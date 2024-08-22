KFC T20 Max Competition 2024: When and where to watch the tournament?

The KFC T20 Max 2024 will be a 12-team event taking place between August 22 and September 7 in Australia. A number of prominent Australian international stars, including Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Kane Richardson are taking part in the tournament.

In lieu of the highly awaited T20 competition, we take a look at its entire live streaming and live telecast details for Indian fans.

KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 in details

KFC T20 Max 2024 season will be hosted by 12 different venues in Australia. The most prominent of those venues is the iconic Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The venue has been designated to host the final on Saturday, September 7.

The tournament will launch on August 22 with a match between Valley and Redlands. Valley are led by Usman Khawaja, and the Redlands will be captained by wicketkeeper-batter Leigh Drennan. Northern Suburbs, Sunshine Coast, Wynnum-Manly, Ipswich, Sandgate-Redcliffe, University of Queensland, Gold Coast, Western Suburbs, South Brisbane, and Toombul are the other 10 teams set to take part in the two-week long competition in Australia.

The league stage of the KFC T20 Max 2024 season will comprise 42 matches. The preliminary fixtures will be followed by two semifinals on September 6, set to be played out at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field and Queensland’s Ian Healy Oval.

When to watch KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 in India?

As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the KFC T20 Max 2024 fixtures will either have a start time of 4:45 AM, 5:00 AM, 9:00 AM, or 1:30 PM according to the tournament schedule. The two semifinals and the final will start at a specified time of 1:30 PM in India.

KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 live streaming and live telecast details

The KFC T20 Max 2024 season will be available for live streaming in India on the Fancode app and website. The tournament, however, will not be telecast live on any Indian television channel.

