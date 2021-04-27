Kevin Pietersen suggests a radical '12 run' rule change for T20 cricket

Kevin Pietersen is known for speaking his heart out on social media, and the former cricketer has offered a radical suggestion to change the rules of T20 cricket. Pietersen wants to see batsmen awarded 12 runs for hitting huge maximums, instead of the usual six.

Kevin Pietersen came up with the unconventional take on Tuesday, posting his version of the suggestion on Twitter. The 40-year-old tweeted he wants to see an addition to the rules in T20 cricket and appealed to the ICC in the process.

I want an addition to the rules in T20 cricket!

Or, @englandcricket can do it in the 100.



If a player hits a 6 that goes over 100m, I want a 12 awarded! @ICC — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 27, 2021

Kevin Pietersen feels batsmen should get 12 runs for a six longer than 100 metres, as a reward for smashing a huge maximum. While Pietersen wants to see the radical rule implemented across T20 cricket, he suggested the England Cricket Board could try it out in the inaugural edition of The Hundred.

The Hundred has already attracted attention for introducing several innovations ahead of the competition in July. From 100-ball innings to wickets being called ‘outs’, the ECB are looking at multiple ways to make the game more accessible and enjoyable for casual viewers.

Many other T20 leagues across the world have already rolled out numerous innovations to make the game more exciting. The latest edition of the Big Bash League in Australia saw them introduce three major rule changes. They allowed teams to split the traditional six-over powerplay, in addition to enabling sides to bring in substitutes at various stages of the match.

Fans have their say on Kevin Pietersen’s unconventional suggestion

Many fans responded to Kevin Pietersen’s tweet and offered their two cents on how they feel about the suggestion.

Some trolled Kevin Pietersen, cheekily claiming cricket should introduce other rules like giving bowlers two wickets if they manage to uproot the stumps. Others critically evaluated the proposal, pointing out how it could hand an undue advantage to power hitters in the game.

Advertisement

Hmm if stumps are uprooted , I want 2 wickets. — Tarun Ranjan (@tarunranjann) April 27, 2021

That will change so much calculations and permutations. It will also give West Indies another distinct advantage in their favourite format — Rushabh Surana (@RushabhSurana3) April 27, 2021

It will be interesting to see if the idea ever sees the light of the day. Many commentators have joked in the past about how monster sixes are worth more than six runs, but it would be fascinating to see the response if the radical rule gets implemented in the future.