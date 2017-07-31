Former Bangladesh skipper Khaled Mahmud in semi-coma

The 46-year-old will be moved to Singapore for further treatment.

Khaled Mahmud has been hospitalized following a severe stroke

What's the Story?

Former Bangladesh captain, Khaled Mahmud, suffered from a heart attack on Saturday, July 29. The 46-year-old is reportedly in critical condition and is currently being treated at a hospital in Dhaka.

"The members of the BCB learnt of his condition after making inquiries into why he was absent from today's [Sunday's] board meeting. He was admitted to hospital yesterday morning and is currently in the ICU," said the BCB media committee chairman, Jalal Yunus.

Mahmud played international cricket from 1998 to 2006 and was the skipper of the national side in 2003-04.

"He is in a semi-coma, but the CT scan has not revealed anything too serious," added Yunus, while talking to a Bangladesh newspaper, The Daily Star.

In case you didn't know..

Khaled Mahmud played 12 Tests and 77 ODIs for the Bangladesh cricket team

Mahmud played the role of an all-rounder for the Bangladesh cricket team with his medium-pace bowling and right-handed batting.

He won the Man of the Match award in Bangladesh's World Cup victory over Pakistan in 1999.

The details

Mahmud is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of United Hospital in Gulshan, Dhaka.

He was supposed to attend an emergency general meeting of the Bangladesh Cricket Board on Sunday, but obviously could not make it to the same. Following his absence from the meeting, other BCB directors rushed to his home and later on to the hospital after finding out about his condition.

He currently serves in the Bangladesh Cricket Board and is the Chairman of its Game Development Committee. He is also the manager of the national team right now.

What next?

According to reports from ESPN Cricinfo, the former international skipper is going to be moved to Singapore for further treatment. A family member confirmed today (July 31) that the BCB is arranging an ambulance to take him to the airport. It will start from the hospital this afternoon.

Author's take

It is always difficult to see international cricketers being taken down by health problems. Let us hope that the national team's manager makes a speedy recovery and helps the team continue to develop in their recent international cricket glory.