KCC T10 Challengers Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The KCC T10 Challengers Cup is all set to commence on September 22. The tournament will run from September 22 till October 27. During this period a total of 33 matches will be played. All matches will be played at the Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Al Jahra.

The tournament is segmented into two main groups mainly Group A & Group B. Group A will comprise 6 teams which will include Al Sayer, MG Warriors, Noor CM Academy, SBS CC, SLRCC, and Seazen Challengers.

Group B will comprise six teams as well which will include Afghan Xl, Cochin Hurricanes, GAT, Gujarat Cricket Club, KRM Panthers, and Stack CC Xl.

Organized by Kuwait Cricket, Each team will play the other sides in their group once. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. The final match of the tournament will take place on October 27 at 8:30 PM IST.

KCC T10 Challengers Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: September 22 - Seazen Challengers vs Noor CM Academy - 1:30 AM

Match 2: September 22 - Al Sayer vs MG Warriors - 8:30 AM

Match 3: September 22 - SLRCC vs SBS CC - 10:15 AM

Match 4: September 22 - Gujarat Cricket Club vs GAT - 12 PM

Match 5: September 22 - Cochin Hurricanes vs KRM Panthers - 4:30 PM

Match 6: September 22 - Afghan Xl vs Stack CC Xl - 6:30 PM

Match 7: September 28 - Seazen Challengers vs SBS CC - 12:30 AM

Match 8: September 28 - Al Sayer vs SLRCC - 10 PM

Match 9: September 28 - MG Warriors vs Noor CM Academy - 11:45 PM

Match 10: September 29 - Gujarat Cricket Club vs Stack CC Xl - 1:30 AM

Match 11: September 29 - KRM Panthers vs GAT - 8:30 AM

Match 12: September 29 - Cochin Hurricanes vs Afghan Xl - 10:15 AM

Match 13: October 3 - Al Sayer vs Seazen Challengers - 10:30 PM

Match 14: October 4 - MG Warriors vs SBS CC - 12:30 AM

Match 15: October 4 - SLRCC vs Noor CM Academy - 10:30 PM

Match 16: October 5 - Afghan Xl vs GAT - 12:30 AM

Match 17: October 5 - KRM Panthers vs Stack CC Xl - 10 PM

Match 18: October 5 - Gujarat Cricket Club vs Cochin Hurricanes - 11:45 PM

Match 19: October 9 - Al Sayer vs SBS CC - 12:30 AM

Match 20: October 9 - Seazen Challengers vs MG Warriors - 10:30 PM

Match 21: October 10 - Afghan Xl vs KRM Panthers - 12:30 AM

Match 22: October 10 - Stack CC Xl vs Cochin Hurricanes - 10:30 PM

Match 23: October 14 - SLRCC vs MG Warriors - 12:30 AM

Match 24: October 14 - SBS CC vs Noor CM Academy - 10:30 PM

Match 25: October 18 - Gujarat Cricket Club vs KRM Panthers - 10:30 PM

Match 26: October 19 - GAT vs Cochin Hurricanes - 12:30 AM

Match 27: October 20 - Al Sayer vs Noor CM Academy - 10:15 AM

Match 28: October 20 - SLRCC vs Seazen Challengers - 12 PM

Match 29: October 20 - Afghan Xl vs Gujarat Cricket Club - 4:30 PM

Match 30: October 23 - Stack CC Xl vs GATl - 10:30 PM

Match 31: October 26 - 1st Semi-Final - 11:45 PM

Match 32: October 27 - 2nd Semi-Final - 1:30 AM

Match 33: October 27 - Final - 8:30 PM

KCC T10 Challengers Cup 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The league will be live-streamed on the Fancode website and app. However, no live telecast of the league will be available on any TV channel in India.

KCC T10 Challengers Cup 2023: Full Squads

AI Sayer:

Adnan Mahmood (wk), Hasanmiya Kazi, Jahangir Khan, Javeed Chafekar, Nazir Sayed Shabbir, Rafique Shaikh, Deva Karnatakam, Mazhar Talib Hussain, Abdulaziz Shaikh, Mohammad Sohel, Abdul Munaf Tisekar, Khuram Ahmed, Mubin Dilawar, Umair Pathan, Fahad Zahid, Algama Lisantha, Umar Ahmad

Afghan Xl:

Fareedullah Sultan (wk), Abrahim Sherkhil, Abdul Qadir, Mohammad Zahid, Waleed Khan, Sardar-Mohamad Nabi, Mohammad-Hussain Abdul -Jabbar, Shamsurahman Abdul-Rahman, Abdul Hanan, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Mohammad Yousaf-Khan, Ahmad Sher-Ahmad Sher-Khan, Ali-Shir Ali, Naeem Zahir-Khan

Cochin Hurricanes:

