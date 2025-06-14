KCC T20 Challengers B League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Kuwait Cricket Association (KCC) will host the KCC T20 Challengers B League 2025 from June 13 to July 4. All 24 games in the three-week-long competition will be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait.

The tournament will witness the participation of seven teams - YSSC, Phoenix Cricketers, Lexus, Thunder Cats, Gulf Cable, Team TGS, and Thunder Cats B.

With a single round-robin format being followed, all seven participating teams will face the other six teams once during the league stages. The top four teams in the points table will qualify for the semifinals. The winners of the two semi-finals will meet in the all-important final, scheduled to take place on Friday, July 4.

On that note, let’s take a look at the detailed schedule, squads and other live telecast and streaming details for the KCC T20 Challengers B League 2025 tournament.

KCC T20 Challengers B League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Friday, June 13

Match 1: YSSC vs Phoenix Cricketers, 8:30 PM

Saturday, June 14

Match 2: Lexus vs Thunder Cats, 12:30 AM

Match 3: Thunder Cats - B vs Gulf Cable, 11:00 PM

Tuesday, June 17

Match 4: Lexus vs Team TGS, 11:00 PM

Wednesday, June 18

Match 5: Thunder Cats vs Thunder Cats - B, 11:00 PM

Thursday, June 19

Match 6: YSSC vs Gulf Cable, 10:00 PM

Friday, June 20

Match 7: Phoenix Cricketers vs Thunder Cats, 1:15 AM

Saturday, June 21

Match 8: YSSC vs Team TGS, 12:30 AM

Match 9: Thunder Cats - B vs Lexus, 11:00 PM

Sunday, June 22

Match 10: Team TGS vs Phoenix Cricketers, 11:00 PM

Monday, June 23

Match 11: YSSC vs Thunder Cats - B, 11:00 PM

Tuesday, June 24

Match 12: Thunder Cats vs Team TGS, 11:00 PM

Wednesday, June 25

Match 13: Gulf Cable vs Lexus, 11:00 PM

Thursday, June 26

Match 14: Team TGS vs Thunder Cats - B, 10:00 PM

Friday, June 27

Match 15: YSSC vs Thunder Cats, 1:15 AM

Match 16: Phoenix Cricketers vs Lexus, 8:30 PM

Saturday, June 28

Match 17: Team TGS vs Gulf Cable, 12:30 AM

Match 18: Thunder Cats - B vs Phoenix Cricketers, 11:00 PM

Sunday, June 29

Match 19: Gulf Cable vs Thunder Cats, 11:00 PM

Monday, June 30

Match 20: YSSC vs Lexus, 11:00 PM

Tuesday, July 1

Match 21: Gulf Cable vs Phoenix Cricketers, 11:00 PM

Wednesday, July 2

1st Semi Final: TBC vs TBC, 11:00 PM

Thursday, July 3

2nd Semi Final: TBC vs TBC, 11:00 PM

Friday, July 4

Final: TBC vs TBC, 8:30 PM

KCC T20 Challengers B League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the KCC T20 Challengers B League 2025 will be available on the FanCode app and website. Fans can purchase the tour pass for Rs. 59 and enjoy the action on their devices.

KCC T20 Challengers B League 2025: Full Squads

Gulf Cable

Abdul Jabbar Hanan, Arif Shaik Moulana, Donald Aranha, Khursid Ahemed Khan, Ajithkumar Kishnan Nair, Fahad Husain, Rajeev Somakurup, Abel Anthony D'souza, Mukesh Pawar, Vikrant Veerjung Gurung, Sunil Rawat Narayan Singh, Chandan Singh Negi, Saji Alexander, Athar Salim Dadarkar, Kiran Lobo, Saleem Saeed Ahmad, Vijay Singh Shrikant, Abhilash Narayanan Kutty, Mohammad Faisal Arman, Mokhadder Shaik, Rafique Shaikh, Shaik Sikandar, Vivek Kotteshwaran, Dilip Kumar Poojary, Charan Bhaskara, Mohamed Raza Ahmad, Narinder Kumar, Badshah Allaudin Husntara

