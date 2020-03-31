×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Kevin Pietersen roasts Pakistan opening batsman on Instagram [Watch]

  • Pietersen questioned his former PSL teammates' lack of runs with a flurry of questions.
  • The former England captain played for the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 31 Mar 2020, 11:00 IST

Kevin Pietersen played for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL
Kevin Pietersen played for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL

Former England captain, Kevin Pietersen hosted an Instagram Live session on March 30 and was joined by Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad.

Pietersen and Shehzad discussed various topics such as the latter's poor run of form, their grooming styles and the recently concluded PSL 2020 season.

The Englishman asked Shehzad why he was he couldn't score runs in the PSL, to which the Pakistani batter tried to explain his lack of runs but was cut short by Pietersen.

"I tried my best in this IPL. I have been working hard, but sometimes you know, you try everything but you cannot help it. You need to believe in yourself, " said Shehzad, before he was cut out by Pietersen.

Pietersen, miffed by Shehzad's answer asked his former Quetta Gladiators teammate to steer away from answering like he would to a journalist, and instead wanted a clear answer.

Shehzad then claimed that he was not comfortable to bat at No.3, but he did not complain despite his failures at that position.

"So you don't want to bat 1, 2 or 3. You can't bat 4 or 5, you go bat at No. 13 for the Quetta Gladiators next season. You won't even bat 13 for the first team, you can bat at that position only for the third team," said Pietersen.
Advertisement

In a later segment on the same session, Pietersen asked Shehzad why he was in the Northern part of Lahore, to which the 28-year-old Pakistan batter said that he was there for the quarantine period.

Pietersen drew parallels to his time with Shehzad in the Quetta Gladiators' dressing room and claimed that the latter was speaking nonsense, like he was during their playing times.


"Sorry you're talking so much nonsense, it goes in one ear and out the other ear. Same as when you were in the dressing room. You talk so much nonsense you don't know when to listen to you. You ramble too much, " said the Englishman.

Shehzad laughed off Pietersen's comments, asking the Englishman to listen closer from next time.

Pietersen was signed by the Quetta Gladiators in the player draft ahead of the inaugural season of the PSL in 2016 and went on to play three seasons for the side alongside Shehzad.

Published 31 Mar 2020, 11:00 IST
PSL 2020 Quetta Gladiators Kevin Pietersen Ahmed Shehzad PSL 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 20 Feb
ISU 168/10 (19.1 ov)
QTG 171/7 (18.3 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 3 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 2 | Fri, 21 Feb
KRK 201/4 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 191/7 (20.0 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 runs
KRK VS PSZ live score
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Feb
LHQ 138/8 (20.0 ov)
MS 142/5 (16.1 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 5 wickets
LHQ VS MS live score
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Feb
QTG 148/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 153/4 (18.3 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets
QTG VS PSZ live score
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Feb
MS 164/8 (20.0 ov)
ISU 165/2 (16.4 ov)
Islamabad United won by 8 wickets
MS VS ISU live score
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Feb
KRK 156/9 (20.0 ov)
QTG 157/5 (19.0 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
Match 7 | Sun, 23 Feb
LHQ 182/6 (20.0 ov)
ISU 183/9 (19.5 ov)
Islamabad United won by 1 wicket
LHQ VS ISU live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
PSZ 123/10 (18.3 ov)
MS 124/4 (14.5 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets
PSZ VS MS live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
ISU 187/7 (20.0 ov)
QTG 190/5 (19.4 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 10 | Fri, 28 Feb
MS 186/6 (20.0 ov)
KRK 134/10 (17.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 52 runs
MS VS KRK live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
PSZ 132/7 (12.0 ov)
LHQ 116/6 (12.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 16 runs
PSZ VS LHQ live score
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Feb
MS 199/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 169/7 (20.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 30 runs
MS VS QTG live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
ISU
PSZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ISU VS PSZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 01 Mar
ISU 183/3 (20.0 ov)
KRK 187/5 (18.4 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 5 wickets
ISU VS KRK live score
Match 15 | Mon, 02 Mar
PSZ 151/8 (20.0 ov)
KRK 152/4 (18.1 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets
PSZ VS KRK live score
Match 16 | Tue, 03 Mar
LHQ 209/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 172/10 (20.0 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 37 runs
LHQ VS QTG live score
Match 17 | Wed, 04 Mar
ISU 198/3 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 127/10 (18.5 ov)
Islamabad United won by 71 runs
ISU VS LHQ live score
Match 18 | Thu, 05 Mar
PSZ 170/6 (15.0 ov)
QTG 140/7 (15.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 30 runs
PSZ VS QTG live score
Match 19 | Fri, 06 Mar
MS 102/6 (16.5 ov)
KRK
No Result
MS VS KRK live score
Match 20 | Sat, 07 Mar
ISU 195/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 85/2 (9.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 7 runs (DLS Method)
ISU VS PSZ live score
Match 21 | Sat, 07 Mar
QTG 98/9 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 100/2 (11.5 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 8 wickets
QTG VS LHQ live score
Match 22 | Sun, 08 Mar
ISU 91/7 (9.0 ov)
MS 94/1 (6.4 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 9 wickets
ISU VS MS live score
Match 23 | Sun, 08 Mar
KRK 187/5 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 190/2 (19.1 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 8 wickets
KRK VS LHQ live score
Match 24 | Tue, 10 Mar
PSZ 187/7 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 189/5 (19.5 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets
PSZ VS LHQ live score
Match 25 | Wed, 11 Mar
QTG
MS
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
QTG VS MS live score
Match 26 | Thu, 12 Mar
LHQ 150/5 (20.0 ov)
KRK 151/0 (17.1 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 wickets
LHQ VS KRK live score
Match 27 | Fri, 13 Mar
MS 154/6 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 151/8 (20.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 3 runs
MS VS PSZ live score
Match 28 | Sat, 14 Mar
ISU 136/6 (20.0 ov)
KRK 137/6 (19.2 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 4 wickets
ISU VS KRK live score
Match 29 | Sun, 15 Mar
MS 186/6 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 191/1 (18.5 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wickets
MS VS LHQ live score
Match 30 | Sun, 15 Mar
KRK 150/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 154/5 (16.2 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us