diya Gireesh, Naba Fathima, Aiswarya M, Alshifna A, Arathi Ravi, Devananda S A, Gowrinandha, Niranjana N, Sajana S, Sheethal V J, Surya Sukumar, Nithuna K R, Vyshna P R, Aksa A R, Darsana Mohanan, Neha Shenoy, Sruthi Sivadasan.

