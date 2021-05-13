Kent sign Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad for T20 Blast

English county Kent have signed Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad for the upcoming season of the T20 Blast. In addition, Qais Ahmad will also feature in two County Championship matches.

The 2021 edition of the T20 Blast will be held from June 9 to September 18. Qais Ahmad had signed with Gloucestershire last season but his contract had to be terminated owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Reacting to his signing by Kent, Qais Ahmad said:

"I'm excited to play in the Vitality Blast and I'm really looking forward to being a Kent Spitfire. Having played alongside Daniel Bell-Drummond at Colombo Kings, I have heard good things about Kent and I will give it my all."

Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, welcomed Qais Ahmad by stating:

"We're delighted to welcome a leg-spinner of Qais Ahmad's class to Kent as we look to bring some variety to our attack ahead of the Vitality Blast. He will also be available to play in a couple of County Championship matches for us.”

Praising the leg-spinner’s ability, he added:

"Qais Ahmad is an exciting talent who has shown his ability in top quality leagues all over the world. I am confident that his enthusiasm for the game will make him a firm favourite with our Members and supporters as we look to welcome crowds back to watching live cricket again."

Apart from playing for Kent, Qais Ahmad will also represent Welsh Fire in the inaugural edition of The Hundred.

Qais Ahmad: Another bright talent from Afghanistan

20-year-old Qais Ahmad has represented Afghanistan in one Test and one T20I so far. He has featured in various T20 leagues across the globe - Afghanistan Premier League, Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Big Bash League and the Lanka Premier League.

In 67 T20 games so far, Qais Ahmad has taken 77 wickets at a strike rate of 17.80 and an impressive economy rate of 7.15.

He even has a five-wicket haul to his name, having claimed 5 for 18 for Balkh Legends against Kabul Zwanan in the 2018 Afghanistan Premier League final in Sharjah.

Apart from being a leg-spinner, Qais Ahmad is a decent lower-order bat and even has a half-century to his name in his T20 career.