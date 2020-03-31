Kevin Pietersen roasts Pakistan opening batsman on Instagram [Watch]

Pietersen questioned his former PSL teammates' lack of runs with a flurry of questions.

The former England captain played for the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL

Kevin Pietersen played for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL

Former England captain, Kevin Pietersen hosted an Instagram Live session on March 30 and was joined by Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad.

Pietersen and Shehzad discussed various topics such as the latter's poor run of form, their grooming styles and the recently concluded PSL 2020 season.

The Englishman asked Shehzad why he was he couldn't score runs in the PSL, to which the Pakistani batter tried to explain his lack of runs but was cut short by Pietersen.

Banter - KP to Ahmed Shehzad "Don't talk to me like we are in a f****** press conference" #Cricket (via KP instagram) pic.twitter.com/22kzsW32cw — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 30, 2020

"I tried my best in this IPL. I have been working hard, but sometimes you know, you try everything but you cannot help it. You need to believe in yourself, " said Shehzad, before he was cut out by Pietersen.

Pietersen, miffed by Shehzad's answer asked his former Quetta Gladiators teammate to steer away from answering like he would to a journalist, and instead wanted a clear answer.

Shehzad then claimed that he was not comfortable to bat at No.3, but he did not complain despite his failures at that position.

"So you don't want to bat 1, 2 or 3. You can't bat 4 or 5, you go bat at No. 13 for the Quetta Gladiators next season. You won't even bat 13 for the first team, you can bat at that position only for the third team," said Pietersen.

KP to Ahmed Shehzad "You are talking so much nonsense that it actually goes in one ear and out the other ear" #Cricket pic.twitter.com/wzYqJEqga4 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 30, 2020

Advertisement

In a later segment on the same session, Pietersen asked Shehzad why he was in the Northern part of Lahore, to which the 28-year-old Pakistan batter said that he was there for the quarantine period.

Pietersen drew parallels to his time with Shehzad in the Quetta Gladiators' dressing room and claimed that the latter was speaking nonsense, like he was during their playing times.

"Sorry you're talking so much nonsense, it goes in one ear and out the other ear. Same as when you were in the dressing room. You talk so much nonsense you don't know when to listen to you. You ramble too much, " said the Englishman.

Shehzad laughed off Pietersen's comments, asking the Englishman to listen closer from next time.

Pietersen was signed by the Quetta Gladiators in the player draft ahead of the inaugural season of the PSL in 2016 and went on to play three seasons for the side alongside Shehzad.