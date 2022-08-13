Kenya D10 2022: Full schedule, squads, timings and live streaming details

After the huge success of the T10 format across the globe, Cricket Kenya has come up with its own T10 League, Kenya D10, which starts on Saturday, August 13. A total of six teams will take part in the inaugural competition.

The top four teams at the end of the tournament will progress to the semi-finals and the top two sides will face off in the grand finale on Tuesday, August 23. The six participating teams are Embu Rhinos, Costa Dolphins, Homa Bay Eagles, Nairobi Lions, Nakuru Flamingos, and Kakamega Buffalos.

Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground will host all the matches of the tournament. The Nairobi Lions and Coast Dolphins will begin the inaugural season of the tournament.

Kenya D10 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

August 13, Saturday

Nairobi Lions vs Coast Dolphins, 10:30 AM

Kakamega Buffalos vs Embu Rhinos, 1:00 PM

Homa Bay Eagles vs Nakuru Flamingo, 4:00 PM

August 14, Sunday

Kakamega Buffalos vs Homa Bay Eagles, 10:30 AM

Nakuru Flamingo vs Nairobi Lions, 1:00 PM

Embu Rhinos vs Coast Dolphins, 4:00 PM

August 15, Monday

Nakuru Flamingo vs Embu Rhinos, 10:30 AM

Coast Dolphins vs Homa Bay Eagles, 1:00 PM

Kakamega Buffalos vs Nairobi Lions, 4:00 PM

August 16, Tuesday

Coast Dolphins vs Kakamega Buffalos, 10:30 AM

Embu Rhinos vs Nairobi Lions, 1:00 PM

Nakuru Flamingo vs Homa Bay Eagles, 4:00 PM

August 17, Wednesday

Homa Bay Eagles vs Embu Rhinos, 10:30 AM

Coast Dolphins vs Nairobi Lions, 1:00 PM

Kakamega Buffalos vs Homa Bay Eagles, 4:00 PM

August 18, Thursday

Nairobi Lions vs Nakuru Flamingo, 10:30 AM

Embu Rhinos vs Coast Dolphins, 1:00 PM

Homa Bay Eagles vs Kakamega Buffalos, 4:00 PM

August 19, Friday

Embu Rhinos vs Kakamega Buffalos, 10:30 AM

Coast Dolphins vs Nakuru Flamingo, 1:00 PM

Nairobi Lions vs Homa Bay Eagles, 4:00 PM

August 20, Saturday

Homa Bay Eagles vs Nairobi Lions, 10:30 AM

Kakamega Buffalos vs Coast Dolphins, 1:00 PM

Embu Rhinos vs Nakuru Flamingo, 4:00 PM

August 21, Sunday

Nakuru Flamingo vs Kakamega Buffalos, 10:30 AM

Nairobi Lions vs Embu Rhinos, 1:00 PM

Homa Bay Eagles vs Coast Dolphins, 4:00 PM

August 22, Monday

Embu Rhinos vs Homa Bay Eagles, 10:30 AM

Nakuru Flamingo vs Coast Dolphins, 1:00 PM

Nairobi Lions vs Kakamega Buffalos, 4:00 PM

August 23, Tuesday

Semi-final 1, 10:30 AM

Semi-final 2, 1:00 PM

Final, 5:30 PM

Kenya D10 2022: Live Streaming Details

The Fan Code app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Kenya D10 2022: Squads

Embu Rhinos

Rakep Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, Narendra Kalyan, Nehemiah Odhiambo, George Kamangu, Mirza Dhanish, Mihir Jesani, Shabbaz Malik, Sajjad Malik, Tony Ochieng, Jitendra Hirani, Protus Asirigwa, Aum Patel, Brian Ouma.

Costa Dolphins

Zephania Arinaitwe, Peter Kituku, Dhiren Gondaria, Gurdeep Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Joseph Owino, Jadhavji Bhimji, Sumit Halai, Gerald Mwendwa Muthui, Kulpreet Singh-I, Gurleen Singh-I, Martin Okoth, Raj Manji, Francis Muia Mutua.

Nairobi Lions

Alex Obanda, Sachin Bhudia, Collins Obuya, Dominic Wesonga, Emmanuel Bundi, James Ngoche, Tarandeep Singh, Newton Muthee, Nikul Patel, Abhishek Sharma-I, Steve Omwogo, Stephen Biko, Victor Odhiambo.

Kakamega Buffalos

Morris Ouma, Hamza Khan-II, Alfred Luseno, Raj Shetty, Rushabvardhan Patel, Vishal Bhojani, Arthava Tembekar, Pushkar Sharma, William Ngare, Irfan Elahi, Mohit Jhawa, Arun Yadav, Kevin Mutembei, Yogesh Sawant, Jinay Hirani.

Homa Bay Eagles

Shubham Jadhav, Tanzeel Sheikh, Jignesh Hirani, Yash Talati, Lucas Ndandason, Shem Ngoche, Zahid Abbas, Pushpak Kerai, Eugene Ochieng, Shay Shah, Krishna Babu, Nitin Arvind, Mikunj Pindolia, David Mumbo.

Nakuru Flamingos

Irfan Karim, Elijah Otieno, Rayan Ahmed, Neil Mugabe, Joseph Onyango, Dhillan Shah, Dhey Patel, Joseph Macharia, Sachin Gill, Dolla Abala, Ahmed Hassan, Abdul Rehman-I, Nischay Kerai, John Kaguthi.

