KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BPL 2019 Match - Dec 28th, 2019

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After slaying the Rangpur Rangers in Dhaka, Khulna Tigers will look to rise in the points table by registering a win over Sylhet Thunder in their next game of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Khulna are in the third position with 8 points in 6 matches whereas Sylhet hold the sixth position with just a solitary victory in 6 games.

Khulna Tigers will expect that Rilee Rossouw forgets his previous performance and pulls off a better show against Rangpur. Mushfiqur Rahim and Shahidul Islam starred for them in the last match but they will expect the others to improve their game. For Thunder, the Caribbean duo of Johnson Charles and Andre Fletcher will hold the key to success.

Since Sylhet registered their only win of the season against Khulna, they will look to complete a double over them. Here are a few fantasy tips for the match between KHT and SYL.

Squads to choose from

Khulna Tigers

Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rilee Rossouw, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Mohammad Amir, Shamsur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Saif Hassan, Shahidul Islam, Aminul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam

Sylhet Thunder

Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Sherfane Rutherford, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Rony Talukdar, Nayeem Hasan, Delwar Hossain, Monir Hossain, Naveen-ul Haq, Johnson Charles, Ruyel Miah, Jeevan Mendis.

Playing XI updates

Khulna Tigers

Khulna Tigers should make no changes to their match squad as the team played well against the Rangpur Rangers. Skipper Rahim led the team from the front with a half ton while Najibullah Zadran supported him to perfection. Mohammad Amir and Shahidul did their bit with the ball hence, the team management will not alter the team.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Shanto, Rossouw, Rahim, Rahman, Najibullah, Frylinck, Miraz, Amir, Shafiul, Tanvir and Shahidul.

Sylhet Thunder

Sylhet Thunder fieled their best possible XI against Dhaka Platoons however, they fell short in that match. The team management would not want to change the team because the batsmen had posted a score of 174 runs on the board. Also, the bowlers bowled well but the patience of Tamim Iqbal and the blitzkrieg of Mahedi Hasan inspired Dhaka to a win. Expect Sylhet to name the same team.

Possible XI: Mazid, Fletcher, Charles, Mithun, Mossadek, Rutherford, Milon, Gazi, Islam, Ebadat and Santokie.

Match details

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Thunder, Match 24

28th December 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch report

Unlike Chattogram, the pitch at Dhaka has tested the skills of the batsmen. It will be tough to bat against spin however, once the batsmen settle in the middle, they can get the better of the bowlers on this wicket.

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Andre Fletcher and Mushfiqur Rahim will be the best picks from the wicket-keepers' section. Both the wicket-keepers have impressed in the batting department this season thus, they can score a lot of points.

Batsmen: From the batsmen, Johnson Charles will be the most sought after player because of his exploits in BPL 2019-20. Rilee Rossouw will look to play a big knock while Mosaddek Hossain and Shamsur Rahman have played a lot of cricket here. Hence, they can prove to be differentials.

All-rounders: Robbie Frylinck has immense T20 experience having played in the leagues worldwide. Hence, he will be the most popular pick from the all-rounder. Apart from him, onlu Sohag Gazi is an all-rounder worth picking in the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Krishmar Santokie has improved his performance with the ball for Sylhet. He has formed a good partnership with Ebadat Hossain. From Khulna, Shafiul Islam and Shahidul Islam will be the top picks in the bowling department.

Captain: Robbie Frylinck will be the best pick for captaincy followed by Johnson Charles. For the vice-captain's position, Andre Fletcher and Rilee Rossouw would be good options with Sherfane Rutherford being the wildcard in this category.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Mosaddek Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Robbie Frylinck, Sohag Gazi, Shahidul Islam, Krishmar Santokie, Ebadat Hossain Captain: Robbie Frylinck, Vice-Captain: Andre Fletcher

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Mithun, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Shamsur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Nayeem Hasan, Shahidul Islam. Krishmar Santokie, Mohammad Amir Captain: Johnson Charles, Vice-Captain: Rilee Rossouw