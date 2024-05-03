KCC T20 Elite Cup 3rd Edition 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The third edition of the KCC T20 Elite Cup is scheduled to start on Saturday, May 4. The KCC T20 Elite Cup is a domestic T20 cup organized by the Kuwait Cricket Club (KCC).

Nine teams will compete in 39 matches, that will be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. These nine teams include Al Hajery Team XI, Al Mulla Exchange, Al Rasheed, CECC, Kuwait Swedish, Kuwait Under-19, NCM Investment, Stack CC, and Tally Rangers.

In a round-robin format, each team will face the other eight sides once. The top four teams will progress to the knockout phase, which consists of the Eliminator, Qualifier, and final matches.

The team that finishes at the top of the standings following all the league matches will secure a direct spot in the final match. The team that finishes in third place and the team that finishes in fourth place will compete in the Eliminator match. The victor of the Eliminator will then challenge the team that finishes in second place for a chance to secure a spot in the final match.

NCM Investments defeated Almulla Exchange CC in the final of the second edition of the KCC T20 Elite Cup 2024 by 24 runs after posting a total of 134 runs on the board.

KCC T20 Elite Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, May 4

Match 1 - NCM Investment vs Al Mulla Exchange, 10:30 PM

Thursday, May 9

Match 2 - Al Hajery Team XI vs Kuwait Swedish, 10:00 PM

Friday, May 10

Match 3 - Al Rasheed vs Tally Rangers, 01:15 AM

Match 4 - CECC vs Stack CC, 03:30 PM

Match 5 - NCM Investment vs Kuwait Under-19, 10:30 PM

Tuesday, May 14

Match 6 - Al Hajery Team XI vs Stack CC, 10:30 PM

Thursday, May 16

Match 7 - Tally Rangers vs Kuwait Under-19, 10:00 PM

Friday, May 17

Match 8 - Kuwait Swedish vs Al Rasheed, 01:15 AM

Saturday, May 18

Match 9 - CECC vs Al Hajery Team XI, 10:30 PM

Thursday, May 23

Match 10 - Kuwait Under-19 vs Al Rasheed, 10:00 PM

Friday, May 24

Match 11 - Al Mulla Exchange vs Tally Rangers, 01:15 AM

Match 12 - NCM Investment vs Stack CC, 03:30 PM

Match 13 - Kuwait Swedish vs CECC, 10:30 PM

Saturday, May 25

Match 14 - Al Mulla Exchange vs Al Rasheed, 10:30 PM

Thursday, May 30

Match 15 - Tally Rangers vs NCM Investment, 10:00 PM

Friday, May 31

Match 16 - Al Rasheed vs Stack CC, 01:15 AM

Match 17 - Kuwait Under-19 vs Kuwait Swedish, 10:30 AM

Match 18 - Al Mulla Exchange vs Al Hajery Team XI, 03:30 PM

Saturday, June 1

Match 19 - Kuwait Under-19 vs CECC, 10:30 PM

Tuesday, June 4

Match 20 - Tally Rangers vs Kuwait Swedish, 10:30 PM

Friday, June 7

Match 21 - Al Hajery Team XI vs NCM Investment, 10:30 AM

Match 22 - Al Mulla Exchange vs CECC, 03:30 PM

Match 23 - Kuwait Swedish vs Stack CC, 07:00 PM

Saturday, June 8

Match 24 - Al Rasheed vs Al Hajery Team XI, 10:30 PM

Sunday, June 9

Match 25 - Tally Rangers vs Stack CC, 10:30 PM

Monday, June 10

Match 26 - Al Hajery Team XI vs Kuwait Under-19, 10:30 PM

Tuesday, June 11

Match 27 - CECC vs NCM Investment, 10:30 PM

Wednesday, June 12

Match 28 - Kuwait Under-19 vs Al Mulla Exchange, 10:30 PM

Friday, June 14

Match 29 - NCM Investment vs Kuwait Swedish, 10:30 AM

Match 30 - Al Rasheed vs CECC, 03:30 PM

Match 31 - Tally Rangers vs Al Hajery Team XI, 07:00 PM

Match 32 - Al Mulla Exchange vs Stack CC, 10:30 PM

Sunday, June 16

Match 33 - Al Mulla Exchange vs Kuwait Swedish, 10:00 PM

Monday, June 17

Match 34 - Kuwait Under-19 vs Stack CC, 01:15 AM

Match 35 - NCM Investment vs Al Rasheed, 10:30 PM

Tuesday, June 18

Match 36 - Tally Rangers vs CECC, 10:30 PM

Wednesday, June 19

Eliminator - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 PM

Thursday, June 20

Qualifier - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 PM

Friday, June 21

Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 PM

KCC T20 Elite Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

KCC T20 Elite Cup 2024: Full Squads

Al Hajery Team XI

Mohammad Sadiq (wk), Zaheb Hamdule (wk), Burhanuddin Tasaduk Hussain (wk), Majid Tambe (wk), Abrar Abdul Rauf, Bilal Tahir, Mueen Rafique, Adil IIlyas Hamdulay, Kazim Nazir, Haseeb Abbas, Rameez Parkar, Abdul Gani Sunge, Azharuddin Bashir Hamdule, Adnan Azim, Luqmaan Mustafa, Zurain Farhan Ansari, Christy Boy, Imtiyaz Desai, Tahoor Hamdulay, Ammar Wasim Mohammad, Kumaran Ravi, Rizwan Khan Sayeed, Fahad-Ismail Talgharkar, Nihal Murad, Sufwan Mohammed Iqbal, Asim Inayat Mohammad, Fawazan Nilikkar, Gulam Mohiuddin Sirajuddin Hamdule, Dananjaya Arachchilage, Jiss Jacob, Abdul Rahman Maruf, Mudassar Satvilkar

Al Mulla Exchange

Mohamed Faris, Nithin Saldhana, Parvindar Kumar, Pradeep Subramaniam, Rajeesh Krishnankutty, Rejith Reji, Arun Selvaraj, Naveenraj Rajendran, Vigneshwaran M, Ansal Nazar (wk), Clinto Anto (wk), Anudeep Chenthamara, Santhosh Saravannan, Sumanraj Karunanithi

Al Rasheed

NA

CECC

NA

Kuwait Swedish

Usman Ghani Patel (wk), Ravija Sandaruwan, Asanka Silva, Mamon Miah, Basir Khan, Mohammed Faisal, Sajid Anjillath, Madhu China, Rubel Hossain-I, Yasin Patel, Adnan Idrees, Sujon Miah, Yavaruddin Khan, Mostafa Hossain, Ridmika Nimesh, Mohammed Sumon, Ilyas Ahmed, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Abu Sayed

Kuwait Under-19

NA

NCM Investment

Adnan Makrani, Azam Shaikh, Mohammed Farooq, Morshed Mustafa, Naveen Jacob, Nawaf Dadarkar, Subramanyam Madagala, Edson Silva, Haroon Shahid, Nimish Latheef, Diju Xavier (wk), Nasir Hussain (wk), Naveej Puthenpurayil (wk), Indika Mangalam, Jithin Jose, Manjula Prasan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Mudassir Nisar Parkar, Muhammad Allauddin, Nazmul Hossain, Shahrukh Quddus

Stack CC

NA

Tally Rangers

NA