Naiju Devassy Kutty (wk), Thomas Varghese, Rasheed Ismail, Gigi Mathew, Sreejith Prabhakaran Nair, Arunkumar Kazhikkattil, Radheesh Trivikrama Rao, Delishous John, Praveen Cletus, John Peter, Jestin Varghese, Anoop Venu Gopal, Finny Cheriyan, Arunraj Ramakrishnan, Yadhu Krishnan, Jouhar Muhammed, Charley Puthur Davis, V Sreejith, Gul-Wali Pestak

GAT:

Joji Raju, Lokesh Sharma (wk), Shiburaj Ramachandran, Nithin Samuel, Ansar Yoonus, Ajumon Thomas, Arjun Vadakke, Sarath Vasudev, Mahesh Radhakrishnan, Soujeesh Vattaparambil Sajeevan, Ansar Asharaf, Sabni Unais, Manuraj Ramachandran, Nigel Dsouza

Gujarat Cricket Club:

Nabeel Ahmed, Zeeshan Mohammad, Shahbaz Ahmad Yousaf, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Mukhtar Ahmed, Shahid Latif, Aftab Akram, Farhan Aslam, Nadeem Mohammed, Irfan Ilyas, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Rizwan-Ll, Asifaq Ahmed, Sajid Mahmmod-I, Wajahat Nadeem, Muhammad Imran, Adnan Muhammad, Umar Daraz, Imran Riaz, Muhammad Shabbir

KRM Panthers:

Gokul Kumar (wk), Nazmul Hussein, Govind Kumar, Subin Chacko, Hajeer Koya, Saanu Stephen, Seyyaf Rafi, Sakheer Hussain, Haider Ali-Liaqat, Ismail Kolayath, Subash Sivan, Riyas Mohamed, Shafeer Naroth, Naveen Jayan, Subin Thankachan, Danish Aafaqi

MG Warriors:

Abid Mushtaq, Tanveer Hussain (wk), Adith Kumara Bolanda, Asim Gull, Faisal Nawaz, Farhan Meer, Khalid Butt, Saifullah Rafiq, Hisham Mirza, Mohammad Ahsan, Zaheer Anjum Dar, Tahir Abbas, Raheel Khan, Sibtain Raza Shah, Mahmoud Abdullah, Ansar Ali Rehmat, Sami Ur Rehman, Bijo Philip, Rijil Venugopal, Yogesh Naithani

Noor CM Academy:

Wender Botheju (wk), Abdul-Wahab Ahmed-Iftikhar, Shafi Shaikh, Saliya Wasanth, Khurram Sayeed, Mohammed Arif, Aanif Gulzar, Ashan Chathuranga, Roshan Buddika, Roshan Buddika, Shah Hyder Hussain, Manjula Bandara, Nalaka Dayan, Tahir Naeem, Rohan Wijewardan, Mehmood Alam Khan, Rohitha Jayasooriya, Nazmul Hossain, Don Manjula

SBS CC:

Jugraj Singh (wk), Abdul Razzaq, Sukhwinder Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Yusaf Mohammed, Navpreet Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Shahnaz Showkat, Nirmal Singh, Jitendra Kumar, Mandeep Lal, Rana Wasse, Riyaz Manaf, Amarjeet Singh, Badshah Ahmad, Mandeep Bhatti, Amandeep Singh, Baent Singh, Harjap Harpal

SLRCC:

Mohamed Careem (wk), Mohamed Fashudeen, Dadallage Dinesh, Wickramasekara Lakshitha, Nimesh Kumara, Buddika Lakshan, Inudeen Halifathullh, Siyalhaq Sareefdeen, Kumara Kamalsiri, Prem Nayakage, Saiydu Rizwan, Sangeewa Dammika, Tilina Avantha, Kavinda Perera, Deeptha Prabath, Nisara Chamara, Wasantha Lakruwan, Asanka Disanayaka, Gayan Rangana, Kasun Madusanka

Seazen Challengers:

Hashim Mohammed, Ashok Nithin (wk), Shiju Jose, Shafir Ali, Amal Thankachan, Irfan Kaleel, Siju Mathew, Mohammed Hisham, Murali Krishnan, Hari Krishnan Nair, Nichel Prakash, Anoop Oravanakundil, Abhijith Asokan, Joby Jose, Rahul Rajan, Mohammed Aflal, Robin Plathanath, Jinesh Ponniyath, Midhun Thekkekara

Stack CC Xl:

Saddam Allah (wk), Wasim Qureshi, Imran Nawaz, Mujtaba Sajjad, Krunal Patil, Casino Tancio, Fahimuddin Shareef, Zafeer Ansari, Krishna Prakash, Muhammad As Ali, Tariq Hussain Hanjra, Alim Ahmed Fahim, Venkata Babu, Akilesh Rao, Parthiban Gowtham