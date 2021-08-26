Kerala Club Championship 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings & live-streaming details

To find new talents within the state, the Kerala Cricket Association has come up with the idea of hosting the Kerala Club Championship with a total of 10 teams, starting from August 27 in Alappuzha.

Masters-RCC, Kids Cricket Club, Prathiba Cricket Club, Alleppey Cricket Club, Swantons Cricket Club form Group A. Ernakulam Cricket Club, Jolly Rovers, BK-55, Tripunithura Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club will be part of Group B.

Each team will play a total of four games in the group stage before progressing to the playoffs. All matches of the tournament will be played at the SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha.

Kerala Club Championship 2021: Full schedule & match timings (All timings in IST)

August 27, Wednesday

Masters-RCC vs Kids Cricket Club, 9:30 AM

Prathiba Cricket Club vs Alleppey Cricket Club, 1:30 PM

August 28, Thursday

Kids Cricket Club vs Prathiba Cricket Club, 9:30 AM

Swantons Cricket Club vs Masters-RCC, 1:30 PM

August 29, Friday

Alleppey Cricket Club vs Masters-RCC, 9:30 AM

Kids Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club, 1:30 PM

August 30, Saturday

Alleppey Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club, 9:30 AM

Masters-RCC vs Prathiba Cricket Club, 1:30 PM

August 31, Sunday

Prathiba Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club, 9:30 AM

Kids Cricket Club vs Alleppey Cricket Club, 1:30 PM

September 2, Tuesday

Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club, 9:30 AM

BK-55 vs Jolly Rovers, 1:30 PM

September 3, Wednesday

Masters Cricket Club vs BK-55, 9:30 AM

Ernakulam Cricket Club vs Tripunithura Cricket Club, 1:30 PM

September 4, Thursday

Jolly Rovers vs Tripunithura Cricket Club, 9:30 AM

Masters Cricket Club vs Ernakulam Cricket Club, 1:30 PM

September 5, Friday

Jolly Rovers vs Ernakulam Cricket Club, 9:30 AM

Tripunithura Cricket Club vs BK-55, 1:30 PM

September 6, Saturday

BK-55 vs Ernakulam Cricket Club, 9:30 AM

Masters Cricket Club vs Jolly Rovers, 1:30 PM

September 7, Sunday

TBC vs TBC, 9:30 AM

TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM

September 8, Monday

TBC vs TBC, 9:30 AM

TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM

September 9, Tuesday

TBC vs TBC, 9:30 AM

TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM

September 10, Wednesday

TBC vs TBC, 9:30 AM

TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM

September 11, Thursday

TBC vs TBC, 9:30 AM

TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM

September 12, Friday

First semi-final, 9:30 AM

Second semi-final, 1:30 PM

September 13, Saturday

Third place playoff, 9:30 AM

September 14, Sunday

Final, 9:30 AM

Kerala Club Championship 2021: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the tournament will be streamed live on Fan Code in India.

Kerala Club Championship 2021: Squads

Masters-RCC

Albin Alias, Anandhu M A, Arun Poulose, Hari Krishnan D, Sanju Sanjeev, Vathsal Govind, Akhil Scaria, Akshay Manohar, Manu Krishnan, Vinu Kumar, Amal P Rajeev (WK), Sanjay Raj (WK), Sarath K S (WK), Ajith Vasudevan, Athul Raveendran, Basil NP, Ibnul Afthab, Syam Prasad, Unnimon Sabu, Vaishak Venugopalan

Kids Cricket Club

Aditya Mohan, Akshay C S, Farzaan A, Pallam Anfal, Sachin Mohan, Vishnu Deth, Abhishek Pratap, Jean Vijay, Krishna Devan, Krishna Kumar T V, Unnikrishnan A P, Arjun A K (WK), Nandhakumar KM (WK), Allen Alex, Biju Narayanan, KC Akshay, Neel Sunny, Rahul Sharma, Sarath Prasad, Srejith K R

Prathiba Cricket Club

Jackson Cleetus, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Muhammad Irshad, Nidheesh Dineshan, Rahul Dev, VA Jagadeesh, Vyshak Chandran, Aswanth S Sanker, Hanas Ahmed, Sandeep S, Sharafuddeen N M, Vinil T S, Sachin PS (WK), Sreenath K (WK), Mohammed Anas, Pathirikattu Midhun, Renjith Raveendran, Rojith Ganesh, Sreeraj J R, Vinod Kumar

Alleppey Cricket Club

Abhay Jotin, Anoop G, Anuj Jotin, Ashwin Anand, Devaadithyan SR, Gireesh PG, Nihul Lal, Abhishek Nair, Amal Ramesh, Binu Mathew Koshy, Mohamed Ajmal, Rahul P, Vinod Mohan, Akash Pillai (WK), Aravind Rajesh, Balu Babu, Gautham Mohan, Mithun S, Prasoon Prasad, Sajesh S V

Ernakulam Cricket Club

Aaron Jude, Adithya Vinod, Arjun Aji, Vipul PS, Abhiram CH, Ajay B Bhat, Alfi Francis, Arun M, Joffin Jose, Sirajudheen PS, Subin S, Anand Joseph, Bovas M Justin, Jerin PS, Sreehari S Nair

Jolly Rovers

Anand Krishnan, Mashood P P, Mohammed Afthab, Mohammed Shafeeq, Salman Faris, Vignesh Puthur, Jubin N K, Mohammed Ishaque, Muhammad Shuhaib, Rabin Krishnan, Shabin Pasha, Yadhu Krishnan, Nikhil T (WK), Sreeharsh V Nair (WK), Abdul Haseeb, Akhil Raj, Mohammed Shameel, Praveen R, Saly Samson, Sreerag V K

Swantons Cricket Club

Ajinas M, Harikrishnan D, KS Aravind, Salman Saleem, Ameersha SN, Fardheen Rafeeque, Jaseer CN, Liston Augustine, Preetish Pavan, Shahinsha I, Ribin Varghese, Shiv Ganesh, Vishnu Mohan, Appu Prakash, Asif Salam, Kiran Sagar, Monukrishna K P, N Afrad, Nibin Benny, Vishnu P Kumar

BK-55

Akhil Anil, Mannembeth Sreeroop, MN Neeraj Kumar, Muhammed Kaif, Salman Nizar, Abhijith K, Adarsh Vijayan M, Akshay Chandran, Akshaya M K, Badarudheen PP, Omar Abubacker, Rahul Das, Sourav S, Vinoop Manoharan, Dheeraj Prem, Ahmed Farzeen, Athif Bin Ashraf, Muhammed Afriedh KT, Muhammed Faisal M T

Tripunithura Cricket Club

Akash Babu, Sivaraj S, Abdul Basith, Akhil M S, Asok Menon, E Vignesh, Govind Pai, Karthik Shaji, Muhammed Ashiq, Sanjeev Satheesan, Sooraj CS, Sreehari EM, Sachin Suresh (WK), Varun Nayanar (WK), Adithya Ramesh, Afrad Reshab P N, Jose Perayil, MD Nidheesh, Mohammed Shanu, Nikhil Babu

Masters Cricket Club

Amal A G, Atul Diamond, Jafar Jamal, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummel, Shoun Roger, Anuraj J S, Ashiq Ali, Bharath Surya, J Ananthakrishnan, Pavan Raj, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu Raj, Abhishek Mohan, Fazil Fanoos, Nikhil Jose, P Prashanth, Rohan Nair, Sijomon Joseph, Vishweshwar Suresh

