KCC T20 Summer League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The KCC T20 Summer League 2025, hosted by Kuwait Cricket Club, is set to commence on Saturday, July 5, with the grand finale scheduled for Friday, August 8. Over the period, 35 matches are to be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

A total of 12 teams will compete for the prestigious title, divided into two groups, where each team will play five games in a single round-robin format before proceeding to the Final on August 8.

Group A consists of Stack CC, Bader & Nie Cricket Club, MEC Study Group, Tally Rangers, CECC (Ceylon Elite Cricket Club), and Chennai Kings CA. Meanwhile, Group B consists of Fakhr-E-Kashmir, Gujrat CC, ACE KRM Panthers, Super Lanka, Al Mulla Exchange, and Royal Lions CC.

The tournament serves as a platform for the players to showcase their skills and improve their game by joining hands with experienced players. It is designed not only to promote high-level cricket in Kuwait but also to foster development among younger players through exposure to experienced professionals.

Among the standout players to watch is Clinto Anto, known for his aggressive batting and ability to clear the ropes with ease. He is expected to play a pivotal role throughout the tournament. Other promising talents to keep an eye on are Naveenraj Rajendran, Mirza Ahmed, Ali Zaheer, and Ahsan Ul Haq, who bring youthful energy and depth to the contest.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

KCC T20 Summer League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, July 5

Match 1 - Stack CC vs Bader & Nie Cricket Club, 10:30pm

Sunday, July 6

Match 2 - MEC Study Group vs Tally Rangers, 10:30pm

Monday, July 7

Match 3 - Fakhr-E-Kashmir vs Gujrat CC, 10:30pm

Tuesday, July 8

Match 4 - ACE KRM Panthers vs Super Lanka, 10:30pm

Wednesday, July 9

Match 5 - Stack CC vs MEC Study Group, 10:30pm

Thursday, July 10

Match 6 - Bader & Nie Cricket Club vs Chennai Kings CA, 10pm

Friday, July 11

Match 7 - Tally Rangers vs CECC, 1:15am

Match 8 - Fakhr-E-Kashmir vs ACE KRM Panthers, 8:30pm

Saturday, July 12

Match 9 - Gujrat CC vs Al Mulla Exchange, 12:30am

Match 10 - Super Lanka vs Royal Lions CC, 10:30pm

Sunday, July 13

Match 11 - Chennai Kings CA vs Stack CC, 10:30pm

Monday, July 14

Match 12 - Gujrat CC vs Royal Lions CC, 10:30pm

Tuesday, July 15

Match 13 - CECC vs MEC Study Group, 10:30pm

Wednesday, July 16

Match 14 - Fakhr-E-Kashmir vs Super Lanka, 10:30pm

Thursday, July 17

Match 15 - ACE KRM Panthers vs Gujrat CC, 10pm

Friday, July 18

Match 16 - Al Mulla Exchange vs Royal Lions CC, 1:15am

Match 17 - Chennai Kings CA vs CECC, 8:30pm

Saturday, July 19

Match 18 - MEC Study Group vs Bader & Nie Cricket Club, 12:30am

Match 19 - Stack CC vs Tally Rangers, 10:30pm

Sunday, July 20

Match 20 - Al Mulla Exchange vs Fakhr-E-Kashmir, 10:30pm

Monday, July 21

Match 21 - Bader & Nie Cricket Club vs CECC, 10:30pm

Tuesday, July 22

Match 22 - Royal Lions CC vs ACE KRM Panthers, 10:30pm

Wednesday, July 23

Match 23 - MEC Study Group vs Chennai Kings CA, 10:30pm

Thursday, July 24

Match 24 - Bader & Nie Cricket Club vs Tally Rangers, 10pm

Friday, July 25

Match 25 - Stack CC vs CECC, 1:15am

Match 26 - Fakhr-E-Kashmir vs Royal Lions CC, 8:30pm

Saturday, July 26

Match 27 - ACE KRM Panthers vs Al Mulla Exchange, 12:30am

Match 28 - Gujrat CC vs Super Lanka, 10:30pm

Sunday, July 27

Match 29 - Chennai Kings CA vs Tally Rangers, 10:30pm

Monday, July 28

Match 30 - Al Mulla Exchange vs Super Lanka, 10:30pm

Thursday, July 31

Match 31 - TBA vs TBA, 10pm

Friday, August 1

Match 32 - TBA vs TBA, 1:15am

Saturday, August 2

Match 33 - TBA vs TBA, 10:30pm

Sunday, August 3

Match 34 - TBA vs TBA, 10:30pm

Friday, August 8

Final - TBA vs TBA, 8:30pm

KCC T20 Summer League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the KCC T20 Summer League 2025 on the Fancode app and website.

KCC T20 Summer League 2025: Full Squads

Ace KRM Panthers

Dennis Raj, Salim Hamza, Mathankumar Sankarapandiyan, Mohammad Aamir, Stanley Cherian, Jithin Jose, Delishous John, Sakheer Hussian, Sunil Musthafa, Ansal Nazar, Sanu Stephen, Naveen Jacob, Sankar Varathappan, Bijo Philip, Hamoud Amanullah, Khadar Vali.

