KCC T10 Challengers League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The KCC T10 Challengers League, organized by Kuwait Cricket, is set to take place from Monday, April 21, to Monday, May 12, 2025. This thrilling tournament will span three weeks, featuring a total of 40 matches, including playoffs, and will be held at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait.

The competition will follow a single round-robin format, with nine teams vying for the coveted title. The participating teams are: CECC, ACE KRM Panthers, Salmiya Strikers, Ai Octopus Challengers, Al Muzaini Exchange Company, Keraniganj Challengers, Going Global, Tally Rangers, and Winning FKP.

The tournament will kick off on April 21 with an exciting opening match between Going Global and Tally Rangers, marking the beginning of what promises to be an action-packed series of games. Throughout the event, each team will play against one another, with the top teams progressing to the playoff stages.

The KCC T10 Challengers League offers an excellent platform for showcasing the talents of local and international players, providing a highly competitive and entertaining cricketing spectacle for fans and spectators alike.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

KCC T10 Challengers League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, April 21

Match 1 - Going Global vs Tally Rangers, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, April 22

Match 2 – CECC vs ACE KRM Panthers, 12:00 AM

Match 3 – Salmiya Strikers vs Ai Octopus Challengers, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, April 23

Match 4 – Al Muzaini Exchange vs Keraniganj Challengers, 12:00 AM

Match 5 – Winning FKP vs CECC, 10:00 PM

Thursday, April 24

Match 6 – Going Global vs ACE KRM Panthers, 12:00 AM

Match 7 – Tally Rangers vs Salmiya Strikers, 10:00 PM

Friday, April 25

Match 8 – Ai Octopus Challengers vs Al Muzaini Exchange, 12:00 AM

Match 9 – Keraniganj Challengers vs Winning FKP, 02:00 AM

Saturday, April 26

Match 10 – Going Global vs CECC, 12:00 AM

Match 11 – Salmiya Strikers vs ACE KRM Panthers, 02:00 AM

Match 12 – Tally Rangers vs Ai Octopus Challengers, 10:00 PM

Sunday, April 27

Match 13 – Al Muzaini Exchange vs Winning FKP, 12:00 AM

Match 14 – Keraniganj Challengers vs CECC, 10:00 PM

Monday, April 28

Match 15 – Going Global vs Salmiya Strikers, 12:00 AM

Match 16 – ACE KRM Panthers vs Tally Rangers, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, April 29

Match 17 – Ai Octopus Challengers vs Keraniganj Challengers, 12:00 AM

Wednesday, April 30

Match 18 – Al Muzaini Exchange vs CECC, 10:00 PM

Match 19 – Winning FKP vs Going Global, 12:00 AM

Thursday, May 1

Match 20 – ACE KRM Panthers vs Ai Octopus Challengers, 10:00 PM

Match 21 – Tally Rangers vs Keraniganj Challengers, 12:00 AM

Friday, May 2

Match 22 – CECC vs Ai Octopus Challengers, 10:00 PM

Match 23 – Winning FKP vs ACE KRM Panthers, 12:00 AM

Match 24 – Salmiya Strikers vs Al Muzaini Exchange, 02:00 AM

Saturday, May 3

Match 25 – Going Global vs Keraniganj Challengers, 12:00 AM

Match 26 – Tally Rangers vs CECC, 02:00 AM

Match 27 – Winning FKP vs Salmiya Strikers, 10:00 PM

Sunday, May 4

Match 28 – Al Muzaini Exchange vs ACE KRM Panthers, 12:00 AM

Match 29 – Going Global vs Ai Octopus Challengers, 10:00 PM

Monday, May 5

Match 30 – Keraniganj Challengers vs Salmiya Strikers, 12:00 AM

Match 31 – Winning FKP vs Tally Rangers, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, May 6

Match 32 – Al Muzaini Exchange vs Going Global, 12:00 AM

Match 33 – CECC vs Salmiya Strikers, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, May 7

Match 34 – ACE KRM Panthers vs Keraniganj Challengers, 12:00 AM

Match 35 – Tally Rangers vs Al Muzaini Exchange, 10:00 PM

Thursday, May 8

Match 36 – Ai Octopus Challengers vs Winning FKP, 12:00 AM

Friday, May 9

1st Semi-Final – TBC vs TBC, 12:00 AM

Saturday, May 10

2nd Semi-Final – TBC vs TBC, 12:00 AM

Sunday, May 11

3rd Place Play-off – TBC vs TBC, 12:00 AM

Monday, May 12

Final – TBC vs TBC, 12:00 AM

KCC T10 Challengers League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the KCC T10 Challengers League 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

