KCC T20 Challengers League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The KCC T20 Challengers League 2025 is all set to be played from May 12 to June 20. The Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait will be hosting all 37 games of the tournament.

12 teams, namely Royal Lions CC, Ai Octopus Challengers, ACE KRM Panthers Cochin Hurricanes Super Lanka Chennai Kings CA Tally Rangers Al Mulla Exchange - B GAT MEC Study Group Thunder Cats SBS CC will be the participants.

The sides are divided into two groups each, with each team playing other five teams in their group once. The top four teams from each group will contest the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals and final.

The last edition of the tournament saw Al Mulla Exchange - B emerging as the winner, as they beat Cochin Hurricanes by 32 runs in the final. Arunraj Ramakrishnan (413 runs) and Nirmal Singh (22) were the finest batters and bowlers, respectively.

KCC T20 Challengers League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, May 12

Match 1 - Al Mulla Exchange - B vs GAT, 10:30 PM

Tuesday, May 13

Match 2 - Tally Rangers vs SBS CC, 10:30 PM

Wednesday, May 14

Match 3 - Super Lanka vs Cochin Hurricanes, 10:30 PM

Thursday, May 15

Match 4 - ACE KRM Panthers vs MEC Study Group, 10:00 PM

Friday, May 16

Match 5 - Chennai Kings CA vs Thunder Cats, 1:15 AM

Saturday, May 17

Match 6 - AI Octopus Challengers vs Royal Lions CC, 12:15 AM

Match 7 - Al Mulla Exchange - B vs Royal Lions CC, 10:30 PM

Sunday, May 18

Match 8 - GAT vs. Super Lanka, 10:30 PM

Monday, May 19

Match 9 - SBS CC vs. Cochin Hurricanes, 10:30 PM

Tuesday, May 20

Match 10 - ACE KRM Panthers vs. Chennai Kings CA, 10:30 PM

Wednesday, May 21

Match 11 - MEC Study Group vs. AI Octopus Challengers at 10:30 PM

Thursday, May 22

Match 12 - Thunder Cats vs. Royal Lions CC at 10:00 PM

Friday, May 23

Match 13 - ACE KRM Panthers vs. Thunder Cats, 1:15 AM

Match 14 - GAT vs Tally Rangers, 9:30 AM

Match 15 - Chennai Kings CA vs Ai Octopus Challengers, 5:30 PM

Saturday, May 24

Match 16 - Al Mulla Exchange - B vs SBS CC, 10:30 PM

Sunday, May 25

Match 17 - MEC Study Group vs Royal Lions CC, 10:30 PM

Wednesday, May 28

Match 18 - ACE KRM Panthers vs Ai Octopus Challengers, 10:30 PM

Thursday, May 29

Match 19 - MEC Study Group vs Thunder Cats, 10:00 PM

Friday, May 30

Match 20 - Chennai Kings CA vs Royal Lions CC, 1:15 AM

Match 21 - Super Lanka vs. Al Mulla Exchange - B, 9:30 AM

Match 22 - GAT vs. Cochin Hurricanes, 5:30 PM

Saturday, May 31

Match 23 - ACE KRM Panthers vs. Royal Lions CC, 10:30 PM

Monday, June 2

Match 24 - Tally Rangers vs. Cochin Hurricanes, 10:30 PM

Wednesday, June 4

Match 25 - GAT vs. SBS CC, 10:30 PM

Friday, June 6

Match 26 - Thunder Cats vs. Ai Octopus Challengers, 9:30 AM

Match 27 - SBS CC vs. Super Lanka, 5:30 PM

Match 28 - Cochin Hurricanes vs. Al Mulla Exchange - B, 9:15 PM

Saturday, June 7

Match 29 - MEC Study Group vs. Chennai Kings CA, 1:00 AM

Monday, June 9

Match 30 - Tally Rangers vs Super Lanka, 10:30 PM

Wednesday, June 11

1st Quarter-final - TBC vs. TBC, 10:30 PM

Thursday, June 12

2nd Quarter-final - TBC vs. TBC, 10:00 PM

Friday, June 13

3rd Quarter-final - TBC vs. TBC, 1:15 AM

4th Quarter-final - TBC vs. TBC, 9:30 AM

Sunday, June 15

1st Semi-final - TBC vs. TBC, 10:30 PM

Monday, June 16

2nd Semi-final - TBC vs. TBC, 10:30 PM

Friday, June 20

Final- TBC vs. TBC, 5:30 PM

KCC T20 Challengers League 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

The FanCode app and website will live-stream the tournament on a paid basis for the Indian viewers.