Al Mulla Exchange

Vivek K Sathyan, Vishal Kumar, Sumanraj Karunanithi, Rama Nathan, Prasath Jeyaprakash, Shinu John, Arun Raj, Jackson Wilson, Rajeesh Krishnan, Santhosh Kumar, Naveen Raj, Anudeep Chenthamara, Rejith Reji, Nirmal Singh, Nikhil Dsouza, Parvinder Kumar, Clinto Anto, Nithin Saldanha.

Bader & Nie Cricket Club

Rajesh Jujjavarapu, Venkata Babu, Sarath Vasudev, Manga Balwinder Singh, Harjeet Singh, Shibu Raj, Joji Raju, Govind Sunil Kumar, Gokul Sunil Kumar, Thankaraj Ganesan, Aromal Sivakumar, Deepak Vijayan, Finny Cherian, Naiju Devassykutty, Arun Raj, Harmandeep Singh, Muhammad Asif, Vishukant Tyagi, Deepak Kad, Sukhpal Singh, Mandeep Husan, Manpreet Singh.

CECC

Vinditha Nadeepa, Viraj Weerasekara, Mohamed Simsan, Madhushan Nayannajith, Akalanka Dilshan, Shafran Mohammed, Navindu Thushara Hettiarachchige, Sasanka Wishwajith, Mohamed Rameez, Shahid Tahir, Mohamed Rifkhan, Antony Nishantha, Iman Anju, Indika Mangalam, Nilantha Kumara, Harischandra Priyakanth, Ahilan Ratnam, Rifkaz Mohamed.

Chennai Kings CA

Immanuel Savariyanantham, John Peter, Anas Mohammed, Sagar Deepak Chaugule, Mohamed Rafi Basha, Binoj Manappadan, Alvin Jegan Anthony, Rehin Jenito, Vignesh Selvaraj, Satheesh Kumar, Mohamedusen Usen, Vaiju John, Manohar Lal Sharma Roop, Anandhan Kaliya, Mansoorali Anifa, Rajasekar Balamuthu.

Fakhr-E-Kashmir

Wendar Botheju, Sakib Jeelani, Muzamil Ahmad Dar, Suhail Ahmad Dar, Kowsar Ud Din, Basharat Akbar, Mumin Mushtaq, Vasudev Datla, Hashan PK Kankanamge, Nadeem Ahmad Bhat, Shahid Shameem, Nadeem Zahid, Gowhar Farooq Syed, Varun Tej, Abdul Gayaz, Haseebul Haq Dar, Nalaka Dayan, Jannissar Akbar, Amjad Hussain Bhat.

Gujrat CC

Sherjeel Tahir, Adnan Muhammad, Adnan Mahmood, Abdullah Mohammad Idrees, Wajahat Nadeem, Shahid Latif, Zahid Ur Rehman, Hassan Qasim, Rizwan Ayub, Muhammad Shabbir, Zeeshan Ahmad, Umar Akram, Abdul Haseeb, Farhan Aslam, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Nadeem Mohammed, Irfan Ilyas Mughal, Mohammad Imran, Muhammad Rizwan, Shahbaz Ahmad, Muhammad Saleem Moh, Faisal Riaz, Imran Riaz Riaz.

MEC Study Group

Ali Abbas, Imran Nawaz, Ummer Abbas, Mudassar Saleem, Rudransh Panchal, HaiderAli Liaqat, Yasir Idrees, Hemanth Subramanyam, Mohammed Moiz, Ahmed Mir Muzzafar, Waqas Ali, Nabeel Ahmed, Aqeel Ahmed Iftikhar, Aamir Ahmad, Zahid Khan, Awais Rafia, Mohammad Nabeel, Muhammad Suleman Butt, Najim Ahmed, Shabi Abbas, Muizz Ahmed.

Royal Lions CC

Kevin Warnasuriya, Imran Khan, Janaka Arachchige, Faraz Afzal, Ali Khalid, Meraj Ahmad, Ayaz Ali, Lovelu Hossain, Bahadur Ali, Prem Nayakage, Mohd Kabir, Mohamed Taj, Sebastian Devassia, Awishka Madushanka, Abdul Mubeen, M. Madushan Nimeshana, Basit Ali, Nilush Prayadarshana, Dileep Madhavan, Mohammad Suhail, Lasantha Nayanajith, Renga Manicka Pradheep, Asideen Mohamed, Manoj Supun, Manjula Pathiranalage.

Stack CC

Amin Ejaz, Arsh Sahil, Ahsan Ul Haq, Ahmed Mirza, Atheef Gafoor, Sajan Noor, Anis Iqbal, Khaliq Anwar, Vikrant Gupta, Nawaf Ahmed, Nikhil Kulkarni, Danish Javed, Ali ZaheerUddin, Naveed Fakhr.

Super Lanka

Squads to be announced.

Tally Rangers

Saad Khalid, Farhan Meer, Nadeem Akram, Abdullah Ghulam, Faisal Nawaz, Irfan Bhatti, Sibtain Raza, Sajid Mahmood, Raheel Khan, Khalid Butt, Ajith Kumara, Nabeel Ghafoor, Bashart Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Hasan Arif, Atif Mazhar, Deepak Sharma.