KCC T10 Challengers League 2025: Full Squads

Salmiya Strikers

Ahmed Karimlla, Akilesh Rao, Ethan Cherian, Galwin Britto, Imran Rezwan, Irfan Kaleel, Jude Saldhna, Mohamed Raashiq Basha, Mohammed Hussain, Mudassir Inamdar, Tarun Vidhi Sharma, Vasudev Datla, Yogesh Dharampal, Aamir Ali, Abdullah Zaheer, Ashiq Basha, Bobwills Dsouza, Momin Amjad, Rahul Murthy, Rajdeep Singh, Tashreefulla Syed, Ashikur Baig, Mohamad Thoufiq, Abdul Haseeb, Mohammad Aqif Farooq, Musadiq Khan, Vasim Shaikh

ACE KRM Panthers

Delishous John, Hajeer Koya, Khadar Valli Shaik, Naveen Jacob, Sakheer Hussain, Sanker Varathappan, Suhail Dar, Ansal Nazar, Bijo Philip, Hamoud Jandu, Manikanta Rama Mutyal, Nazeeb Nazeer, Sunil Mustafa, Mathan Kumar, Suresh Raju, Dennis Raju, Gigi Mathew, Habier Ali, Kafait Hussain, Kumaran Ravi, Saadh Bin Sajjad, Saanu Stephen, Salim Hamza, Stanley Cherian, Sureshkumar Ramasamy

Going Global

Ayub Rizwan, Mohammad Jahangir, Sandeep Toshkhani, Waqar Ali Zafar, Botheju Welathantrige, Mohammad Sohel, Riasat Ali Khan, Waqar Liaqat Ali, Zeeshan Ahmad, Abdul Gayaz, Asif Mahmood, Hassan Muhammad, Narinder Kumar, Akhil Chugh, Sabuh Ghosh, Sajad Ahmed, Vishukant Tyagi

Keraniganj Challengers

Abdul Aziz Karim, Al Amin Elias, Azizul Hoque, Peous Hossain, Sheikh Shifat ullah, MD Sulayman, Mohammad Maruf, Mohammed Delowar, Mohan Hossain Bahar, Risten Robin Cardoza, Saiful Islam, Shahinul Marjan, Sharif Miah, Abdul Mannan, Abdul Muhsin, Mohammad Faysal, Sha Alam Haque, Abdur Rouf, Md Zahid Hossain, Mohammad Mofizul Islam, Mohammed O K Samsul Khan, Saidul Islam, Shahid Shameem, Simanta Islam, Yousuf Mohiuddin

Winning FKP

Adnan Munawar Butt, Asad Farooq, Bader Khaled Sajjad, Mohammed Ayaz, Muhammad Shahzad Ahmed, Qamar Fida, Sinan Saif Ullah, Asad Hanif, Ayman Tariq, Fawad Khalid, Mohammad Saif, Mohammed Naveed Akram, Muhammad Waqar Anjum, Nabeel Shahid Butt, Raja Anis Tabassum, Saad Khalid, Sajid Ali, Syed Irtaza, Ahmed Khalid Hafiz, Muhammad Nouman Jamil, Tayyab Farrukh Butt, Muhammad Asim, Muhammed Naeem Razzaq, Shamsher Singh Sucha

Tally Rangers

Ajith Kumara, Faisal Nawaz, Farhan Meer, Gaffar Shaikh, Hasan Arif, Irfan Bhatti, Kashif Riaz, Shamshad Ahmad, Altab Hussain, Azmat Ali, Deepak Sharma, Kashif Shareef, Khalid Butt, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Abid Mushtaq, Atif Mazhar, Mahmoud Ahmad, Sabtain Raza, Basharat Ali, Nadeem Akram, Rahil Khan, Riyaz Masurkar, Sajid Mahmood, Shahid Amin

CECC

Akalanka Dilshan, Antony Nishantha, Mohamed Rifkhan, Mohamed Shafran, Mohamed Simsan, Nadeepa Kothwala, Navindu Hettiarachchige, Sasanka Widanagama, Shahid Thahir, Ahilan Ratnam, Ashen Sangeeth, Dulaj Prashantha, Indika Mangalam, Madusha Malshan, Rifkaz Mohamed, Rupasinghe Siriwardhana, Harischandra Priyakanth, Madhushan Nayanajith, Rameez Mohamed, Viraj Weerasekara, Asanka Kanaththage, Hashan Kankanamge, Iman Anju, Mohamed Hameez, Nilantha Herath, Shamal Thunbudal

Al Muzaini Exchange

Squads are to be announced…

Ai Octopus Challengers

Squads are to be announced…

