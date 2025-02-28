KCC T10 Riaz Choudhry Ramadan Trophy 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The KCC T10 Riaz Choudhry Ramadan Trophy 2025 is a T10 tournament organized by the Kuwait Cricket Club. It will commence on Saturday, March 1, and conclude with the final match on Friday, April 4.

A total of six teams are a part of the tournament: Stack CC, Kuwait Swedish, Cochin Hurricanes, Al Mulla Exchange, ACE KRM Panthers, and Al Hajery Team XI.

Each team will face the other five teams once in the tournament. The top four teams will move to the semi-finals, and the winners will clash in the final. A total of 18 matches will be played in the tournament. All these matches will be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait.

On that note, let’s look at the full schedule, timings, live streaming details, and full squads for the KCC T10 Riaz Choudhry Ramadan Trophy 2025:

KCC T10 Riaz Choudhry Ramadan Trophy 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, March 1

Match 1: Kuwait Swedish vs Al Hajery Team XI, 11:00 PM

Sunday, March 2

Match 2: Stack CC vs Al Mulla Exchange, 1:00 AM

Tuesday, March 4

Match 3: Cochin Hurricanes vs ACE KRM Panthers, 11:00 PM

Wednesday, March 5

Match 4: Kuwait Swedish vs Stack CC, 1:00 AM

Saturday, March 8

Match 5: Al Mulla Exchange vs Cochin Hurricanes, 12:45 AM

Match 6: Al Hajery Team XI vs ACE KRM Panthers, 2:30 AM

Monday, March 10

Match 7: Kuwait Swedish vs Al Mulla Exchange, 11:00 PM

Tuesday, March 11

Match 8: Al Hajery Team XI vs Cochin Hurricanes, 1:00 AM

Friday, March 14

Match 9: Stack CC vs ACE KRM Panthers, 12:45 AM

Match 10: Kuwait Swedish vs Cochin Hurricanes, 2:30 AM

Tuesday, March 18

Match 11: Stack CC vs Al Hajery Team XI, 11:00 PM

Wednesday, March 19

Match 12: Al Mulla Exchange vs ACE KRM Panthers, 1:00 AM

Saturday, March 22

Match 13: Kuwait Swedish vs ACE KRM Panthers, 11:00 PM

Sunday, March 23

Match 14: Al Hajery Team XI vs Al Mulla Exchange, 1:00 AM

Thursday, March 27

Match 15: Stack CC vs Cochin Hurricanes, 11:00 PM

Tuesday, April 1

1st Semi-Final: TBC vs TBC, 11:00 PM

Wednesday, April 2

2nd Semi-Final: TBC vs TBC, 1:00 AM

Friday, April 4

Final: TBC vs TBC, 8:30 PM

KCC T10 Riaz Choudhry Ramadan Trophy 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the KCC T10 Riaz Choudhry Ramadan Trophy 2025 on the website and application of FanCode. Unfortunately, the tournament's live telecast is not available on any network in India.

KCC T10 Riaz Choudhry Ramadan Trophy 2025: Full Squads

Stack CC

Ali Zaheer (c), Anis Iqbal, Bilal Tahir, Nikhil Kulkarni, Abrar Ali, Amin Ejaz, Mohammed Atheel Gafoor, Sajan Islam, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Atheef Gafoor (wk), Danish Javed (wk), Irshad Shhahjad, Vikrant Gupta (wk), Haroon Shahid, Ilyas Ahmed, Khaliq Ansari, Lahiru Dilshan, Naveed Fakhr, Nawaf Ahmed, Sayed Monib

Kuwait Swedish

Abu Sayed, Asanka Silva, Madhu Chinnamadhu, Mohammad Sabbir, Ravija Sandaruwan, Sajid Anjillath, Adnan Idrees, Mostafa Hossain, Riyas Mohamed, Umar Ahmed, Yasin Patel, Yavaruddin Khan, Mohammad Faysal (wk), Usman Patel (c & wk), Mamoon Miah, Mohammed Bulbul, Mohammed Sumon, Nimesh Ridmika, Sujon Miah

Cochin Hurricanes

Arunkumar Kazhikkattil, Mohammed Thahir, Sunoj Babu, Arunraj Ramakrishnan, Ciril Marsel, Irshad Kumbdaje, Jestin Varghese, Kalandar Mydeen, Sathyanathan Malayappan, Sreejith Nair, Finny Cheriyan (wk), Manojkumar Vijayakumar (wk), Naiju DevassyKutty (wk), Thomas Varghese (wk), Madathil Muneer Ahmed, Mohammed Jouhar, Yadhu Seethakshan

Al Mulla Exchange

Nikhil Dsouza, Nirmal Singh, Nithin Saldhana, Rajeesh Kandathu Padikkal, Arun Selvaraj, Jeyaprakash Prasath, Naveenraj Rajendran, Parvinder Kumar, Ramanathan Periyasamy, Rejith Reji, Shinu John, Vivek Sathyan, Clinto Anto (c & wk), Jackson Wilson (wk), Anudeep Chenthamara, Santhosh Saravannan, Sumanraj Karunanithi, Vishal Kumar

ACE KRM Panthers

Bijo Philip, Delishous John, Hajeer Koya, Kafait Hussain, Reneesh Retnakumar, Sakheer Hussain, Sanker Varathappan, Suhail Dar, Hamoud Jandu, Kumaran Ravi, Sunil Mustafa, Sureshkumar Ramasamy, Ansal Nazar (wk), Mathan Kumar (wk), Suresh Raju (wk), Danish Aafaqi, Khadar Valli Shaik, Robin Mathew, Saadh Bin Sajjad, Saanu Stephen (c), Stanley Cherian, Subin Joseph

Al Hajery Team XI

Adnan Makrani, Ahsan Ul Haq, Khurram Sayeed, Mohammed Farooq, Naveen Jacob, Nawaf Dadarkar, Shafi Shaikh, Akram Mohomad, Aluthjage Don Manjula, Hassan Cheriya, Mohammed Aslam, Nimish Lathief, Shiraz Khan, Nasir Hussain (wk), Jithin Jose, Manjula Prasan, Mehmood Alam Khan, Mirza Ahmed, Mohamed Shafeeq, Rohan Wijewardana