KCC T20 Challengers League 2025: Full Squads

Al Mulla Exchange - B

Jackson Wilson, Nikhil Dsouza, Nithin Saldhana, Santhosh Kumar Saravanan, Vishal Kumar, Vivek Karodan Sathyan, Rejith Reji, Rajeesh Krishnankutty, Shinu John, Al Fayad Haleem, Sivasangar Rengaraj, Rajesh Jujjavarapu, Ramanathan Periyasamy, Nirmal Singh, Jeyaprakash Prasath, Sumanraj Karunanithi, Linto Va, Ahmed Mujtiba

ACE KRM Panthers

Mathan Kumar, Suresh Raju, Sankar Varathappan, Delishous John, Hajeer Koya, Sakheer Hussain, Subin Chacko, Nazeeb Nazeer, Hamoud Jandu, Ansal V Nazzar, Naveen Jacob, Sunil Musthafa, Khadar Valli Shaikh Hayat, Manikanta Rama Mutyala, Bijo Philip, Mohammad Saad Bin, Stanley Cherian, Saanu Stephen, Kafait Mohammad, Salim Hamza

Ai Octopus Challengers

Sagar Chaugule, Mansoor Ali Anifa, Binoj Baby, Mohammed Rafi Basha, Manohar Sharma, Anandhan Kaliyaperumal, Vignesh Selvaraj, Alvin Anthony, Anas Mohammed, Ismail Kolayath, Vaiju John, Mohamed Tajudeen, Satheesh Muthkannu, Rajasekar Balamuthu, Muthuraja Ponnusamy, Rehin Valthoose

Cochin Hurricanes

Irshad Kumbdaje, Thomas Varghese, Manojkumar Vijayakumar, Naiju Devassy Kutty, Yadhu Krishnan, Arunraj Ramakrishnan, Jouhar Muhammed, Sreejith Prabhakaran, Praveen Cletus, Sathyanathan, Jestin Varghese, Ciriyl Marsel, Finny Cheriyan, Arunkumar Kazhikkattil, Muhammed Thahir

GAT

Joji Raju, Lokesh Sharma, Navaneethkrishna, Shiburaj Ramachandran, Aromal Sivakumar, Arjun Vadakke, Deepak Vijayan, Mohamad Thoufiq Basha, Ansar Yoonus, Sarath Vasudev, Gokul Kumar, Mohamed Raashiq Basha, Nithin Samuel, Ansar Asharaf, Thankaraj Ganeshan, Hussain Pathan, Nigel Joseph Dsouza, Soujeesh, Sruthish Suresh, Rajeesh Murali

MEC

Yasir Idrees Butt, Najam Ahmed, Muizz Ahmed Mirza, Awais Rafi Muhammad, Mohammad Nabeel-I, Mudassar Saleem, Syed Abbas, Muhammad Suleman Butt, Zahid Rabnawaz Khan, Nabeel Asmat Javed, Abdul Nabeel Ghafoor, Aqeel Ahmed Iftikar, Samran Ali Shahid Iqbal, Waqas Ali Hussain, Aamir Ahmad Wani, Tahir Abbas, Shadab Syed, Hamanth Gundum, Ahmed Iqbal

SBC CC

Jugraj Singh, Harjeet Singh, Murugan Muthu, Beant Singh, Mohamed Jameel, Mandeep Husan Lal, Riyaz Manaf, Hardeep Singh, Varinder Sharma, Ajay Kumar, Ranjit Singh, Abdul Gayaz Shaikh, Sarleedharan Nair, Sukhwinder Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Abdul Razzaq, Shahnaz Showkat, Satinder Jeet, Badshah Ahmad, Navpreet Singh, Umar Faruk, Gurpreet Singh, Mohammad Danish, Yusaf Mohammed

Super Lanka

Ruwan Kumara, Chaminda Kumara, Sumith Kumarasiri, Wije Nishantha, Ruzly Mohammed Ruwaz, Dinesh Preemal, Dulshantha Bengalage, Gayan Wanniarachchi, Kalum Dissanayaka, Tharindu Sankalpa, Ravishan Madusanka, Lahiru Dilshan, Charith Duminda, Mohamed Aashath, Jiffry Ahmed, Bandara Mudiyanselage, Irfan Ebrahim

Tally Rangers

Atif Mazhar, Mahmood Ahmad, Sabtain Raza, Abid Mushtaq, Irfan Bhatti, Hassan Arif, Ajith Kumara-I, Farhan Meer, Kashif Riaz, Faisal Nawaz, Gaffar Shaikh, Shamshad Ahmad, Khalid Butt, Deepak Sharma, Altab Hussain, Kashif Shareef, Muhammad As Ali, Rahil Khan, Sajid Mahmood Ashiq, Nadim Akram, Naser Iqbal, Shahid Amin, Riyaz Masurkar Hussain, Basharat Ali

Thunder Cats

Het Kishore, Kandarp Tushar, Arpeet Avinash, Vihaan Jitesh, Ummer Abbas, Ali Abbas, Anderson Arivusudar, Neev Cheriyan Dayal, Ashish Guruveer Suraba..., Muhammad Aqif Farooq, Yug Hiteshkumar Patel, Rudransh Panchal, Asmeet Avinash

Royal Lions CC

Arjun Thilakan, Asideen Rizmi, Lovelu Akungi, Sebastain Muthukattil, Ayaz Ali, Basit Ali, Madushan Nimeshana, Manoj Supun Withanage, Meraj Ahmad, Mohammed Ashrif, Mohammed Wasim, Mohd Taj, Nilush Prayadarshana, Prem Nayakage, T Lasantha, Wassem Abbas, Awishka Madhudhanka, Bahadur Ali, Imas Ismail, Manjula Pathiranalage, Renga Pradheep, Abdul Mubeen, Dileep Akliparambil, Layaqat Ali, Mohammad Ali, Mohd Kabir, Muhammad Suhail, Tilina Avantha

