KCC T20 Challengers B League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The KCC T20 Challengers B League is all set for its second edition, scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 5. The month-long tournament will have 33 games and 12 teams participating.

The 12 teams are divided into two groups of six. Group A consists of Phoenix Cricketers, YSSC, MEC Study Group, Karavali United, Thunder Cats – B, and Cyro Mavericks, while Group B has Team TGS, Osmani CC, Gulf Cable, Thunder Cats, Lexus, and Global Champs.

All 33 games of the tournament are scheduled to be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. Each team will play a total of five matches in a single round-robin format in the group stage. The top two teams in both groups will make it to the semi-finals, scheduled to take place on May 4 and 5. The winners from the semi-finals will advance to the grand finale, scheduled to take place on May 9.

On the other hand, the KCC T20 Challengers A League finished in January 2025 when Al Mulla Exchange defeated Cochin Hurricanes by 32 runs in the grand finale. A total of 64 games were played in that particular edition.

KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 2, 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, April 5

Match 1: Team TGS vs Lexus, 11:00 PM

Sunday, April 6

Match 2: Phoenix Cricketers vs MEC Study Group, 11:00 PM

Monday, April 7

Match 3: YSSC vs Karavali United, 11:00 PM

Tuesday, April 8

Match 4: Renegades CC vs Thunder Cats - B, 11:00 PM

Wednesday, April 9

Match 5: Gulf Cable vs Lexus, 11:00 PM

Thursday, April 10

Match 6: Renegades CC vs MEC Study Group, 10:00 PM

Friday, April 11

Match 7: Phoenix Cricketers vs YSSC, 1:15 AM

Match 8: Karavali United vs Thunder Cats - B, 10:30 AM

Match 9: Global Champs vs Thunder Cats, 4:00 PM

Match 10: Osmani CC vs Lexus, 8:00 PM

Saturday, April 12

Match 11: Gulf Cable vs Team TGS, 12:00 AM

Match 12: YSSC vs MEC Study Group, 11:00 PM

Sunday, April 13

Match 13: Global Champs vs Gulf Cable, 11:00 PM

Monday, April 14

Match 14: Thunder Cats vs Team TGS, 11:00 PM

Tuesday, April 15

Match 15: Osmani CC vs Global Champs, 11:00 PM

Wednesday, April 16

Match 16: Phoenix Cricketers vs Karavali United, 11:00 PM

Thursday, April 17

Match 17: Team TGS vs Osmani CC, 10:00 PM

Friday, April 18

Match 18: Renegades CC vs YSSC, 1:15 AM

Match 19: Gulf Cable vs Thunder Cats, 10:30 AM

Match 20: Phoenix Cricketers vs Thunder Cats - B, 4:00 PM

Match 21: Global Champs vs Lexus, 8:00 PM

Saturday, April 19

Match 22: MEC Study Group vs Karavali United, 12:00 AM

Match 23: Osmani CC vs Thunder Cats, 11:00 PM

Sunday, April 20

Match 24: Renegades CC vs Phoenix Cricketers, 11:00 PM

Friday, April 25

Match 25: YSSC vs Thunder Cats - B, 10:30 AM

Match 26: Osmani CC vs Gulf Cable, 4:00 PM

Match 27: Thunder Cats vs Lexus, 8:00 PM

Match 28: MEC Study Group vs Thunder Cats - B, 8:00 PM

Friday, May 2

Match 29: Team TGS vs Global Champs, 10:30 AM

Match 30: Renegades CC vs Karavali United, 4:00 PM

Sunday, May 4

1st Semi-Final: TBC vs TBC, 8:00 PM

Monday, May 5

2nd Semi-Final: TBC vs TBC, 11:00 PM

Friday, May 9

Final: TBC vs TBC, 11:00 PM

KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 2, 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream the 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 2 for fans in India. However, there is no live tournament telecast in the country.

KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 2, 2025: Full Squads

Team TGS

Asif Makrani, Fahad Mohd Zahid, Naresh Areti, Reynold Daniel, Soheb Nazir, Suresh Sibyala, Deepak Kumar Darji, Dilshad Ahmad, Jacob John, Mohammad Sohel, Nilesh Patidar, Thewan Dion Candauda, Venkatesh Mohandas, Arshad Shah, Naushad Malvankar, Preetham DSouza, Vedant Utekar, Abdul Rauf, Ashraf Mohammad, Ikram Makrani, Mubin Dilawar, Prakash Patel, Saddam Hussain, Sajidh Kutty, Savio Alvares, Srinivas Asarpalli

Lexus

Basavant Dalavi, Gavin David Mendes, Ismail Hanif Banwa, Muhammad Usman, Semmer Thajudeen, Sunil Raja Henry, Asad Bandri, Christopher Augustine Patteri, Julius Cyril, Mahammad Ajizbhai Kadri, Melrick Serrao, Abdul Aziz Karim, Hanees Babu Pallackan, Shifas Karim, Thinagaran Kathavarayan, Vinu Nair, Ansari Farhan Abdul Kadar, Henry Kennady, Mohamed Shihab, Muhammed Shaizad

Phoenix Cricketers

Jishnu Vellapparakunnil, Manikandan Nair, Renil Raj, Roshan Kumar, Vinod Vadakkemadathil, Abhishek Manisekharan, Jithu Vellapparakunnil, Sadique Kassim, Simhachalam Naidu, Sunessh Sudhakaran, Jishudas Cholayil, Muzammil Shamsuddin, Shibu Balakrishnan, Ahtisam Mohammad, Emil Sudhakar, Mohammed Sawood, Praveen Kumar, Rajeshwaran Sudalimadan, Siju Varghese, Sonu Sudhakaran, Sreejith Subash, Sujith Subhash

MEC Study Group

Awais Rafi Muhammad, Mohammad Moiz, Mohammad Nabeel, Muhammad Suleman Butt, Syed Shabi Abbas, Aamir Ali, Aqeel Ahmed, Nabeel Asmat Javed, Nabeel Ghafoor, Zahid Rabnawaz Khan, Atif Mazhar, Muizz Ahmed Mirza, Najam Ahmed, Yasir Idress, Aamir Ahmad Wani, Ahmed Muzaffar Iqbal, Hemanth Subramanyam, Shadab Syed, Tahir Abbas, Waqas Ali Hussain

YSSC

Anfaz Thuwan, Buji Babu Rapaka, Hemantha Karunaratne, Kalumwila Thushara, Mohamed Rimzan, Ramdeen Mihiraj, Ranjith Wickrama, Sagara Warnasuriya, Chandana Fernando, Farhan Mohammed, Labh Naval, Mohammad Irshad, Pankah Hans Raj, Sasikumar Chandrasekaran, Suresh Don, Tuwan Azeez, Arjuna Amaratunga, Gihan Kanishka, Nishad Hussain, Tuan Rishad Kabeer, Anura Nidarshana, Deepatha Prabath, Kalum Vedasinghe, Kevin Kumarasingha, Kevin Warnasuriya, Nibras Thuwan, Nishantha Mallawaarachchi, Paul Perera, Suranga Gomes, Udaya Liyanagamage

Karavali United

Anooplal Jayalal, Avinash Kumar, Fiyaz A Fazal, Venkata Ramesh Gubbala Irfan Pathan, Kamlesh Kumar Patel, Raghu Kumar Bolwar, Subhasis Ganganarayan Das, Tausif Ahmed Abdul, Afroz Mahmmad, Imran Shaik, Dhaksh Dheeraj, Kamal Hussain Syed, Mohd Azad Hussain

Renegades CC

TBA

Thunder Cats B

TBA

Gulf Cable

TBA

Global Champs

TBA

Osmani CC

TBA

Thunder Cats

TBA