Lexus

Basavant Dalavi, Gavin David Mendes, Ismail Hanif Banwa, Muhammad Usman, Sameer Thajudeen, Sunil Raja Henry, Hanees Babu Pallackan, Shifas Karim, Thnagaran Kathavarayan, Vinu Nair, Ansari Farhan Abdul Kadar, Hentry Kennady, Mohamed Shihab, Shaizad Momin, Asad Abdul Salam, Christopher Augustine Patteri, Julius Cyril, Mahammad Ajizbhai Kadri, Melrick Serrao, Sam Mathew, Shaikh Ayub Babulal, Rijil Venugopal

Phoenix Cricketers

Manikandan Nair, Vinod Vadakkemadathil, Jishnu Vellapparakunnil, Jishudas Cholayil, Muzammil Shamsuddin, Shibu Balakrishnan, Roshan Kumar, Sonu Sudhakaran, Suneesh Sudhakaran, Siju Varghese, Sreejith Subash, Abhishek Manisekharan, Emil Sudhakar, Praveen Kumar, Ahtisam Mohammad, Mohammed Sawood, Renil Raj, Jithu Vellapparakunnil, Sadiq Kassim, Sujith Subhash, Rajeshwaran Sudalimadan, Simhachalam Naidu

Team TGS

Asif Makrani, Dilshad Ahmad, Fahad Zahid, Jacob Chacko, Mohammad Armaan, Naresh Areti, Prince Patel, Sajidh Kutty, Nazir Sayed Shabbir, Suresh Sibyala, Thewan Arachchige, Arshad Shah, Naushad Malvankar, Preetham D’souza, Vedant Utekar, Abdul Rauf, Ashraf Mohammad, Ikram Makrani, Mubin Dilawar, Nilesh Patidar, Prakash Kodar Lal Patel, Savio Alvares, Srinivas Asarpalli, Venkatesh Mohandas, Deepak Kumar Darji, Mohammed Sohel, Reynold Daniel, Saddam Hussain-I

Thunder Cats

Arpeet Avinash, Jude Saldanha, Muhamed Risshan Alisha, Abdul Rehan, Vihaan Jithesh, Zurain Farhan Ansari, Ashish Guruveer Surabathula, Asmeet Avinash, Shaies Ali Taher, Vishwa Teja, Yug Hiteshkumar Patel, Zain Islam, Mohammed Usman Ghani, Abdullah Zaheer, Nouman Fakhar, Rayan Manoj, Kandarp Tushar, Shlok Kumar, Usman Iqbal

Thunder Cats - B

Kolanchinathan Nathan, Sri-Raghava Krishna, Narasimha Prasad, Rasheed Ismail, Sunil Kumar Thangaraj, Mohamed Hasamuddin Arjan, Sohail Ahmad Syed Nowshed, Sakthivelrajan Ganesan, Salih Ali Sahal, Elvis Dixon Mark Rodrigues, Manikandan Arumugam, Sasi Kollipara, Krishna Prakash, Muhammad Faizan Saleem, Neev Cheriyan Dayal, Saddam Mulla, Mohammad Rafi Akki, Muhammad Anas

YSSC

Mohamed Rimzan, Chandana Fernando, Farhan Mohammed, Suresh Don, Arjuna Amaratunga, Nishad Hussain, Rishad Kabeer, Anfaz Thuwan, Tuwan Azeez, Koralalage Nidarshana, Deepatha Prabth, Kalum Vedasinghe, Nibras Tuwan, Suranga Gomes, Udaya Liyanagamage, Kalumwila Thushara, Ramdeen Mihiraj, Ranjith Wickrama, Irshard Huzair Mohamed, Nishantha Mallawaarachchi, Paul Perera

